LG QNED TV Mini LED QNED96 75 inch 8K Smart TV

75QNED96SQA

75QNED96SQA

LG QNED TV Mini LED QNED96 75 inch 8K Smart TV | Quantum dot | Wall mounted TV | TV wall design | Ultra HD 8K resolution | AI ThinQ

A front view of the LG QNED TV with infill image and product logo on
logo image of CES INNOVATION AWARDS.

CES 2022 Innovation Awards

75QNED96

a9 Gen5 AI 8K Processor
logo image of CES INNOVATION AWARDS.

CES 2022 Innovation Awards

LG QNED

Accessibility

Quantum Dot meets NanoCell

See Pure Colors Even Richer

Experience color that's out of this world with the combined power of Quantum Dot and NanoCell.

Mini LEDs

Mini lights, mega contrast

Thousands of tiny backlights fill the screen, delivering sharp and bright images with incredible detail.

*QNED96 feature MiniLEDs.
*The number of MiniLED blocks is based on the 86” QNED99 model.
*MiniLED size was calculated using LG's internal measurement standards.

Ultra Contrast

With our most advanced dimming technology and thousands of individual dimming blocks, LG QNED uses powerful deep-learning algorithms to improve contrast ratio and enhance brightness for sharp natural imagery while minimizing halo effect.

There are two TV screens – one on left another on right. There are same images of a colorful crystal on each TV. An image on left is a bit pale while an image on right is very vivid. There is a processor chip image on left bottom corner of a TV on right image.

100% Color Volume

LG QNED's certified color reproduction technology delivers rich colors that remain vivid and accurate even at high brightness levels.

A very colorful digital paint image is divided into two sector – on left is a less vivid image and on right is a more vivid image. On left bottom the text says 70% color volume and on right says 100% color volume.

There are two RGB color distribution graph in triangular pole shape. One on left is 70% color volume and one on right is 100% color volume that is fully distributed. The text between the two graphs says Bright and Dark. There is a Intertek certified logo right below.

100% Color Consistency

Thanks to the TV's advanced color technology, colors can be seen without distortion even when viewed from wide angles.

On left side, there is a front view of QNED screen and there are jumble of rainbow colored balloons on screen. Text says “Front” on top of TV. A middle part of screen is highlighted in separate circular area. On right side, there is a side view of QNED screen and there are jumble of rainbow colored balloons on screen. Text says “plus, minus 30 degree view” on top of TV. A middle part of screen is highlighted in separate circular area.

*QNED96 feature 100% Color Volume.
*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent to or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
*70% Color Volume refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

*QNED96 feature 100% Color Consistency.
*Certified by Intertek that 100% Color Consistency measured to CIE DE2000 by 18 color Macbeth patterns with viewing angle ±30°.
*All models supporting 100% Color Consistency have been certified by Intertek.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

*The number of blocks is based on the 86” QNED99 model.
*QNED 96 features Ultra Contrast.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Ultra-large Screen

When we said big,
we meant it

Take your viewing to the next level with vibrant QNED color in stunning 8K on an ultra-large screen.

α9 Gen5 AI Processor 8K

We put the pro in processor

Our advanced processor, the α9 Gen5 AI Processor 8K, delivers a truly powerful experience.

*QNED99/96 feature the α9 Gen5 AI Processor 8K.

AI Picture Pro

The perfect picture is closer than ever with AI Picture Pro. The upgraded AI 8K Upscaling and AI Tone Mapping enhance contrast and resolution for optimal detail, while Fore/Background Effect Enhancement and Dynamic Vivid maximize depth of field and color expression for outstandingly lifelike images.

There is a close-up of a woman’s face on left and on right. On left seems darker and less clearer image and on right seems a brighter and clearer image of a woman’s face.

AI Sound Pro

Using deep-learning from audio data points, the processor recognizes voices, audio effects, and audio frequencies, allowing it to optimize sound based on the type of content you're watching for more immersive, spatial sound.

