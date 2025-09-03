Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Objet Collection Tankless Water Purifier with 4-Stage Filtration in Beige Bundle with 30L NeoChef® Microwave Oven in Black

WD518AN.MS3032
WD518AN.ABGQESL
MS3032JAS.BBKQLSL
MS3032JAS.BBKQLSL

Key Features

  • Smart Inverter Compressor
  • Customizable Setting(temperature & Capacity)
  • 4-Stage Filtration
  • Tankless(Instant Hot/Cold/Ambient water)
  • Auto Sterilization(Internal, Outlet)
  • UV-LED Sterilization
Products in this Bundle: 2
MS3032JAS

MS3032JAS

LG 30L NeoChef® Microwave Oven in Black

WD518AN

WD518AN

Objet Collection Tankless Water Purifier with 4-Stage Filtration in Beige

Objet Your Life Color By You

Image of water being received by a water purifier

Experience Convenience

Experience intelligent features that adapt to your preferences.

It shows the inside of the water purifier

Hygiene Built-In

Taste pure water and feel peace of mind.

Monitor and manage products with your smartphone

LG ThinQ™

Monitor and control your water purifier from the LG ThinQ™ app.

Water is coming out of the water purifier

Up and Down Auto Moving Tap

Effortless Water Dispensing

Let the water outlet automatically adjust* to the perfect height for you.

*It is recommended to use a cup heavier than 30g to avoid the cup falling during the height adjustment process. Cups shorter than 16cm cannot be detected. The outlet adjustment range is 7cm.

*Product image for reference and understanding only; actual product may vary.

Digital Control Panel

Choose Your Precise Volume with a Single Touch

Perfect for everything from making a cup of tea to cooking.

Image of finger touching the display button of the water purifier

*Product image for reference and understanding only; actual product may vary.

*Water measurement options available from 120ml to 1000ml.

Customised Settings

Customize Your Experience with Presets for Temperature and Volume

Effortlessly select and save custom temperature and capacity settings* to get the perfect amount of water every time.

Custom temperature control

Custom capacity control

*Water measurement options available from 120ml to 1000ml. Register, edit, and delete custom capacity settings in the LG ThinQ™ app.

*Product image for reference and understanding only actual product may vary.

It shows the inside of the water purifier

Internal hygiene

Enjoy Fresh Water from Stainless Steel Pipes

Enjoy a hygienic water experience with internal pipes that resist corrosion.

*High-temperature sterilization of the direct water pipe is limited to the flow path from the filter to the outlet valve. The internal piping is made of stainless steel from the water outlet to the filter component.

*Product image for reference and understanding only actual product may vary.

Internal Pipe Sterilization*

Maintain the internal stainless steel pipes by  sterilizing them thoroughly with hot water on a weekly basis.

Image showing the side of the water purifier on the left and the inner pipe of the water purifier on the right

Water Outlet Sterilization**

Use the sterilization button to easily clean the area with hot water whenever you choose.

Water Outlet Sterilization

*The above image is an artistic interpretation of this process and may differ from reality.

*Internal sterilization automatically sterilizes internal pipes once a week and the cold-water module every four weeks. Internal sterilization lasts 15 minutes or 30 minutes including the cold-water module. Sterilization history can be viewed in the LG ThinQ™ app. (For more details, refer to the LG ThinQ™ section at the bottom of the page). If you have turned off the high-temperature direct water pipe sterilization function in the LG ThinQ™ app, it will not operate automatically. If an abnormality occurs in the product during the direct water pipe sterilization, the function may not operate properly. Sterilization of the direct water pipe is limited to the flow path from the filter to the outlet valve. The internal piping is made of stainless steel from the water outlet to the filter component. Caution: hot water is discharged during the outlet sterilization process. Place a container of at least 300ml below the outlet to collect the hot water discharged during the outlet sterilization process.

**The outlet sterilization process lasts approximately 10 minutes. Sterilization history can be viewed in the LG ThinQ™ app. (For more details, refer to the LG ThinQ™ section at the bottom of the page). Outlet sterilization covers the water flow path from the filter or filter unit to the outlet.

4-Stage Filter System

Enhance the taste of your water

Remove heavy metals and norovirus bacteria to ensure safe and delicious water with every use.

Image showing the step-by-step filtration process of the filter embedded in the water purifier

*Issued by the Korea Institute for Water Technology Cerification(KIWATEC) according to the Law for the management of Drinking water. This is based on the quality inspection report, and may differ depending on the actual use environment.

