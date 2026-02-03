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15kg, AI Direct Drive Top Load Washing Machine in Essence Graphite

15kg, AI Direct Drive Top Load Washing Machine in Essence Graphite

TX2315DT5G
TX2315DT5G
Front view with door open
Top view
Top view with door open
Drum view
Detergent port
Door
Left view
Left view with door open
Right view
Right view with door open
Perspective
Left top Perspective
Side view
Back view
TX2315DT5G
Front view with door open
Top view
Top view with door open
Drum view
Detergent port
Door
Left view
Left view with door open
Right view
Right view with door open
Perspective
Left top Perspective
Side view
Back view

Key Features

  • AI DD®
  • AI Wash®
  • 6 Motion DD
  • TurboWash
  • Smart Diagnosis
  • ThinQ® (Wi-Fi)
More

Intelligence That Elevates Your Wash

Detecting the fabrics with LG's AI technology

AI Wash®

Detects fabric type for optimal care

Showing strong water current for thorough clean

TurboWash 360°

Thoroughly clean in 29 minutes

an enlarged and steamed fabric detail

Soft Closing Door

Designed to close softly

LG top load washing machine’s inverter direct drive motor comes with a 10-year warranty.

High Water Efficiency

Water saving for every wash

LG top load washing machine in a space with a sink and laundry supplies.

LG top load washing machine in a space with a sink and laundry supplies.

AI Wash®

AI-Enhanced Washing Powered by AI DD®

AI Wash® optimises washing motions based on the weight and fabric softness of the load, helping you to care for what you wear.

White shirt inside an advanced LG washing machine drum, showcasing futuristic washing technology.

*Tested by Intertek in November 2023. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics (blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (F4X7VYP15). Results may vary depending on weight and fabric types of laundry and/or other factors. AI sensing is activated when the load is under 3kg. AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabrics are detected] and suitable detergent.

6 Motion

Smart Motions for a Better Clean

Powered by the LG Inverter Direct Drive motor, 6 Motion uses a combination of specialised wash motions to gently yet thoroughly clean your clothes for improved washing results.

  • Agitating washing motion

    Agitating motion

    A normal washing motion

  • Agitating washing motion

    Swing motion

    A gentle swing to handle delicate fabrics and reduce fabric damage

  • Rotating washing motion

    Rotating motion

    Untangles the fabric and washes it clean

  • Rubbing washing motion

    Rubbing motion

    Rotates left and right to rub fabric against the surface of the drum

  • Power washing motion

    Power motion

    Wash with the stronger and faster movement of the Pulsator

  • Compressing washing motion

    Compressing motion

    A high speed spin motion

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

TurboWash

Thoroughly Clean in 29 Minutes*

LG TurboWash technology delivers a powerful yet gentle clean, helping you get through more laundry in less time.

A woman at the table looks at her wristwatch during a light meal. And an icon with 29 minutes written on it.

A woman at the table looks at her wristwatch during a light meal. And an icon with 29 minutes written on it.

Power washing motion
Turbo drum washing motion
Jet spray washing motion
Power motion's powerful water flow from bottom to top
Dynamic left and right water flow of TurboDrum™
JetSpray spraying water jets for quick rinsing

Power Motion

Enhanced washing performance by the stronger and faster movement pulsator.

TurboDrum®

Dynamic waves from side to side for thorough washing.

Jet Spray®

Water jet spraying for fast rinsing.

*Tested by Intertek with T10L7EMDSLP. Normal cycle with TurboWash option based on 3kg IEC load. The results may be different depending on the environment.

Tub Clean

Simple Tub Cleaning Solutions

Keep your washer fresh with a single touch. The Tub Clean function thoroughly washes and helps dry the tub, door, and gasket to maintain hygiene with ease.

Water surrounding a clean tub

Water surrounding a clean tub

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Wide Lint Filter

A Lint Filter Keeps the Tub and Your Clothes Clean

A larger, more efficient lint filter captures dust and debris as your clothes wash, helping keep both your laundry and the drum cleaner throughout every cycle.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

LG ThinQ®

Life Simplified with Easy Control

Control Your Laundry Anytime, Anywhere

The LG ThinQ® app lets you connect with your washer remotely and start a load with a simple tap.

Easy Maintenance and Monitoring

Conveniently track your washer’s energy usage and manage routine care through the LG ThinQ® app.

Hands‑Free Laundry with Voice Assistant

Give simple voice commands through your smart speaker and let your washer handle the work.

*Support for smart home devices that are compatible may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

LG top load washing machine in the laundry room

Minimalist Design

LG top load washing machine's stainless steel tub

Stainless Steel Tub

Safe and convenient door design

Soft Closing Door

LG top load washing machine's visible display

Improved Display Visibility

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

LG top load washing machine with LG AI logo and emblem(AI to the core, AI DD)

AI Core-Tech enables intelligent control of key components, enhancing energy efficiency, ensuring delicate performance, and delivering personalised solutions tailored to each customer's needs.

Learn More

FAQ

Q.

Where and how should I install the product?

A.

The product should be installed on a firm, even floor. If the product is not level, vibration and noise may occur.

If the product is not level, please adjust the height adjustment legs on the bottom of the product to level it. (Please do not overly loosen the screws. 10 mm or less)

Avoid installing the product in a place with high humidity as much as possible as this may cause product corrosion and malfunction.

A minimum distance of 10 cm on the back and 5 cm on the left and right (excluding the drainage hose installation area) is required from the walls of where the product will be installed.

 

*This content was created for public use and may contain images or content that differ from the purchased product.

Q.

How can I keep my washing machine in good condition?

A.

Clean the inside of the detergent compartment thoroughly with a soft brush, toothbrush, etc. If the inlet is clogged with leftover or hardened detergent, detergent may not dispense properly. Clean the detergent compartment about once a month to keep it clean and ready to use.

Clean the filter after every load of laundry to keep it even cleaner.

Q.

How can I choose the proper wash cycle?

A.

Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. If you select AI Wash cycle, LG washing machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an appropriate washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly.

Q.

How does AI DD™ benefit my laundry?

A.

LG’s AI DD™ machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Automatic washing motion optimization by your machine helps improve fabric proteciton to keep your precious clothes looking great. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for ensure a thorough and efficient cleaning of clothes.

Q.

What is the TurboWash™ function?

A.

LG’s swift, TurboWash™ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 29 minutes, with a wash that is tailored to your clothing needs. A powerful jet spray, plus the tub and motor that rotate independently and in opposite directions, creates a powerful water flow that causes garments to rub against each other throughout the cycle for enhanced washing performance.

 

*Tested by Intertek with T10L7EMDSLP. Normal cycle with TurboWash option based on 3kg IEC load. The results may be different depending on the environment.

Q.

What is the steam function in LG washing machine?

A.

The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and dissolve allergens, including pollen and dust mitest.

 

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen, Live Dust Mites, and bacteria.

Q.

How do I use the Tub Clean cycle on my washing machine?

A.

If there is lint build up on the tub or the tub smells moldy, use washing machine cleaners to clean the tub regularly.

It is recommended to run the Tub Clean cycle once per month to maintain the tub clean.

Q.

Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?

A.

1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.

2. Separate your coloured and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.

Q.

How do I register my product on ThinQ®?

A.

1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.

2. Bring your product close to the internet router. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.

3. Install the ThinQ® application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ® application and registering your product.

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