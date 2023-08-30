We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG QNED TV Mini LED QNED96 75 inch 8K Smart TV | Quantum dot | Wall mounted TV | TV wall design | Ultra HD 8K resolution | AI ThinQ
Quantum Dot meets NanoCell
See Pure Colors Even Richer
Experience color that's out of this world with the combined power of Quantum Dot and NanoCell.
Mini lights, mega contrast
*QNED96 feature MiniLEDs.
*The number of MiniLED blocks is based on the 86” QNED99 model.
*MiniLED size was calculated using LG's internal measurement standards.
Ultra Contrast
There are two TV screens – one on left another on right. There are same images of a colorful crystal on each TV. An image on left is a bit pale while an image on right is very vivid. There is a processor chip image on left bottom corner of a TV on right image.
100% Color Volume
LG QNED's certified color reproduction technology delivers rich colors that remain vivid and accurate even at high brightness levels.
A very colorful digital paint image is divided into two sector – on left is a less vivid image and on right is a more vivid image. On left bottom the text says 70% color volume and on right says 100% color volume.
There are two RGB color distribution graph in triangular pole shape. One on left is 70% color volume and one on right is 100% color volume that is fully distributed. The text between the two graphs says Bright and Dark. There is a Intertek certified logo right below.
100% Color Consistency
Thanks to the TV's advanced color technology, colors can be seen without distortion even when viewed from wide angles.
On left side, there is a front view of QNED screen and there are jumble of rainbow colored balloons on screen. Text says “Front” on top of TV. A middle part of screen is highlighted in separate circular area. On right side, there is a side view of QNED screen and there are jumble of rainbow colored balloons on screen. Text says “plus, minus 30 degree view” on top of TV. A middle part of screen is highlighted in separate circular area.
*QNED96 feature 100% Color Volume.
*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent to or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
*70% Color Volume refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*QNED96 feature 100% Color Consistency.
*Certified by Intertek that 100% Color Consistency measured to CIE DE2000 by 18 color Macbeth patterns with viewing angle ±30°.
*All models supporting 100% Color Consistency have been certified by Intertek.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*The number of blocks is based on the 86” QNED99 model.
*QNED 96 features Ultra Contrast.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*QNED99/96 feature the α9 Gen5 AI Processor 8K.
AI Picture Pro
The perfect picture is closer than ever with AI Picture Pro. The upgraded AI 8K Upscaling and AI Tone Mapping enhance contrast and resolution for optimal detail, while Fore/Background Effect Enhancement and Dynamic Vivid maximize depth of field and color expression for outstandingly lifelike images.
AI Sound Pro
Using deep-learning from audio data points, the processor recognizes voices, audio effects, and audio frequencies, allowing it to optimize sound based on the type of content you're watching for more immersive, spatial sound.
AI 8K Upscaling
The powerful processor uses modern AI technologies to analyze and restore lost information from low-resolution content, transforming it into stunningly clear 8K.
There is an image of textures of bright iridescent feathers of a fairy bird of lilac color. The image is split into two – the left part is a less vivid one and the right part is a more vivid one and says AI 8K upscaling on right top part with Processor chip image.
*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*QNED99/96 feature AI 8K Upscaling.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*QNED99/96 feature α9 Gen5 AI Processor and virtual surround 7.1.2 up-mix.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
*Featured only in 8K models (QNED99/96).
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
There is a image of inside of blue dark cave and there is a processor chip image on right bottom corner. There is a same visual of blue dark cave right below but a more pale version.
*QNED99/96 feature Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Smart Assistant & Connectivity
Support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and many more make controlling your TV and connected devices quicker and more convenient than before.
Sports Alert
Don't miss out on the latest news from your favorite teams and leagues, even when watching other content with real-time updates and reminders for all the big games.
There are Sports Alert graphic UI showing two sports team logos (Jungle King and Dragon) and the two buttons on the right that says “Watch” and “No Alert”. The tagline says "This is the score for the current sports channel".
My Profile
See only what you want to see with a customizable profile for every member of the family. Enjoy tailored content recommendations and quick access to your most frequently used apps.
There are pictograms of three users on LG Account - the names below each face are Max, Rachel, and David.
*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
*QNED99/96 features hands-free voice control.
*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.
Always Ready
A TV screen shows a Tomorrow’s weather.
*QNED99/96 feature Always Ready.
Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, & HDR 10 Pro
*QNED99/96 feature Dolby Vision IQ & Doby Atmos.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
FILMMAKER Mode
View movies exactly as the director intended with FILMMAKER MODE™. This mode preserves the original colors, settings, and frame rates to bring the director's original vision to you.
*Support for FILMMAKER Mode may vary by country.
Game Optimizer & Dashboard
Game Optimizer keeps all of your gaming settings in one easy-to-use menu while the new Gaming Dashboard gives you quick access to your current settings.
HGiG
LG is partnered with some of the biggest names in the gaming industry to bring you the latest HDR games with utmost realism and immersion.
ALLM & eARC
Enjoy fast, smooth, high-definition gaming with reduced motion blur and ghosting on LG QNED with ALLM and eARC meeting the latest HDMI 2.1 specifications.
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Stadia is not available in Singapore.
*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney and its related entities.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*Content on box may vary by model or country.
Level-up your experience with an LG Sound Bar
Hear everything you watch at its best
TV and sound in perfect harmony
One remote controls them all
*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
*TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
*LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
Best Matching Sound Bar for Your LG QNED
All specs
-
Screen Type
-
8K Mini LED
-
Screen Size (inch)
-
75
-
Resolution
-
7680*4320
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Nano Color Pro
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
-
Precision Dimming Pro+
-
TruMotion / Refresh Rate
-
Refresh Rate 60Hz
-
Processor
-
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 8K
-
AI Picture / Pro
-
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI 8K Upscaling
-
Auto Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
HDR
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
-
Yes
-
HEVC (Video Decoder)
-
8K@60p, 10bit / 4K@60p, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
-
8K@60p, 10bit (Web Browser) / 4K@60p, 10bit (CP)
-
AV1
-
8K@60p, 10bit / 4K@60p, 10bit
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Speaker (Sound Output)
-
40W
-
Woofer / per Channel Output
-
WF:20W, 10W per Channel
-
Channel
-
2.2 ch
-
Direction
-
Down Firing
-
DOLBY ATMOS
-
Yes
-
AI Sound / Pro
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Google Assistant
-
Yes
-
Apple Homekit
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
AI Recommendation
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
-
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
-
Yes
-
AI Home
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Multi View
-
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
-
Yes (Sender/Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
-
Quad
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
App Store
-
Yes
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Always Ready
-
Yes
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
Family settings
-
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
-
Yes
-
Terrestrial
-
DVB-T2/T
-
Analog TV Reception
-
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
-
Yes
-
HDMI Input
-
4ea (HDMI 2.1)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB Input
-
2 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
Composite In (AV)
-
Yes
-
RF In
-
1ea
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
Yes (Rear)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (802.11ax)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Energy Saving Mode
-
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
-
Yes
-
Energy Standard
-
Yes
-
Weight without Stand (kg)
-
37.9
-
Weight with Stand (kg)
-
41.3
-
Size without Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
1665 x 958 x 29.5
-
Size with Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
1665 x 1032 x 405
-
Remote
-
MR22 (NFC)
-
Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Attached)
-
VESA Size (HxV mm)
-
400 x 400
-
LG bracket Model (Optional)
-
LSW440B
75QNED96SQA
LG QNED TV Mini LED QNED96 75 inch 8K Smart TV | Quantum dot | Wall mounted TV | TV wall design | Ultra HD 8K resolution | AI ThinQ