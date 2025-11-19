LG Reinforces Leadership with New AI and Health Tech,

LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd., led by Mr. Sunghan Jung (2nd left), President, Mr. Kyun Jin Moon (far left), Home Appliance Solution Product Director and Mr. Amnaj Singhachan (far right), Head of Marketing, hosting the workshop "A Life that's Truly Good – It all Begins at Home," unveiling the latest innovations featuring AI technology that understands consumer needs and health-focused technology

Bangkok, November 19, 2025 – LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd. reinforces its strength as a market leader in home appliances by hosting the workshop "A Life that's Truly Good – It all Begins at Home," unveiling the latest innovations featuring AI technology that understands consumer needs and health-focused technology. Highlighting FIT for every space, MAX capacity and features, the product lineup aligns with the wellbeing trend that has become a global megatrend. This launch reflects LG's commitment to elevating consumers' quality of life while driving the organization toward its goal of becoming a Smart Life Solution Company through products that seamlessly integrate high performance, intelligence, and sustainability. This reinforces LG's position as a home appliance leader committed to delivering innovations for a better life, or Life's Good

Mr. Sunghan Jung, President of LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Mr. Sunghan Jung, President of LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd., stated: " LG is committed to creating innovation that is not merely technology, but the innovation that understands and cares about consumers' daily lives. With expertise in Korean technology, or K-Tech, and a global home appliance brand experience, we have continuously pushed the boundaries of innovation, combining advanced technology with human-centered design to advance toward our goal of becoming a Smart Life Solution Company that will deliver solutions that are smart, sustainable, and meet consumer needs. This will enable consumers to experience 'Life's Good' more easily and tangibly. Presenting this new washing machine and refrigerator innovations is also one of the innovation commitments we are very proud of."

The launch of this new washing machines and refrigerators along with the updated innovations reinforces LG's leading position in home appliances, particularly in the washing machine market, where LG has held the No. 1 market share continuously for over 26 years at 34.9%. In addition, LG continues to lead the premium refrigerator market, especially in side-by-side refrigerators with a market share of 27.7%, demonstrating consumer confidence in the brand and LG's continuous development.

New Upgraded Washing Machine Innovations: The Pinnacle of AI Technology for Smart and Hygienic Fabric Care

LG presents a variety of new washing machine models equipped with AI innovations for superior fabric care.

LG WashTower in 25 and 20 kilogram capacity models feature upgraded innovations with AI DD 2.0 technology that intelligently detects fabric weight, softness, and soil levels to automatically select the most appropriate wash pattern, along with a Center Panel for more convenient operation.

feature upgraded innovations with AI DD 2.0 technology that intelligently detects fabric weight, softness, and soil levels to automatically select the most appropriate wash pattern, along with a Center Panel for more convenient operation. LG Front Load washing machines not only come with AI DD 2.0 but also increased drum capacity to accommodate consumers' lifestyles requiring large-volume washing in a single load, along with an easy-to-use LCD display and the ezDispense automatic detergent dispenser system.

washing machines not only come with AI DD 2.0 but also increased drum capacity to accommodate consumers' lifestyles requiring large-volume washing in a single load, along with an easy-to-use LCD display and the ezDispense automatic detergent dispenser system. LG New AI DD Top Load washing machines feature AI DD technology, an intelligent fabric care system operated through the AI Wash program, that accurately identifies the appropriate wash pattern for fabric type and weight, along with the ezDispense or an automatic detergent dispenser, and Easy Unload design that tilts the front edge of the washing machine downward for more convenient clothes removal from the drum.

Furthermore, all washing machine models in this new lineup feature TurboWash technology that cleans large amounts of laundry in just 30-39 minutes, and allergen removal technology for cleanliness and good health for the entire family. They can also connect to the LG ThinQ app for controlling operation and quick troubleshooting via smart phone.

New Upgraded Refrigerators: Innovations for Freshness, Perfect Storage, and Enhanced Kitchen Experience

LG is expanding its leadership in the premium refrigerator market, where it currently holds the No. 1 position in side-by-side refrigerators with 27.7% market share. Next year, LG plans to expand market share in multi-door refrigerator segment with the InstaView Multi-Door refrigerators which allow you to see inside easily with just two knocks, without having to open the refrigerator door, helping save energy and maintain cooling. It also features LG Ice Solution with built-in water purifier capable of filtering water inside the refrigerator with a 3-step water filtration system. It also features LG’s exclusive Slim Spaceplus Ice System, which is an ice-making compartment within the refrigerator door that doesn't interfere with food storage space, and UVnano™ to eliminate bacteria in the water dispenser tube. The new InstaView refrigerators also feature increased refrigeration compartment capacity, perfectly meeting consumer demand for storing large quantities of ingredients.

refrigerators which allow you to see inside easily with just two knocks, without having to open the refrigerator door, helping save energy and maintain cooling. It also features LG Ice Solution with built-in water purifier capable of filtering water inside the refrigerator with a 3-step water filtration system. It also features LG’s exclusive Slim Spaceplus Ice System, which is an ice-making compartment within the refrigerator door that doesn't interfere with food storage space, and UVnano™ to eliminate bacteria in the water dispenser tube. The refrigerators also feature increased refrigeration compartment capacity, perfectly meeting consumer demand for storing large quantities of ingredients. LG unveils a new refrigerator lineup focused on delivering ingredient freshness and exceptional user experience.2-door refrigerators in both Top Freezer (freezer on top) and Bottom Freezer (freezer on bottom) configurations come with Auto Ice Maker, featuring an automatic ice-making system that can create ice in various forms, with Energy-saving Label No.5.

All LG refrigerator models launched include features for maintaining cooling and ingredient freshness, including Linear Cooling™ and Door Cooling+™ that help maintain consistent temperature and rapid comprehensive cooling, bacteria and odor elimination technology, and connectivity with the LG ThinQ app for easy control and status monitoring.

Ms. Jinaporn Phumsiri, home organization expert from JudgeBaan

During the workshop, LG also featured a leading home organization expert from JudgeBaan, Ms. Jinaporn Phumsiri provided tips on sustainable home organization, emphasizing the home as the starting point for holistic well-being and an enhanced quality of life. This initiative aligns with LG's vision and the growing consumer demand for prioritizing health and wellness.

Those interested in the new washing machine and refrigerator lineup from LG can purchase products at authorized dealers and at www.lg.com/th. For more details, please log on to the website or contact LG Information Center at 0-2057-5757. You can also follow LG activities on the LG Global Facebook fan page and Instagram lg_thailand.