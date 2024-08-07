We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LEVEL UP
LEVEL UP
Transform Your Home
into a Gaming Sanctuary
Creating the Ultimate Gaming Haven with
LG’s OLED TV and Gaming Monitor
Hi, I’m Stefan.
A passionate gamer.
A passionate gamer.
As a dedicated gamer and enthusiast, there's nothing
quite like the thrill of diving into a game and getting
completely lost in its world.
Special Editor Stefan Matyjasiak
Right after my partner Sandra and my dog Kirby, I dedicate most of my free time to gaming: I enjoy immersing myself in epic battles, intricate strategies and immersive storytelling. Whether it’s about connecting with other gamers online or staying updated with the latest releases, gaming has always been more than just a hobby — it's a lifestyle.
Over the years I’ve dreamed of creating the ultimate gaming sanctuary at home; a space where I can escape reality and share my passion with family, friends, and my partner. I’m excited to take you through my journey of transforming my home into the perfect gaming haven!
*Advertisement
The Foundation of
My Gaming Room Setup:
OLED Gaming Monitor
My Gaming Room Setup:
OLED Gaming Monitor
Let's start with the crown jewel in my gaming room: the LG OLED UltraGear™ gaming monitor. It's a game-changer for serious PC gamers, offering lag-free gameplay with its high refresh rate of 240Hz and its high-resolution graphics. The vivid colours delivered by the OLED technology make every scene pop and with a response time of 0.03ms I can stay ahead of my competition. The 16:9 aspect ratio adds to the immersive experience, making it perfect for getting lost in the game. Also, its stand is easily adjustable and the monitor’s sleek design adds a high-tech aesthetic to my gaming room.
Sometimes I nostalgically reminisce about my first game console in the early 90s and realise how far I’ve come in my journey. With this OLED gaming monitor, a new gaming era has begun.
The Perfect Partner for Gaming Bliss: LG C4 OLED TV
Whether it’s a strategy-based multiplayer online battle game or plot-oriented roleplay game — I enjoy a variety of console games as long as they’re dynamic and cinematic. My new LG C4 OLED TV takes every game to the next level. Its AI processor creates an unravelling image quality and with its impressive colour accuracy and brightness, each game feels incredibly immersive.
Gaming became one of my favourite hobbies because I like to challenge my analytical skills in order to stay sharp. That’s why I appreciate this smooth, tear-free OLED TV as it boasts a fast response time and supports high frame rates, ensuring a flawless gaming experience. In combination with its 65-inch screen, it feels like I’m part of a different sphere and I thereby find a balance to my daily work life in the office.
“Exceptional speed and graphics for the win:LG OLED is the way to go”
“Exceptional speed andgraphics for the win:LG OLED is the way to go”
Best Match!
for epic Audio:
LG SC9 Soundbar
My motto is: If you want to be the best you require the best setup. Adding the LG soundbar elevated my gameplay. Because of its AI space optimiser, its sound perfectly adapts to my environment. By design, the LG soundbar seamlessly connects with the LG OLED TV and thus provides me with the ideal synergy that I expect from my gaming equipment.
Footsteps are more precise, dialogues are clearer, and the overall soundscape is richer: The game world fully surrounds me.
Nice to Try
LED Lighting &
Cable Management
Besides the equipment, the ambience is clearly the next most important aspect of gaming. In order to enhance the atmosphere I incorporated multi-coloured LED lighting. These lights can sync with the game’s audio and visuals, adding an extra layer of immersion.
Additionally, effective cable management keeps the gaming area neat and heightens my enthusiasm as it takes away a potential distraction. Good thing that my LG soundbar connects wirelessly to my LG OLED TV thanks to the included LG WOWCAST stand.
Level Up and
Game On!
Game On!
From fast-paced FPS games to picturesque RPGs - my gaming sanctuary is now fully
equipped for every type of epic wonder. Experience the joy of victory and
astonishing submergence into virtual realms by investing in high-quality
hardware like LG’s gaming monitor, OLED TV and soundbar.
Upgrade your game!
From playing computer games in the game room to console gaming with girlfriends in the living room.
