LG TONE Free FN6 Wireless Earbuds with MERIDIAN Technology, Black

A top view of a cradle opened up and two earbuds inside it with UV lighting on
UVnano​

Kills 99.9% of Bacteria

Your earbuds are there for you every day—helping you relax, rock out, and refocus. But these buds can also host bacteria you won’t want to carry around. Introducing the newly designed LG TONE Free HBS-FN6, equipped with a UVnano charging cradle that kills 99.9% of bacteria while charging*. So you can jam on with less worries.

An image of the cradle opened up with earbuds sitting inside it and blue lighting shining to highlight the UVnano feature

*UVnano is a compound word derived from the words UV and its unit, nanometer.​
*Independent testing shows that the UVnano charging cradle kills 99.9% of E. Coli & S. aureus bacteria on the speaker mesh of the earbuds in ten minutes while charging. The UV LED function works only when the charging cradle is connected to the power cable.​
*UV LED light is invisible and is only activated when the charging cradle is closed with the earbuds inside. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging cradle lid is opened.​
An image of a galaxy space and a blue-lighted circle in the middle of it with “LG TONE Free” lettering inside the circle
New LG TONE Free​

Refresh Your Sound

Clear and spatial sound with Meridian, a fresh UVnano cradle, and a sleek, comfortable design turn the true wireless earbud experience up a notch.
Premium Sound

Clear and Spatial Sound

With sound designed by Meridian, LG TONE Free FN6 delivers clear and spatial audio. No matter where you are, become completely immersed in whatever you listen to and forget you are wearing earbuds.

An image of earbuds floating over an opened-up cradle with blue lighting highlighting the bottom stems of the earbuds

Sound, Engineered Together

"“Whether you're at home, in the car, commuting or at the gym, the new LG TONE models are a clear step forward in audio innovation and performance, and will provide outstanding entertainment for consumers worldwide, meeting the demand for convenient high quality listening experiences, anywhere.”

                                                                                                                                            - John Buchanan, CEO at Meridian Audio -"

Prestigious British Audio, MERIDIAN 

Since 1977, Meridian have been crafting innovative, elegant, high performance audio solutions. As the British pioneer of high-resolution audio and a leading authority on Digital Signal Processing (DSP) they transform the way people experience sound, wherever they are.
An image of an earbud with diagrams highlighting the two microphones inserted in the earbud
Call Clarity

Noise Reduction & Echo Cancellation​

LG TONE Free FN6 features built-in, high-performance dual microphones for the maximal call clarity. Echo Cancellation and Noise Reduction, which is engineered with the leading beamforming algorithm of LG TONE neckband series, detects and minimizes unwanted noise. And a microphone positioned at the end of the stem picks up and amplifies your vocals even in a crowded space.
An image of a white earbud with numbers next to it showing the battery life
Battery Life

Just the Right Amount of Power

Enjoy a total of 18 hours of battery life. Up to 6 hours of playback in the earbuds and an extra 12 hours in the cradle — all from one charge.​
An image of two earbuds in a cradle with blue lighting on
Fast Charging

Power Up in 5 Minutes

No time? No problem. Just 5 minutes of charging will give you 1 hour of playtime.
An image of a black LG TONE Free FN6 opened up charging on a black wireless charging pad with blue lighting
Wireless Charging

Simply Drop to Charge

Be truly free from entanglements with wireless charging. Now, you don't have to search for your earbuds charger, and can simply drop your earbuds onto a charging pad.
An image of a man with sunglasses taking out the earbud from his ear at a balcony on a daylight
Automatic Ear Detection

Automatic Pairing and Pause

LG TONE Free FN6 earbuds sense when they're in your ears then immediately pair with your phone, and automatically pause music when you take them out.
An image of an earbuds in a virtual space with diagrams showing that the weight is centered on the head of the earbud
Ergonomic Design

Balanced for a Better Fit

LG TONE Free FN6 earbuds are engineered to fit comfortably in your ears with head-centered weight distribution that helps them stay snug and secure. The flexible, medical-grade ear gels conform to your ear shape so that you can longer enjoy music without feeling your earbuds.
An image of five LG TONE Free Fn6 cradles in five different colored covers flowing down to a glossy floor
Colorful Macaron Covers

Match Your Taste

Add a dose of flavor with Lemon, Mint, Pistachio, Raspberry, and Strawberry covers exclusive to LG TONE Free FN6.

