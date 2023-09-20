About Cookies on This Site

LG UHD ทีวี | 4K Smart TV webOS | ขนาด 43 นิ้ว รุ่น 43UQ7050PSA

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

สถานที่จำหน่าย

(3)

*รูปภาพที่ใช้ในภาพรวมผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านล่างมีไว้สำหรับการแสดงตัวอย่างเท่านั้น.

*ดูแกลเลอรี่รูปภาพที่ด้านบนของหน้าเพื่อดูข้อมูลที่แม่นยำ.

ทัศนียภาพอันงดงามของดวงอาทิตย์ตกและธารน้ำแข็ง

ประสบการณ์ 4K ที่คมชัด

ทีวี LG UHD อัปเกรดประสบการณ์การรับชมของคุณ เพลิดเพลินไปกับสีสันสดใสและรายละเอียดที่น่าทึ่งแบบ Real 4K.

ทีวี UHD ติดผนังด้านหลังโต๊ะในสไตล์เซน

ดูทีวี UHD ในรูปแบบใหม่ทั้งหมด

สัมผัสคอนเทนต์ที่คุณชื่นชอบอย่างใกล้ชิดด้วยทีวี 4K UHD ขนาดใหญ่พิเศษ.

กล้องจะเคลื่อนจากระยะใกล้ของด้านบนทีวีไปยังด้านหน้าของทีวีในระยะใกล้ หน้าจอทีวีแสดงแสงออโรร่าสีเขียว กล้องซูมออกเพื่อแสดงพื้นที่ห้องนั่งเล่นที่กว้างมาก ห้องนั่งเล่นโดยรวมเป็นสีเทาและมีป่าไม้ผ่านหน้าต่างด้านนอก

แนะนำความลงตัวที่เหมาะกับพื้นที่ของคุณอย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ

ทีวี LG UHD มาพร้อมดีไซน์เพรียวบางและขอบจอแบบมินิมอลที่ช่วยเสริมการตกแต่งภายในบ้านของคุณ.
รูปภาพดวงอาทิตย์ตกระหว่างต้นไม้สองต้นในทุ่งลาเวนเดอร์ได้รับการปรับปรุงด้วยชิปประมวลผล α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
ชิปประมวลผล α5 Gen 5 AI Processor

เพิ่มประสบการณ์การรับชมของคุณ

ชิปประมวลผล α5 Gen5 AI Processor ปรับปรุงทีวี LG UHD เพื่อมอบประสบการณ์ที่ดื่มด่ำให้กับคุณ.
มุมมองของธรรมชาติ เปรียบเทียบคุณภาพของภาพเนื้อหาที่ไม่ใช่ 4K และเนื้อหา 4K ที่อัปสเกล

ปรับแต่งสเกล 4K แบบใหม่

ดูเนื้อหาที่ไม่ใช่ 4K ในรูปแบบ 4K บนหน้าจอ UHD ขนาดใหญ่เพื่อเพลิดเพลินกับความคมชัดและความแม่นยำในทุกช่วงเวลา.

*คุณภาพของภาพในคอนเทนต์ที่ถูกอัพสเกลจะแตกต่างกันไปตามความละเอียดของต้นฉบับ.

AI Brightness Control

AI Brightness Control ช่วยให้มั่นใจได้ถึงระดับความสว่างที่สมบูรณ์แบบสำหรับสภาพแวดล้อมใด ๆ โดยปรับให้เข้ากับความสว่างของแสงโดยรอบ.

หน้าจอที่แสดงภาพของป่ามีการปรับความสว่างตามสภาพแวดล้อมโดยรอบ

*UQ90 ขนาด 86 นิ้ว มาพร้อมกับชิปประมวลผล α7 Gen5 AI Processor.
*UQ80/75/70 มีคุณสมบัติ Virtual Surround 5.1 Up-mix.

