LG Smart OLED TVs equipped with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos | LG EXPERIENCE

LG TV + Dolby Bring the Theatre into Your Home
By S.M.Swanson 11.05.2018
LG TVs have combined the incredible quality of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a home theatre experience that draws you right in.
We don’t just love going to the cinema because it’s an outing. If you’re a true film fanatic, you love the magic of the movies themselves: Slipping into a plush seat, reclining back in a darkened theatre, and getting drawn into an entirely new universe of sights and sounds that master filmmakers have painstakingly created.
But what if we told you that the picture quality and sound you get at the theatre was available in your home? What if we told you that we’re equipping selected LG TVs with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound bars? You’d get pretty excited. And you should, because we are.
So, now’s the time to invest in those blackout curtains, upgrade your sofa, and stock up on popcorn—you’re going to love movie nights at home with LG TV (and so will your dates, mates and family... so yeah, maybe stock up extra on the popcorn).
See and experience every detail
You ready to get technical? Here’s how it works: Dolby Vision is a super brand new High Dynamic Range (HDR) format that encodes an incredible range of subtle colours (12-bit colour depth to be precise), plus brighter brights and darker darks. You get to see nuance in shadows.
Then, we pair that with the Dolby Atmos system, which, just a few short years ago, was only used in top-end theatres. Dolby Atmos is a surround sound system that gives you 360° of true surround sound.
Let’s compare and contrast: Regular surround sound operates with maybe five to seven channels of sound in front, behind and beside you. Dolby Atmos, on the other hand, gives you full 3D sound, including overhead, and has more precise control over individual sounds, which can be made louder or quieter, or more diffuse or focused. In other words, a helicopter taking off or a fight scene or a busy restaurant will all sound like it’s taking place all around you, as though your movie is coming alive.
Essentially, it creates a bubble within your living room where the action is everywhere, even if you’re on the edge of the couch or in the corner of the room.
Watch your favourite movies without worrying about new media
And now there is even more to watch and experience, with Rakuten TV announcing that they will be the first European video-on-demand platform to provide Hollywood titles equipped with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. No need to worry about purchasing new forms of media to get the best out of your movie night.
Which TVs can I get to create my very own home cinema?
Here’s the thing: Only a handful of TVs are Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos compatible right now. We’re proud to say that LG TV has models with both.
Take a look at the W7, an incredibly thin TV that fits right in with the artwork in your home.
Also be sure to check out the E7, a super slim, glass-framed model that just won the annual CE Week Shootout Title.
So yes, we think it’s safe to say that date night in just got a lot more exciting. And movie nights with the family? Way more cool. No one leaves a movie night disappointed with an LG TV at centre stage.
Life’s good!