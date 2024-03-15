About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG QNED TV QNED86 86 inch 4K Smart TV 2024 | Quantum dot | Wall mounted | TV Stand | Ultra HD 4K resolution | AI ThinQ

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

LG QNED TV QNED86 86 inch 4K Smart TV 2024 | Quantum dot | Wall mounted | TV Stand | Ultra HD 4K resolution | AI ThinQ

86QNED86TSA

LG QNED TV QNED86 86 inch 4K Smart TV 2024 | Quantum dot | Wall mounted | TV Stand | Ultra HD 4K resolution | AI ThinQ

(4)
A video opens with words LG QNED against a black background. The words enlarge and fills with color. The scene transitions to LG QNED85, showing a colorful artwork. The screen rotates and LG QNED85 goes against on the wall.

It's all about the new QNED

Crisp color and clarity on colossal LG QNED. Our new chipset and dimming zones perfect contents so every pixel stays razor sharp.

*Screen image simulated.

Explore LG QNED's new innovations

Two square images are shown in a horizontal row. In the first image on the left, the alpha 8 AI Processor 4K chip is shown with orange light emanating from underneath. The second image on the right, LG QNED89, QNED90 and QNED99 TVs are shown in order from left to right. Each TV shows a colorful splash and the words "Ultra Big TV" are shown above the TVs.
alpha 8 AI Processor 4K

Outstanding intelligence for QNED elevates your TV experience

An image of LG's alpha chip with orange light emanating underneath, and colorful circuit board lines branching off the chip.

Immersion from within. Our advanced alpha 8 AI Processor 4K auto-optimizes audio and picture quality to sync to you.

*Screen image simulated.

Intelligence that refines the QNED experience

Three square images are shown in a horizontal row. On the left, an image of an LG TV mounted on a wall in a living room with a guitar player on the screen, as concentric circle graphics representing sound waves, and the words "AI Customization" top left. In the middle, an image of a woman crouching outside on a sunny day in front of trees and a blue sky, and the words "AI Picture Pro" top left. On the right, an image of an LG TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space, and the word "AI Sound Pro" top left.
AI Customization

Syncs with how you watch

A video shows a gallery featuring 6 images of hot air balloons in the sky with differing contrast, brightness, color, etc. Two images are selected. Next, a gallery featuring 6 images of people blowing bubbles appears. 2 more are selected. A black screen appears with a pink and purple loading icon. An image of a mystical landscape appears, and refinements appear gradually from left to right, revealing the ideal imagery.

A picture tailored to your taste

Select your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.

An image of an LG TV mounted on a wall in a living room with a guitar player shown on the screen. Concentric circle graphics representing sound waves.

AI Acoustic Tuning

The optimal audio fits your space

 

The sound system detects the layout of your room and where you're sitting to create a dome of sound around you, perfectly tuned to your room's unique acoustics.

An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in nighttime. The image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.
An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in daytime. The image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Intelligence that's bright in any light

Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.

AI Picture Pro

Feel authentic realism in every frame

AI powers crisp clarity and color

Make every scene a masterpiece. AI Super Upscaling uses deep-learning algorithms to enhance content in real-time so everything you watch looks astonishingly crisp.

*QNED91 and QNED86 feature AI Picture Pro and AI Super Upscaling.

**Models with the alpha 9/ alpha 8 processor (QNED91, QNED86, and 86NANO80) feature Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro.

***AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

****Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

AI Sound Pro

Hear every detail of the soundscape

An image of an LG TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

Lifelike audio soars through your space

Hear every breath and beat, as the 9.1.2 virtual surround sound system fills your space with rich, soundstage quality audio.

An image of a man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.

Impactful sound resonates

AI processor refinements give your sound a dynamic boost packed with power.

An image of an LG TV showing musicians performing, with bright circle graphics around the space.

Sound suits whatever you watch

Adaptive Sound Control balances the audio according to the genre in real-time for rich clarity.

*Screen images simulated.

**Must be activated through the sound mode menu.

***Sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

webOS Re:New Program logo is against a black background with a yellow and orange, purple circular sphere at the bottom.

webOS Re:New Program

Every year new TV for 5 years

Stay up to date with handy features and technologies through 4 promised webOS upgrades over 5 years.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of 4 webOS upgrades over five years.

**The five-year upgrade threshold for the webOS Re:New Program is the global launch of a new product.

***The first upgrade to webOS will occur two years from the time of purchase.

****Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the current version at point of purchase.

*****Upgrades are available for 2022 release models including all OLED and 8K QNEDs, and models released after 2023 include UHD, NanoCell, QNED and OLED.

******Features are subject to change and some feature, application, and service updates may vary by model.

webOS 24

Make your TV experience yours

Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Cards.

An image shows the webOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under "Top picks for you."

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.