วิดีโอที่แสดง ThinQ AI ซึ่งควบคุมโดยคำสั่งเสียงตามการเลือกที่แนะนำจะแสดงขึ้นหลังจากแสดงกรอบคำพูด
ThinQ AI

ฉลาดเกินกว่าที่คุณคิด

ตั้งแต่การควบคุมด้วยเสียงไปจนถึงเนื้อหาส่วนบุคคล ThinQ AI ทำให้ทีวี LG UHD เป็นประสบการณ์ที่ชาญฉลาดอย่างแท้จริง.

*ความพร้อมให้บริการอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคหรือประเทศ.

*จำเป็นต้องมีการสมัครบริการแยกสำหรับบริการ OTT.

สะดวก แชร์ง่ายกว่าเคย

แชร์คอนเทนต์จาก iOS ไปเล่นบนจอใหญ่ได้ง่ายและสะดวกกว่าเคยด้วย Apple.

รายละเอียดที่แสดงโลโก้ของ Apple Airplay และ Apple HomeKit รองรับ ThinQ AI

*Apple, โลโก้ Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay และ HomeKit เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Apple Inc. ซึ่งจดทะเบียนในสหรัฐอเมริกาและประเทศอื่น ๆ.

*เมนูและแอปที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ.

*เมนูที่แสดงอาจแตกต่างไปจากนี้เมื่อมีการเปิดตัวผลิตภัณฑ์.

*การรองรับ AirPlay 2 และ HomeKit อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค.

โปรไฟล์ของฉัน

เพลิดเพลินกับความสะดวกสบายด้วยการลงชื่อเข้าใช้บัญชีของคุณเองและดูเนื้อหาที่แนะนำสำหรับคุณโดยเฉพาะ.

*อาจมีการแสดงเนื้อหาที่ลดลงหรือจำกัด ขึ้นอยู่กับภูมิภาคและการเชื่อมต่อเครือข่าย.

*สร้างโปรไฟล์ได้ไม่จำกัดจำนวน แต่หน้าจอหลักจะแสดงได้สูงสุด 10 โปรไฟล์เท่านั้น.

Sport Alert

ด้วย Sport Alert คุณจึงไม่ต้องกังวลว่าจะพลาดการแข่งขันที่คุณชื่นชอบ! รับการแจ้งเตือนก่อนเกมที่สำคัญที่สุดทั้งหมด.

*กีฬาและลีกที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ.

*ความพร้อมให้บริการอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคหรือประเทศ.

ภาพแสดงคู่รักที่กำลังดูรายการทีวีโดยใช้ทีวี LG UHD

ประสบการณ์เหมือนดูในโรงภาพยนตร์

รับชมแบบ 4K และเพลิดเพลินกับประสบการณ์การรับชมเหมือนในโรงภาพยนตร์.

*มีข้อจำกัดแบบ 4K Ultra HD เยี่ยมชม http://go.nflx.me/4K.*มีข้อจำกัดแบบ 4K Ultra HD เยี่ยมชม http://go.nflx.me/4K.

*ต้องเป็นสมาชิกบริการสตรีมมิง Netflix.

*Apple, โลโก้ Apple และ Apple TV เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Apple Inc ซึ่งจดทะเบียนในสหรัฐอเมริกาและประเทศอื่น ๆ.

*จำเป็นต้องสมัครสมาชิก Apple TV+.

*Amazon, Prime Video และโลโก้ทั้งหมดที่เกี่ยวข้องเป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Amazon.com, Inc. หรือบริษัทในเครือ มีค่าธรรมเนียมสำหรับสมาชิก Amazon Prime และ/หรือ Prime Video ดูรายละเอียดที่ primevideo.com/terms.

*บริการที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ.

HDR10 Pro

FILMMAKER MODE™

OTT services

HDR10 Pro

ช่วยปรับระดับความสว่างเพื่อเพิ่มสีสันความคมชัดในทุกภาพ ตื่นตาไปกับความสมจริงของเนื้อหา.

FILMMAKER MODE™

เพลิดเพลินไปกับภาพยนตร์เรื่องโปรดของคุณในแบบที่ถ่ายทำและชื่นชมองค์ประกอบของแท้จากมุมมองของผู้กำกับ.