-Heavy metals: remove more than the standard of mercury, lead, iron, aluminum, copper, arsenic, cadmium, zinc, manganese

-Remove more than the standard of 19 organic chemicals, 4 pesticides, 1 microorganism, and 4 mandatory water purification performance items

*The pore size of the UF is 0.1-0.3㎛, which can remove fine particles and bacteria larger than that size, and at the same time passes the ionic minerals below the size without removing it.

UV Sterilization

Pure Water to the Last Drop

UV sterilization inside the machine safely removes germs in the water outlet with automatic cycles every hour, giving you peace of mind about your daily water consumption.

An image showing the water purifier body on the left and the water outlet on the right

*UVnano is a combination of UV (ultraviolet) and nanometer (unit of length). UVnano outlet internal sterilization power of 99.99% is a test result of the KCL (Korea Confirmaity Laboratories, 21.2) and the KTR (Korea Testing and Research Institute, 21.3) based on LG's internal evaluation method for UV LED modules, and may vary depending on the use environment such as ambient temperature.

-Test method: After filling the outlet with the test strain preparation water at an ambient temperature of 25±5℃, the degree of reduction of live bacteria before and after 24 hours of operation of the UV LED outlet automatic 

sterilization function was compared.

-Test bacteria: Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa (3 bacteria were selected as representative indicator bacteria for sterilization performance evaluation and bacteria for drinking water quality standard evaluation)

LG ThinQ™

Stay in Control on the Go

Use the LG ThinQ™ app on your smartphone to easily check the status of your water purifier from anywhere in real time. 

Monitor and manage products with your smartphone

*To use this function, you need to install the LG ThinQTM app from the the Android OS (more than 7.0) Play Store or iOS (more than 14.0) AppStore, need to register and connect the product.

*Also, when first connecting to water purifier, it must be in the same Wi-Fi environment, and after that, the water purifier must always operate within the registered Wi-Fi environment.

Automatic Sterilization

Sterilize key areas with high-temperature water at the press of a button.

Easy Filter Replacement

Simply twist and pull to quickly change out your old filter.

FAQ

Q.

How do I sterilize the water outlet?

A.

1. Press and hold the Outlet Sterilize button at the top of the purifier for 3 seconds.

2. Place a container with a capacity of 300ml or greater below the water outlet.

3. When the container larger than 300ml has been prepared and placed, press the Dispense Water button. The sterilization process will take about 10 minutes.

*Hot water will be dispensed about 7 minutes later. Please ensure that this is inaccessible by children.

4. Once the sterilization of the water outlet is complete, please discard the hot water dispensed into the container.

Q.

How do I sterilize the water pipe?

A.

The water pipes for hot, ambient and cold water will be automatically sterilized with heat once per week. Once every 4 weeks, the cold water tank pipes will be included in the sterilization process, which will take about 30 minutes.

The water pipe will be automatically sterilized once per week, and on-demand sterilization can be performed manually.

To sterilize the water pipe, press and hold the Internal Sterilize button at the top of the purifier for 3 seconds.

*The scope of high temperature sterilization is limited to from filter to the pipe that runs from the filter to the water outlet.

Q.

How do I change the scheduled time for the water pipe sterilization?

A.

[Changing through ThinQ™ app]

1. In the LG ThinQ™ App, press the water purifier icon.

2. Select the ‘>’ icon in the High Temperature Sterilization window, or select ‘Schedule high temperature water pipe sterilization’ under Settings.

3. In Schedule Sterilization, press the ‘>’ button.

4. Set the desired schedule time and press the Save button.

 

[How to change using product interface]

1.Press and hold the Internal Sterilize + Outlet Sterilize buttons for 3 seconds.

2. To change the date, press the ‘Outlet Sterilize’ button. The date will change every time the button is pressed.

3. To change the time, press the ‘Internal Sterilize’ button. The time will change every time the button is pressed.

4. Set the desired schedule time and press and hold the ‘Dispense Water’ button for 3 seconds.

*All steps have voiced instructions

*If no button is pressed for more than 30 seconds, the feature will be disabled without changing the settings.

※The feature to change the sterilization schedule time is only available for the products manufactured after February 2022.

Please check if the feature is explained in the “Note” sticker attached on the product.

If the product does not have a “Note” sticker, use the ThinQ app to change the sterilization schedule.

Q.

The water pipe sterilization and water outlet sterilization features are not working.

A.

If the valve where the source water is supplied or the dispense valve of the faucet is closed, the water pipe sterilization and water outlet sterilization features will not work. Please open the source water valve or the dispense valve.

Q.

How do I replace the product filter?

A.

