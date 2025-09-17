We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CordZero® Handstick Vacuum (Calming Beige)
LG CordZero® Handstick Vacuum (Calming Beige)
Lightweight Yet Powerful
Tough on Dust, Easy on the Wrists
At just 1.97kg, this vacuum cleaner delivers powerful* suction in a convenient, lightweight design.
*Based on the test results of the Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL) on November 23, 2023 according to the international standard IEC 62885-4:2020+AMD1:2023 CSV Clause 5.11, the maximum suction power was calculated based on turbo mode using a new battery fully charged with an empty dust bin without combining extension pipe and vacuum nozzle on the vacuum body. The suction power (unit: W) is calculated by multiplying the Vacuum (unit: kPa) and Air Flow (unit: l/s) observed by the equipment for air data test. If the protected mode (When a product is blocked by foreign substances, it makes a ""Wooh~ Wooh~"" sound, and if the foreign substances continue to block, the power is turned off to protect the product) of the product is activated while in use, the suction power is reduced. Actual suction power may vary depending on operating environment and house of use. The total weight of the product is the weight of the body of the vacuum cleaner, the battery, the extension pipe, and the floor nozzle combined. The actual product weight may vary depending on the manufacturing process and measurement environment.
Dual Turbo Cyclone
Long Lasting Suction
Continuous airflow keeps dust and air from building up in the filters, helping to maintain long lasting suction.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Dust seperation performance may vary depending on operating environment and house of use.
Slim Design
Designed to Impress
Sleek and compact design makes it convenient to store away, helping keep your space clean and tidy.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Based on the LG measurement, volume was calculated based on product 3D modeling, and compared with the A9K (model name: S98*******).
*Product volume may vary depending on the manufacturing process and measurement environment.
Built-in Dual Crevice Tips
Built-in Convenience
Designed to tackle hard-to-reach areas, the built-in dual crevice tips gives you the flexibility to clean awkward spaces and corners with ease. It eliminates the guesswork and equips you with the right tools for the job.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
5-step Filtration System
Clean your Floors and Capture Fine Dust Particles
The 5-step filtration system separates suctioned dust in the dust bin and then filters the remaining fine dust particles.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Filtration performance may vary depending on operating environment and house of use.
Easy Detachable Filters
Removable and Washable Filters
Easily maintain your vacuum by removing and washing your filters. Dust bin, exhaust and micro filters can be easily removed for hassle free cleaning.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Dust bin filter components include metal mesh with a secondary cyclone.
Detachable Battery
Detach for Smooth Battery Changes
Monitor your power usage with LED notifications, and detach to change battery* with a simple touch of a button.
*As a result of LG internal testing, runtime of single battery is based on using a new battery (1 new battery fully charged in the charging station), Normal mode up to 40 minutes without any nozzle attached (Power mode up to 20 minutes, Turbo mode up to 7 minutes), and Normal mode up to 30 minutes with the nozzle attached that included motor inside. (Power mode up to 15 minutes, Turbo mode up to 6 minutes). Actual runtime may be reduced when using a nozzle with a motor, and may also vary depending on operating environment and house of use.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
All specs
What people are saying
Our picks for you
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Product Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Accessories Warranty
Check your accessories warranty information here.
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Live chat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
Chat with LG Service Support using the most popular messenger
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
Objet Platinum Care+
LG Objet premium support: priority assistance, expert help, and tailored solutions.
Recommended Product