เข้าถึงรายการโปรดของคุณ

เชื่อมต่อกับบริการสื่อ OTT ที่คุณสมัครไว้เพื่อติดตามรายการของคุณ.
จอภาพกำลังแสดงตัวละครสวมชุดไฮเทค

เตรียมพร้อมสำหรับเกมมหากาพย์

เพลิดเพลินกับประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมที่ยอดเยี่ยมโดยใช้ Cloud Game, Game Dashboard & Optimizer และ HGiG.

Game Optimizer

HGiG

Game Dashboard และเครื่องมือเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพเกม

ค้นหาการตั้งค่าทั้งหมดที่คุณต้องการเพื่อการเล่นเกมที่เหมาะสมที่สุดได้ในที่เดียว แดชบอร์ดเกมช่วยให้คุณเปลี่ยนการตั้งค่าประเภทเกมปัจจุบันได้อย่างรวดเร็ว.

HGiG

LG ร่วมมือกับบริษัทชั้นนำในอุตสาหกรรมเกม ช่วยให้คุณเพลิดเพลินกับเกม HDR ล่าสุดและดื่มด่ำไปกับการเล่นเกมของคุณ.

*ความพร้อมในการอัปเดตซอฟต์แวร์อาจแตกต่างกันออกไปตามโมเดลและภูมิภาค.

*รายการในเมนูเครื่องมือเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพเกมอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามซีรีส์.

*HGiG เป็นกลุ่มบริษัทอาสาสมัครจากอุตสาหกรรมเกมและการแสดงผลทางทีวีที่ตอบสนองเพื่อระบุและจัดทำแนวทางสาธารณะเพื่อปรับปรุงประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมของผู้บริโภคใน HDR.

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

ประเภทของจอ

4K UHD

อัตราการรีเฟรชภาพ

60Hz

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen5

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

ใช่

เอาต์พุตเสียง

20 วัตต์

ระบบลำโพง

2.0 Channel

สเปคทั้งหมด

รวมอุปกรณ์เสริม

รีโมท

Magic Remote

ระบบเสียง

AI Acoustic Tuning

ใช่

AI Sound

AI Sound (จำลองเสียงรอบทิศทาง 5.1)

เอาต์พุตเสียง

20 วัตต์

พร้อมรองรับการเชื่อมต่อบลูทูธรอบทิศทาง

ใช่

Clear Voice Pro

ใช่

LG Sound Sync

ใช่

ทิศทางของลำโพง

ลำโพงยิงด้านล่าง

ระบบลำโพง

2.0 Channel

การเชื่อมต่อ

รองรับ Bluetooth

ใช่ (v 5.0)

ช่องต่อ Ethernet

ใช่

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

HDMI Input

3 ช่อง

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

ใช่

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

ใช่

ช่องต่อ USB

2 ช่อง (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

ใช่

GAMING

HGIG Mode

ใช่

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

ประเภทแบ็คไลท์

วางหลอดไฟแบบ Direct

ความละเอียดของหน้าจอ

ความละเอียดจอ 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

ประเภทของจอ

4K UHD

อัตราการรีเฟรชภาพ

60Hz

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI ควบคุมความสว่าง

AI Upscaling

4K Upscaling

เทคโนโลยีการหรี่แสง

การจับคู่โทนสีแบบไดนามิค

โหมด FILMMAKER MODE ™

ใช่

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

ใช่

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen5

POWER

การใช้พลังงาน Standby

Under 0.5W

SMART TV

Art Gallery

ไม่

การตั้งค่าสำหรับครอบครัว

ใช่

Full Web Browser

ใช่

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

ระบบปฏิบัติการ (OS)

webOS 22

Room to Room Share

ใช่ (Receiver)

แอป Smartphone Remote

ใช่

การแจ้งเตือนกีฬาของทีมโปรด

ใช่

ThinQ

ใช่

Works with Apple Airplay2

ใช่

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา

ซื้อโดยตรง

43UQ7050PSA

LG UHD ทีวี | 4K Smart TV webOS | ขนาด 43 นิ้ว รุ่น 43UQ7050PSA