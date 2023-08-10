We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG USE6S Soundbar
*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.
**Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.
*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
**This feature support Sound Bar's status check and change settings via TV on-screen, Volume level matching (40- 100), Sound Bar Mode Control.
***Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.
*’Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode of Sound Bar.
**The mid-layer is created using Sound Bar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field.
***If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.
*Official MQA recording required.
*Both TV and Soundbar must support VRR/ALLM.
**Console has to support VRR. VRR pass though limited to 60Hz content.
Multi-Channel Audio Experience that Exceed Expectations.
*Available on AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game modes.
*Some features require 3rd party subscription or account.
**Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*** The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
****Amazon, Alexa, and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
*The above image is for representative purpose.
*SGS is a Swiss multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services.
**The above image is for representative purpose, actual image of the product may vary.
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
