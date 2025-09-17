Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG CordZero® Handstick Vacuum (Calming Beige)

LG CordZero® Handstick Vacuum (Calming Beige)

LG CordZero® Handstick Vacuum (Calming Beige)

A9-ACE
front size
Front view
Side view
Side view
side view
Side view
AI Picture Pro
Close-up of all-in-one bag
close-up view of ports
close-up view of ports
Close-up image of bottom
LG AI Magic Remote-Fernbedienung im Vordergrund. Der AI Button ist hervorgehoben. Im Hintergrund ist die LG webOS-Oberfläche zu sehen. Der Mauszeiger zeigt an, dass die Fernbedienung in Gebrauch ist. Der Text erklärt, wie die Funktionen und Bedienelemente der Fernbedienung das Navigieren in webOS erleichtern.
LG AI Magic Remote
LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.
Side view
front size
Front view
Side view
Side view
side view
Side view
AI Picture Pro
Close-up of all-in-one bag
close-up view of ports
close-up view of ports
Close-up image of bottom
LG AI Magic Remote-Fernbedienung im Vordergrund. Der AI Button ist hervorgehoben. Im Hintergrund ist die LG webOS-Oberfläche zu sehen. Der Mauszeiger zeigt an, dass die Fernbedienung in Gebrauch ist. Der Text erklärt, wie die Funktionen und Bedienelemente der Fernbedienung das Navigieren in webOS erleichtern.
LG AI Magic Remote
LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.
Side view

Key Features

  • Suction Power - up to 150W
  • 5 Step Filtration to trap dust
  • Dust Bin Capacity - 0.25L
  • Slim and compact design
  • Detachable filters and dustbin
  • Rechargeable Battery - Up to 40 min run time
More
Codezero A9 Air Intro key visual image

Codezero A9 Air Intro key visual image

Lightweight, yet powerful
Compact design
5-step filtration system
Rechargeable battery
Lightweight Yet Powerful

Tough on Dust, Easy on the Wrists

At just 1.97kg, this vacuum cleaner delivers powerful* suction in a convenient, lightweight design.

At just 1.97kg, this vacuum cleaner delivers powerful suction in a convenient, lightweight design.

*Based on the test results of the Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL) on November 23, 2023 according to the international standard IEC 62885-4:2020+AMD1:2023 CSV Clause 5.11, the maximum suction power was calculated based on turbo mode using a new battery fully charged with an empty dust bin without combining extension pipe and vacuum nozzle on the vacuum body. The suction power (unit: W) is calculated by multiplying the Vacuum (unit: kPa) and Air Flow (unit: l/s) observed by the equipment for air data test. If the protected mode (When a product is blocked by foreign substances, it makes a ""Wooh~ Wooh~"" sound, and if the foreign substances continue to block, the power is turned off to protect the product) of the product is activated while in use, the suction power is reduced. Actual suction power may vary depending on operating environment and house of use. The total weight of the product is the weight of the body of the vacuum cleaner, the battery, the extension pipe, and the floor nozzle combined. The actual product weight may vary depending on the manufacturing process and measurement environment.

Dual Turbo Cyclone

Long Lasting Suction

Continuous airflow keeps dust and air from building up in the filters, helping to maintain long lasting suction.

Continuous airflow keeps dust from collecting in the filters and helps maintain suction power.

Continuous airflow keeps dust from collecting in the filters and helps maintain suction power.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

*Dust seperation performance may vary depending on operating environment and house of use.

Slim Design

Designed to Impress

Sleek and compact design makes it convenient to store away, helping keep your space clean and tidy.

Space-saving design makes it easy to use and convenient to store away, helping keep your space clean and tidy.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

*Based on the LG measurement, volume was calculated based on product 3D modeling, and compared with the A9K (model name: S98*******).

*Product volume may vary depending on the manufacturing process and measurement environment.

Built-in Dual Crevice Tips

Built-in Convenience

Designed to tackle hard-to-reach areas, the built-in dual crevice tips gives you the flexibility to clean awkward spaces and corners with ease. It eliminates the guesswork and equips you with the right tools for the job.

The dual built-in crevice tip is designed for those hard-to-reach places. There are also extra tools for multi-use.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

5-step Filtration System

Clean your Floors and Capture Fine Dust Particles

The 5-step filtration system separates suctioned dust in the dust bin and then filters the remaining fine dust particles.

5-step filtration system keeps dust locked up tight

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

*Filtration performance may vary depending on operating environment and house of use.

Easy Detachable Filters

Removable and Washable Filters

Easily maintain your vacuum by removing and washing your filters. Dust bin, exhaust and micro filters can be easily removed for hassle free cleaning.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

*Dust bin filter components include metal mesh with a secondary cyclone.

Detachable Battery

Detach for Smooth Battery Changes

Monitor your power usage with LED notifications, and detach to change battery* with a simple touch of a button.

Monitor power usage through user-friendly LED notifications and then change the battery2) at the touch of a button.

*As a result of LG internal testing, runtime of single battery is based on using a new battery (1 new battery fully charged in the charging station), Normal mode up to 40 minutes without any nozzle attached (Power mode up to 20 minutes, Turbo mode up to 7 minutes), and Normal mode up to 30 minutes with the nozzle attached that included motor inside. (Power mode up to 15 minutes, Turbo mode up to 6 minutes). Actual runtime may be reduced when using a nozzle with a motor, and may also vary depending on operating environment and house of use.

Compact design fits variable space

Compact design fits variable space

Space-saving stand

Space-saving
stand

Lightweight and simple design

Lightweight and simple design

Easily detachable battery

Easily detachable battery

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Print

All specs

What people are saying

Our picks for you