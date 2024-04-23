About Cookies on This Site

Unidade de tratamento de ar (AHU)

A Unidade de Tratamento de Ar da LG é uma solução flexível de manuseamento de ar para um ambiente interior fresco e confortável, que lhe permitirá sentir-se ótimo(a). A AHU proporciona um melhor ambiente interior com um sistema energeticamente eficiente durante todas as estações do ano.

Uma área lounge com cadeiras pretas, três colunas de mármore à esquerda e vista da cidade visível através de uma grande janela.

Solução AHU para MULTI V

Solução flexível de manuseamento de ar para um clima interior fresco e confortável

Features
Ligação MULTI V-AHU

A MULTI V pode ser ligada à bobina DX de uma Unidade de Tratamento de Ar para um ambiente com ar condicionado fresco. Foram preparadas várias opções de controle para os controladores LG ou DDC fornecidos, que podem contactar os protocolos de sinal ou Modbus.

LG AHU (Unidade de Tratamento de Ar) no centro fornece três operações aéreas distintas para a área de escritório com base na estação: verão, inverno e primavera/outono.

Controle de Ar e Economia da Energia

A DX AHU é a bomba de calor de AHU combinada com tecnologia única de AHU e MULTI V. Como uma nova solução, ela pode fornecer funcionalidades de refrigeração, aquecimento e refrigeração livre para a redução de energia através do controlo de ar em ambientes interiores e exteriores durante todas as estações.

A unidade de tratamento de ar LG no centro oferece três operações aéreas distintas para a área de escritório com base na estação: verão, inverno e primavera/outono.

Controle de ar através de sensor de temperatura

Ao controlar a temperatura do ar interior, os utilizadores podem optar por configurar uma temperatura interior que corresponda ao ar de alimentação ou ao ar de retorno através de um sensor de temperatura.

Solução de ar flexível e Expansível

A AHU pode ser uma solução adequada para vários locais devido à sua flexibilidade de aplicação e ampla gama de modelos em linha com grande capacidade. Pode ser ligado a vários dispositivos de campo e a sua ligação a vários controladores de 3.º torna-o uma solução de ar ainda mais compatível.

O diagrama mostra uma unidade de tratamento de ar (AHU) LG conectada a controladores LG e controladores de terceiros por meio de sinal por DDC e Modbus por DDC.

Várias opções para ligações de controle

A AHU pode ser ligada a várias ligações de controle, como o controle remoto individual, sistema de controle central LG, controle através de contato direto com o DDC e controle de comunicação Modbus.

O LG PAHCMR000 retangular retorna o controlador de temperatura do ar e o LG PAHCMS000 fornece o controlador de temperatura do ar, que possui uma entrada de 0-10V do DDC.