“LG launched something really cool. Unbelievable. I notice immediately that they are black, and I think that is really, really cool.”

- Uberquin, Netherlands Influencer (Subscribe 534K) -

MERIDIAN’s Leading Technologies

Since their inception more than 40 years ago, Meridian's rigorous and research-led philosophy has maintained their position on the limits of what's possible in sound. As the Pioneers of High Resolution Audio and Masters of Digital Signal Processing (DSP), Meridian have played an integral role in the development and adoption of pioneering technologies.

Alt text

How Clean Are Your Earbuds?

Conveniently keep your earbuds clean with UVnano technology in LG TONE Free FN6 cradle.

Three icons to highlight the statistics

Fresh in a Flash

Medical-Grade Ear Gels

Hypoallergenic and Comfortable

LG TONE Free FN6 earbuds are encased in soft, medical-grade ear gels made with a non-toxic and hypoallergenic silicone. These comfortable ear gels allow you to have fewer worries about what you use all-day.

An image of a black earbud and two sets of three different sized ear gels

Find Your Perfect Fit from Three Sizes

*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.

Simply Effortless​

*Standard playtime when listening to music.
*The earbud batteries and battery last for 6 and 12 hours respectively when listening to music.
*Enjoy 1 hour of music playtime after charging the cradle for 5 minutes with the earbuds inside.
*Wireless charging pads are not provided in the purchase.
Sleek and Minimal Design

Refreshingly in Style

The minimal and stylish design of the earbuds accompanies any look from casual to business. An ergonomic fit also means you barely notice the earbuds in your ears. LG TONE Free FN6 is perfect for those who want to focus on what they're listening to and look sleek while doing so.

Images of a woman wearing a black earbud and a man wearing a white earbud

*The image is simulated.
Compact Cradle

Fits Right in Your Palm

Minimal yet with a unique shape, the LG TONE Free FN6 cradle is compact enough to fit in your palm, and stylish enough to fit any aesthetic.

An image of a man dressed in grey suit holding a black LG TONE Free Fn6 cradle and taking out an earbud from it

*Macaron covers are not included with TONE Free FN6 and need to be purchased separately.

#LGTONEFree

Key Specs

  • Unit Size (Φ)

  • Meridian Sound Effect

    Yes

  • Uvnano

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

All specs

EQ

  • Customized EQ

    Yes

  • LG EQ

    Yes

  • Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)

    Yes

  • Meridian Sound Effect

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Charging Cable

    Yes

  • Medical Silicon Eargels

    Yes

AUDIO CODEC

  • AAC

    Yes

  • SBC

    Yes

BATTERY LIFE (HRS)

  • Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)

    6

  • Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)

    18

CHARGING TIME (HRS)

  • Charging Time (Earbuds)

    1

  • Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)

    2

CONNECTIVITY

  • BLE

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5

  • Google Fast Pair Service

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Fast Charging

    Yes

  • Uvnano

    Yes

  • Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Charging Case

    54.6 x 54.6 x 27.5 mm

  • Earbud

    16.1 x 32.7 x 25.0 mm

SOUND SOLUTION

  • Ambient Mode

    Yes

  • # of Mic

    2

SPEAKER

  • Unit Size (Φ)

  • Unit Type

    Dynamic

WEIGHT

  • Charging Case Net Weight

    39 g

  • Product Net Weight

    5.4 g

