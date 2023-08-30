We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free T90
Premium authentic sound for every day
A World’s 1st For Dolby Atmos Wireless Earbuds
Dolby Atmos logo.
Light and powerful. Pure Graphene for high-quality wireless earbuds
*Compared to previous model. (50.24mm² → 94.99mm²)
Natural & spatial sound with Meridian
An aerial view of the T90 earbuds inside the cradle, sitting on a tabletop.
Prestigious British Audio Experts, Meridian
Upper left, a microphone illuminated by a spotlight. Lower left, a close up of the drivers inside a speaker. To the right, the Meridian DSP8000XE speaker.
Meridian's Leading Technologies and Expertise
Digital Signal Processing
A circuit board with DSP in the middle.
Less noises for better audio with enhanced Adaptive Noise Cancelling
1. Medical-grade Silicone Ear Gels
Clean and comfortable, with a fit that helps block noise and reduce potential skin irritation.
2. Inner Mic for detecting noise
Monitors ambient noise and adjusts the ANC to suit your ear.
3. Voice Pickup Unit (VPU)
Detects voices to keep you tuned into conversations.
4. Pure Graphene Unit
Graphene material for high-fidelity sound and an 11Φ driver delivering clear, rich audio.
5. Long lasting Battery
Holds 9 hours of power, with another 20 ready in the cradle, for a total of 29 hours.
6. IMU Sensor
Virtualizing stereo sound based on head movement with Dolby Atmos Head Tracking.
*patent pending : KR2022-0053021.
Performance Fit elevates both sound and comfort
Clean and fresh with UVnano
*UVnano is combination of UV LEDs & nanometer.
*Independent testing shows that the UVnano charging cradle kills 99.9% of Escherichia Coli, Staphylococcus Aureus, and Klebsiella Pneumonia bacteria of the earbuds in ten minutes while charging. The UV LED function works only when the charging. Results may vary depending on the actual usage environment.
*UV LED light is invisible and is only activated when the charging cradle is closed with the earbuds inside. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging cradle lid is opened.
*This product uses UV technology at wavelengths between 265 and 285 nanometers.
Plug in and enjoy wireless freedom
A woman is working on a computer and uses Plug and Wireless to participate in a conference call.
*Product will come with either a white or black AUX cable.
*Full benefit of Snapdragon Sound technology can be provided when both source devices and earbuds are equipped with it.Plug & Wireless mode can be used when source devices are not certified by Snapdragon SoundTM technology.
Switch between modes to meet your needs
Icons represent the different modes: Whispering Mode, Listening Mode, and Conversation Mode.
Water resistance to keep splashes out
A woman wearing a bright raincoat listens to the earbuds while standing in the rain.
*Charging cradle is not water resistant. Earbuds must be thoroughly dried prior to placing them into the charging cradle or they may be damaged. Hands must also be dried prior to handling the charging cradle.
*Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors.
*Based on LGE internal quality testing, the earbud batteries and cradle battery last for 9 and 20 hours respectively when Active Noise Cancelling, Ambient Mode, and Dolby Atmos functions are turned off.
Easy Pairing to connect your wireless earbuds
"*If the connection pop-up does not appear, touch the right earbud for 10 seconds while both earbuds are in the cradle. The cradle will blink blue and the connection will be initiated.
*Only supported on Android devices.
*Location and Bluetooth functions must be activated to operate.
*Google Fast Pair is only supported on Android devices.
*MS Swift Pair is only supported by Windows 10 ver 1803 or higher.
*Before Google authentication, you can activate and use the device's Debug mode.
*No separate distance adjustment option."
"1.This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
2.The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.
3.Plug & Wireless can't be used with some game consoles, and compatibility varies by device.
4.Snapdragon Sound is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.
5.Snapdragon and Snapdragon Sound are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.
*Prices, promotions and availability may vary by store and online. Prices subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited. Check with your local retailers for final price and availability.
*Available colors and features may vary by retailer, country or carrier.
*Actual colour and dimension may differ from the screen image.
*Features and specifications are subject to change without prior notice."
LG TONE Free Lineup
Key Specs
-
3D Sound Stage
-
Yes
-
apt-X Adaptive
-
Yes
-
ANC
-
Yes
-
Unit Size (Φ)
-
11Φ(Graphene)
-
Meridian Sound Effect
-
Yes
-
Plug&Wireless
-
Yes
-
Uvnano
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
-
Wireless Charging
-
Yes
All specs
-
Charging Cable
-
Yes
-
Medical Silicon Eargels
-
Yes
-
AUX (3.5Φ) to USB Cable
-
Yes
-
Unit Size (Φ)
-
11Φ(Graphene)
-
Unit Type
-
Dynamic
-
Charging Case Net Weight
-
39.3 g
-
Product Net Weight
-
5.3 g
-
BLE
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.3
-
Google Fast Pair Service
-
Yes
-
Customized EQ
-
Yes
-
LG EQ
-
Yes
-
Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)
-
Yes
-
Meridian Sound Effect
-
Yes
-
3D Sound Stage
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Ambient Mode
-
Yes
-
# of Mic
-
4
-
ANC
-
Yes
-
Talk Thru
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
apt-X Adaptive
-
Yes
-
Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)
-
9
-
Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)
-
29
-
Charging Time (Earbuds)
-
1
-
Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)
-
2
-
Fast Charging
-
Yes
-
Uvnano
-
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
-
Wireless Charging
-
Yes
-
Multipoint
-
Yes
-
Multi Paring
-
Yes
-
Plug&Wireless
-
Yes
-
Swift Pair
-
Yes
-
Charging Case
-
54.5 x 54.5 x 29.6 mm
-
Earbud
-
21.5 x 27.7 x 24.9 mm
TONE-T90Q
LG TONE Free T90