**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***Applied to OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.

****A total of 4 upgrades will be provided in the 5 year period, and the schedule may vary depending on the region or country.

*****Screen images simulated.

Ultra Big TV

Awe-inspiring scale captivates you

An image of a family in a living room with an ultra big LG TV mounted on the wall, with an ocean scene including coral and a turtle on the screen.

Ultimate immersion from life-size entertainment. See all your content on an ultra-big display and enjoy unparalleled clarity and scale for watching, playing, or exercising.

*QNED86 and QNED80 feature Super Slim Design.

**QNED80 comes in a maxmimum size of 86 inches. 

Dimming Pro

Dive into incredible depth and detail

Advanced dimming technology ensures you see fine detail and remarkable true-to-life imagery, by operating dimming areas across the screen.

*QNED86 and QNED80 feature Advanced Local Dimming and Dimming Pro.
QNED's Color

See bright and lush colors burst to life

Be mesmerized by incredibly rich colors, even more vivid than the world around you.

A video starts with color particles bursting, then the pixels slowly change into a close-up of a wall painted with a colorful pattern on the screen on LG TV.

*QNED86 and QNED80 feature QNED Color.

**Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent to or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as certified independently by Intertek.

Super Slim Design

Sleek design integrates into your interior

Designed super slim, your screen blends seamlessly into your space and sits perfectly against the wall.

A video starts with the super slim LG TV from bird-eye camera angle. The camera angle slides to show the front-face of the TV, displaying the picture of a colorful, zoomed-in flower.

*QNED86 and QNED80 feature Super Slim Design.

Perfect Fit with LG Audio

The outstanding soundbar worthy of the LG QNED

An image of a remote control pointed at an LG QNED TV showing soundbar control settings on the right side of the screen.

WOW Interface

Simplicity at your fingertips

An image of a remote control pointed at an LG TV showing soundbar control settings on the right side of the screen.

An image of an LG TV and soundbar mounted on the wall in a living room and bright shape graphics all around the room.

WOW Orchestra

Every picture is perfectly on pitch

WOW Orchestra brings the unique sound of your LG Soundbar and LG QNED together in synergy.

An image of an LG TV and soundbar mounted on the wall with a white Wi-Fi symbol graphic in the middle.

WOWCAST Built-in

Watch your TV with zero mess in sight.

Break up with wires and hear the full potential of your LG Soundbar's audio quality with WOWCAST.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

****WOW Interface Compatible TVs: QNED91, QNED86 and QNED80.

*****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: QNED91, and QNED86.

******WOWCAST Compatible TVs: QNED91 and QNED86.

*******QNED86 models of 80 inches and higher can be matched with S90TY, and S70.

Dive into movie thrills and gaming skills

Filmmaker™ Mode

See it just as directors dreamed it

Immerse yourself in the most authentic cut. Filmmaker™ Mode delivers movies just as the director intended with precise settings.

An image of a man in a dark editing studio looking at an LG TV displaying the sunset. On the right bottom of the image is a FILMMAKER Mode logo.

*Screen images simulated.

**Filmmaker™ Mode is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

Home Cinema Experience

Find more wonder in every scene you watch 

Experience the cinema at home. HDR10 Pro delivers the intended look of any film with precise color and contrast.

An image of a family sat on the floor of a low-lit living room by a small table, looking up at an LG TV mounted on the wall showing the Earth from space.

Advanced Gameplay

Set your sights on colossal victories

Play stays smooth at high-speed with FreeSync and VRR, while easy settings make victory a cinch.

A video opens with a blurry scene of a car driving fast in a racing game. The scene is refined, resulting in smooth and clear action. FreeSync Premium Pro logo and VRR logo in the top right corner.

*QNED91, QNED86, and QNED80 feature GeForce NOW, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, ALLM, eARC, and HGiG.

**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.

***HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

****Support for HGiG may vary by country.

Controls right where you need them

Use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard without pausing your game.

An image of two gaming scenes. One shows an FPS game with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. The other screen shows a dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.

*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on. 

**Screen images simulated.

Access to all your favorite games

Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.

An image of the Boosteroid home screen showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" and another image of GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails.

*GeForce NOW subscription may be required.

**Boosteroid is not available in Singapore.

Sustainability

Discover LG QNED's vision for tomorrow

Choose what's right for the planet with light, bio packaging and global sustainability credentials.

An image of LG QNED packaging against a beige background with illustrated trees.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

**Bottom bracket for all QNED and Full Back Cover for QNED86(65/55/50") are made with recycled plastic.

Print

All specs

What people are saying

Buy directly

86QNED86TSA

LG QNED TV QNED86 86 inch 4K Smart TV 2024 | Quantum dot | Wall mounted | TV Stand | Ultra HD 4K resolution | AI ThinQ