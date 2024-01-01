Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
45" UltraGear™ OLED all-new 800R curved gaming monitor | DisplayHDR True Black 400, 0.03 ms (GtG), 240 Hz
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

45" UltraGear™ OLED all-new 800R curved gaming monitor | DisplayHDR True Black 400, 0.03 ms (GtG), 240 Hz

Product Information Sheet
45GS95QE-B

45" UltraGear™ OLED all-new 800R curved gaming monitor | DisplayHDR True Black 400, 0.03 ms (GtG), 240 Hz

Front view
UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor.



The gaming edge unlocked



*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.


Brighter mega immersion



Complete the game with a bright OLED 800R gaming monitor through a vast 45-inch display.



Display


45" Ultra-WQHD Curved OLED

DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%

Anti-glare & Low reflection

Speed


240Hz refresh rate

0.03ms (GtG) response time

240Hz from DisplayPort & HDMI

Technology


NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

VESA ClearMR

Top view of 800r curvature body.

The instinctual curve


Experience the curve that awakens gaming instincts by delving into the distance to the screen and the natural sight of the human eye.


*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.



As you sit at your desk, it becomes the focal point of the screen, delivering the original graphics with consistent brightness and vibrancy without any distortion. Be at the core of the 800R curve and explore the entirety of the gaming universe.


*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The assumption of viewing may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.


45" 21:9 Ultra-WQHD

Explore the panoramic gamescape



Its 45-inch 21:9 Ultra-WQHD display gives you a 34% wider view than a standard 16:9 screen. Experience overwhelming immersion into the new gamescape for the first time.



Gaming scene on a panoramic gaming monitor.



*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.


Size and ratio matter:
45" surpasses 49"



The 45-inch display offers an incredibly magnificent and pleasant viewing experience. The screen size of 45" 21:9 is 12% larger than the 49" 32:9 and has a well-proportioned ratio vertically and horizontally allowing gamers to take in all the details at a glance. Also, the 21:9 aspect ratio is the ideal option for gamers, considering that most games support the 21:9 aspect ratio more than the 32:9 ratio.



The 45" 21:9 aspect ratio product emphasizes the ability to game seamlessly on a wider screen without blind spots in the user's field of view compared to the 49" 32:9 aspect ratio product.



*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.


The brighter OLED

Brilliance to
magnificent play



The brilliant OLED display takes colors to a new level of vividness. With a standard luminosity of 275nits and a peak brightness of 1300nits, this monitor keeps your visuals bright and vibrant, ensuring you never play in the dark.


Bright OLED panel.



*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE.

*Brightness: 250nits (Min.), 275nits (Typ.).


Micro Lens Array+

The evolution of OLED


Our UltraGear™ OLED featured Micro Lens Array+ technology, presents 37.5% higher brightness (SDR) compared to MLA.



*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.


DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%

The explosion of colors


VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 makes every scene, whether bright or dark, come to life with its realistic details with a 1.5M contrast ratio and DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.).


*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL.

*APL (Average Picture Level) value is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.

GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.
GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.
GUI setting image of Brightness.
GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.
GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.
GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.
GUI setting image of Brightness.
GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.
GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.

GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.

GUI setting image of Brightness.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.

GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.


*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Power consumption may increase when the above options are chosen.

*The display burn-in may occur in brighter mode.

YouTube video of optimum - Tech influencer.

optimum's review


Build a racing simulator with three LG UltraGear™ 45-inch OLED gaming monitors.

optimum's review Learn more

OLED display with 240Hz

Lightening speed motion



LG’s new UltraGear™ monitor delivers the ultra-fast speed of 240Hz refresh rate to see the next frame quickly and makes the image appear smoothly. The gamers can respond rapidly, catch opponents, and aim at targets easily.


OLED display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG).



*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.


Extremely fast
0.03ms (GtG) response time


With 0.03ms (GtG) response time, reducing reverse ghosting, and helping objects render clearly, enjoy the game with smoother movement and surreal visual fluidity.


*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.


Gamer-centric design



Enhance your gaming experience with a new Hexagon lighting and 4-side virtually borderless design. Its clutter-free L stand occupies minimal desk space, allowing you to minimize dead space.



New unity-hexagonal-design with L stand.



Product image of back light on.



Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

Height adjustable icon.

Height

4-side virtually borderless design icon.

Borderless design


*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.


Fluid gaming experience




Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.



VESA certified AdaptiveSync


Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.


NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible


This monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.


AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro


With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.


*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Bring sharpness to your play


This monitor has received VESA ClearMR 13000 certification, allowing you to see every movement as clearly as still images with incredibly reduced motion blur for gaming.



Video of smooth gaming experience with VESA ClearMR logo.




*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.


Anti-glare & Low reflection

Show only your game


Anti-glare & Low reflection technology can provide a better viewing experience anywhere by reducing screen distraction even in the surrounding lighting environment.


*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.


Comfortable but vibrant


Keep your gaming experience brilliant, keeping your eyes comfortable with LG's Live Color Low Blue Light technology.


*LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.

*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.

*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.

Gamers enjoy a 240 refresh rate game supported by DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1.

DP 1.4 and HDMI 2.1

Amplify gaming output with an OLED display


This monitor is capable of up to 240Hz refresh rate from DP and HDMI so that gamers can fully enjoy Ultra-WQHD resolution and 240Hz either by DisplayPort or HDMI ports.


*It supports up to 240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 cable (both cables included in the package) is required to work properly.

*The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.


PBP & PIP

Play games and do more



This monitor supports up to 2 PBP and PIP, allowing you to see the content coming from 2 inputs on one screen. It means you can run multiple games or tasks on one monitor at the same time.


The divided screen each from laptop and PC.



*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*PBP: Picture By Picture / PIP: Picture In Picture.

*The actual performance will vary from the PC and running programs.

The 4-pole headphone cord is connected to the monitor.

4-pole headphone out

Plugin for immersive sound effect


Easily connect your headset with 4-pole headphones out and enjoy gaming while having a voice chat. Also, you can experience the immersive sound by DTS Headphone:X, offering a virtual 3D audio experience.


*Headsets are NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.


Gaming GUI

Award-winning
gaming GUI


Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.


*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.


How to protect your OLED


You can prevent occurring afterimages or display burn-in by turning on the 'OLED Screen Move', which moves the screen slightly at regular intervals, 'Screen Saver' and 'Image Cleaning'.


*This feature is only available as a 4-way joy stick included in the package.

Dynamic Action Sync


Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer


Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

Crosshair


The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter


The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.


*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.

*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.

*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

LG Calibration Studio software.

LG Calibration Studio

Accurate colors updated


By utilizing the hardware calibration of LG Calibration Studio, you can experience advanced color quality with extensive color spectrum and consistency.


*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use. 

*The software and a Calibration Sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

Print

Key Spec

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Curvature

    800R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y24

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    44.5

  • Size [cm]

    113

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.303 x 0.303

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    800R

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • VRR

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Hexagon Lighting

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • PIP

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    VESA DSC Tech, 4way Joystick

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4 (DSC)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

SOUND

  • DTS HP:X

    YES

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • DC Output

    20V 13.5A

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    992.7 x 657.7 x 335.1(UP) 992.7 x 537.7 x 335.1(Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    992.7 x 457 x 218mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1143 x 301 x 550mm

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    12.3kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    8.9kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    18.3kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • Display Port

    YES

  • USB A to B

    YES

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    YES

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    Black / 1.8m

  • Power Cord

    YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 