A TV screen shows a very bright Ferris wheel in night and there is a visual effect of sound on left and right side of a TV.

AI 8K Upscaling

The powerful processor uses modern AI technologies to analyze and restore lost information from low-resolution content, transforming it into stunningly clear 8K.

There is an image of textures of bright iridescent feathers of a fairy bird of lilac color. The image is split into two – the left part is a less vivid one and the right part is a more vivid one and says AI 8K upscaling on right top part with Processor chip image.

*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*QNED99/96 feature AI 8K Upscaling.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

*QNED99/96 feature α9 Gen5 AI Processor and virtual surround 7.1.2 up-mix.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
*Featured only in 8K models (QNED99/96).
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

 

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Multi-tone mapping intelligently analyzes each area of the frame to enhance contrast and increase the level of detail you see in real-time.

There is a image of inside of blue dark cave and there is a processor chip image on right bottom corner. There is a same visual of blue dark cave right below but a more pale version.

*QNED99/96 feature Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

QNED's ultra-big screen is magnificently displayed at low angles.

ThinQ AI & WebOS

Smart has never
been this simple

See how convenient TV can be with personalized alerts, recommendations, smart assistants, and more.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Smart Assistant & Connectivity

Support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and many more make controlling your TV and connected devices quicker and more convenient than before.

There are four logos displaced in order – Hey Google, Works with Apple AirPlay, Works with Apple HomeKit.

Sports Alert

Don't miss out on the latest news from your favorite teams and leagues, even when watching other content with real-time updates and reminders for all the big games.

There are Sports Alert graphic UI showing two sports team logos (Jungle King and Dragon) and the two buttons on the right that says “Watch” and “No Alert”. The tagline says "This is the score for the current sports channel".

My Profile

See only what you want to see with a customizable profile for every member of the family. Enjoy tailored content recommendations and quick access to your most frequently used apps.

There are pictograms of three users on LG Account - the names below each face are Max, Rachel, and David.

*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
*QNED99/96 features hands-free voice control.

*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.

Always Ready

Even when the screen is off, LG QNED is ready to respond to your questions at a moment's notice. It can even display your photographs and other lifestyle content when you're not watching TV.

A TV screen shows a Tomorrow’s weather.

*QNED99/96 feature Always Ready.

True Cinema

Performance that steals
the show

Enjoy a breathtakingly cinematic experience from the comfort of your own home with LG QNED.

Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, & HDR 10 Pro

The latest Dolby solutions bring you upgraded picture and sound across an even wider range of content while HDR10 Pro automatically improves contrast for greater clarity even in regular HDR content.

*QNED99/96 feature Dolby Vision IQ & Doby Atmos.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

FILMMAKER Mode

View movies exactly as the director intended with FILMMAKER MODE™. This mode preserves the original colors, settings, and frame rates to bring the director's original vision to you.

 

There are four logos displaced in order – Hey Google, Works with Apple AirPlay, Works with Apple HomeKit.

*Support for FILMMAKER Mode may vary by country.

Powerful Gaming

So much more
power to play with

Upgrade your gaming setup with a next-level TV designed for ultimate next-gen gaming.

Game Optimizer & Dashboard

Game Optimizer keeps all of your gaming settings in one easy-to-use menu while the new Gaming Dashboard gives you quick access to your current settings.

 

 

There are four logos displaced in order – Hey Google, Works with Apple AirPlay, Works with Apple HomeKit.

HGiG

LG is partnered with some of the biggest names in the gaming industry to bring you the latest HDR games with utmost realism and immersion.

 

ALLM & eARC

Enjoy fast, smooth, high-definition gaming with reduced motion blur and ghosting on LG QNED with ALLM and eARC meeting the latest HDMI 2.1 specifications.

 

*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

There are three TVs displayed. In the middle, the screen shows two logos placed in diagonal – logo of NVIDIA GeFORCE NOW and logo of STADIA. On left TV shows Splitgate and on right TV shows Cyberpunk 2077.