1. Pull out the draining tray to remove it from the product.

2. Push the moving tap to the end of left or right and open the filter cover.

3. Grab the filter and lift it 90 degrees, and then turn it counterclockwise to separate it.

4. Insert the filter and turn it clockwise.

5. Place the filter cover on again. The filter cleaning process takes about 7 minutes.

6 When the filter cleaning is complete, press and hold the Cold Water button for more than 3 seconds to reset the filter usage count.

Q.

Filter cleaning is not working.

A.

If you close the source water valve during filter replacement, the filter cleaning will not work as the source water will not be supplied. Do not close the source water valve, and leave it open while changing the filter. Close the filter cover to proceed with the filter cleaning process.

Q.

How do I set the sound settings and adjust the volume of the purifier using the smartphone app?

A.

1. In the LG ThinQ App, press the water purifier icon.

2. Press the ‘ⓘ’ icon at the top-right corner of the screen, and press the Settings window.

3. In the Settings, select the product sound setting ‘>’ icon.

4. When ‘Use’ is selected, the ‘Button Sound’ and ‘Water Dispense Voice’ can be set.

5. Select the ‘>’ icon of Control Volume to adjust the volume.

Q.

I can’t mute the sound.

A.

Even when muted, the voice instructions will continue to be provided during water outlet sterilization, water pipe sterilization, and filter change for safety reasons.

Q.

The draining tray won’t go back in.

A.

If the draining tray is rotated sideways during separation, the draining tray will not be locked.

Please separate the tray while facing the front of the purifier.

If the draining tray is separated while the it is rotated, check the joining section (locking hole) by sight and connect the draining tray in after rotating it sideways.

Q.

I can’t open the filter cover.

A.

If you have separated the draining tray while the tray is rotated, the filter cover handle hole may also be rotated, preventing easy opening of the filter cover.

Please check the joining section (locking hole) of the draining tray before connecting the draining tray from the front. Separate it again and open the filter cover.

All specs

ACCESSORIES

Rotate Ring (Ea)

1

Glass Tray (Ea)

1

User Manual (Ea)

1

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Country of Origin

China

Door Color

Black

Door Design

Divided

EasyClean

Yes

Installation Type

Countertop

Outcase Color

Black

Oven Capacity (L)

30

Type

Solo

CONTROL FEATURES

Control Display

LED

Control Location

Right Side

Control Type

Panel Touch

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Add 30 Seconds

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Completion Beeper

No

EasyClean

Yes

Kitchen Timer

No

Time Setting

Yes

Turntable On/Off

No

COOKING MODES

Air Fry

No

Auto Cook

Yes

Auto Reheat

Yes

Bake

No

Convection Bake

No

Defrost

Yes

Dehydrate

No

Grill

No

Inverter Defrost

No

Melt

No

Memory Cook

No

Proof

No

Roast

No

Sensor Cook

No

Sensor Reheat

No

Slow Cook

No

Soften

No

Speed Convection

No

Speed Grill

No

Stage Cooking

No

Steam Cook

No

Warm

No

DESIGN / FINISH

Door Color

Black

Cavity Design

Square

Door Glass Design

Smog

Exterior Design

WideView Traditional

Interior Color

Gray

Outcase Color

Black

Printproof Finish

No

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)

359.0 x 218.0 x 378.5

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

596 x 348 x 460

Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

508.4 x 289.8 x 398.8

Product Weight (kg)

12.7

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

Cavity Light Type

LED

How to Cook

Automatic + Manual

Microwave Power Consumption (W)

1350

Microwave Power Levels

10

Microwave Power Output (W)

900

Oven Capacity (L)

30

Smart Inverter

No

Total Power Consumption (W)

1350

Turntable Size (mm)

305

POWER / RATINGS

Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

230V / 50Hz

Power Output (W)

900

SMART TECHNOLOGY

NFC Tag On

No

SmartDiagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

All specs

GENERAL

Product Design

17cm Slim Design

Color

CALMING BEIGE

Faucet Dimension (ØXHXD, mm)

No

Flexible Installaion

Yes

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

168 x 398 x 400

Product Display

No

PERFORMANCE & FUNCTIONS

Voice Guidance

Yes

Child Safety Lock

Yes

Digital Sterilizing care

No

Dispense Capacity (mL)

120, 250, 500, 1000

Filter Change Indicator

Yes

Heating Method

Induction Heater

Hot Water Temperature Control (℃)

85, 75, 40

Hygiene Type

UF

Internal Sterilize (Auto)

Yes

Internal Sterilize (Auto/Manual)

No

Inverter Compressor (10 Years Warranty)

Yes

Maintenance Method

Self-Service (No Visit)

Outlet Sterilize (Manual)

Yes

Up-Down Moving Tap

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

