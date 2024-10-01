We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free FP8W - Enhanced Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Bluetooth UVnano Earbuds
- John Buchanan, CEO at Meridian Audio -
Close up shots of a spiral ear gel and a conventional gel are shown in a split screen
Less Noise than Before. More Immersion than Ever
Now You Can Personalise Ambient Sound
The UV Earbuds Trusted, LG TONE Free
*Independent testing shows that the UVnano charging cradle kills 99.9% of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Klebsiella pneumonia bacteria on the speaker mesh of the earbuds in 5 minutes while charging.
*UV LED light is invisible and is only activated when the charging cradle is closed with the earbuds inside. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging cradle lid is opened.
Like New Every Day
Hypoallergenic and Comfortable
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.
Find Out of LG's Ear Research Story
3D ear models enabled us to develop earbuds that provide optimal comfort and a sleek fit for anyone who wears them.
Optimised for Comfort and Style
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.
Made for Quality Conversations
The Earbuds that Protect Your Privacy
**The earbud batteries and cradle battery last for 10 and 24 hours respectively when Active Noise Cancellation function is turned off.
*Wireless charging pad not included.
Use the App to Complete Your TONE Free Experience
Premium Quality Sound in a Compact Device
Refresh your fit with style
Key Specs
3D Sound Stage
Yes
ANC
Yes
Unit Size (Φ)
8Φ
Meridian Sound Effect
Yes
Uvnano
Yes
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
Wireless Charging
Yes
All specs
SPEAKER
Unit Size (Φ)
8Φ
Unit Type
Dynamic
WEIGHT
Charging Case Net Weight
39 g
Product Net Weight
5.2 g
ACCESSORY
Charging Cable
Yes
Medical Silicon Eargels
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
BLE
Yes
Bluetooth Version
5.2
Google Fast Pair Service
Yes
EQ
Customized EQ
Yes
3D Sound Stage
Yes
LG EQ
Yes
Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)
Yes
Meridian Sound Effect
Yes
SOUND SOLUTION
Ambient Mode
Yes
ANC
Yes
# of Mic
3
Talk Thru
Yes
AUDIO CODEC
AAC
Yes
SBC
Yes
BATTERY LIFE (HRS)
Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)
10
Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)
24
-
1
-
2
CONVENIENCE
Fast Charging
Yes
Multi Paring
Yes
Swift Pair
Yes
Uvnano
Yes
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
Yes
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
Wireless Charging
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
Charging Case
54.5 x 54.5 x 30.0 mm
Earbud
21.2 x 28.3 x 23.2 mm