Cloud Gaming

LG QNED brings thousands of new games to you with Google Stadia and GeForce NOW built-in.

*Stadia is not available in Singapore.

OTT Services

Home to all your favorite streams

Easily enjoy content from the biggest streaming platforms directly on LG QNED.

*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney and its related entities.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported services may differ by country.

A QNED packaging box is placed on pink, green background and there is grass growing and butterflies coming out from its inside.

Eco Packaging

Just one more thing to love about QNED

LG QNED's packaging has been redesigned using single color printing and a recyclable box.

*Content on box may vary by model or country.

Level-up your experience with an LG Sound Bar

AI sound

Design

Remote

Hear everything you watch at its best

Pair your LG TV with a matching LG Sound Bar. Thanks to TV Sound Mode Share, you can enjoy immersive surround sound that's optimized for any genre.

TV and sound in perfect harmony

LG Sound Bars are specifically designed to match your LG TV with their sleek, modern form, for a TV and audio pair that looks as good as it sounds.

One remote controls them all

Say goodbye to clutter and lost remotes with the LG TV remote—it not only controls your TV but also control your connected LG Sound Bar.

*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
*TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
*LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.

Best Matching Sound Bar for Your LG QNED

S95QR

Meridian, High-Resolution Audio, 9.1.5ch Dolby Atmos & DTS:X.

All specs

DISPLAY TYPE

Screen Type

8K Mini LED

Screen Size (inch)

75

Resolution

7680*4320

Wide Color Gamut

Nano Color Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

Dimming Technology

Precision Dimming Pro+

TruMotion / Refresh Rate

Refresh Rate 60Hz

PICTURE QUALITY

Processor

α9 Gen5 AI Processor 8K

AI Picture / Pro

AI Picture Pro

AI Upscaling

AI 8K Upscaling

Auto Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE ™

Yes

HEVC (Video Decoder)

8K@60p, 10bit / 4K@60p, 10bit

VP9 (Video Decoder)

8K@60p, 10bit (Web Browser) / 4K@60p, 10bit (CP)

AV1

8K@60p, 10bit / 4K@60p, 10bit

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

SOUND QUALITY

Speaker (Sound Output)

40W

Woofer / per Channel Output

WF:20W, 10W per Channel

Channel

2.2 ch

Direction

Down Firing

DOLBY ATMOS

Yes

AI Sound / Pro

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Clear Voice

Clear Voice Pro

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes

WiSA Ready

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

SMART FEATURE

ThinQ

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Google Assistant

Yes

Apple Homekit

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

AI Recommendation

Yes

Intelligent Edit

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

AI Home

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Room to Room Share

Yes (Sender/Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Operating System (OS)

webOS Smart TV

Number of CPUs

Quad

Art Gallery

Yes

App Store

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Sports Alert

Yes

Family settings

Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

Yes

Terrestrial

DVB-T2/T

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Input

4ea (HDMI 2.1)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

eARC (HDMI 2)

USB Input

2 (Rear) / 1 (Side)

Composite In (AV)

Yes

RF In

1ea

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

Yes (Rear)

Wi-Fi

Yes (802.11ax)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Energy Saving Mode

Yes

Illuminance Green sensor

Yes

Energy Standard

Yes

WEIGHT/DIMENSIONS

Weight without Stand (kg)

37.9

Weight with Stand (kg)

41.3

Size without Stand (WxHxD mm)

1665 x 958 x 29.5

Size with Stand (WxHxD mm)

1665 x 1032 x 405

ACCESSORY

Remote

MR22 (NFC)

Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

WALL MOUNT

VESA Size (HxV mm)

400 x 400

LG bracket Model (Optional)

LSW440B

What people are saying

Buy directly

A front view of the LG QNED TV with infill image and product logo on

75QNED96SQA

LG QNED TV Mini LED QNED96 75 inch 8K Smart TV | Quantum dot | Wall mounted TV | TV wall design | Ultra HD 8K resolution | AI ThinQ