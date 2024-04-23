About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Round Cassete

Com o ar condicionado Round Cassete LG, unimos conforto com um design arredondado para tornar espaços internos mais luxuosos e aconchegantes. Além de ser compacto, clean e elegante, o Round Cassete LG é flexível e eficiente, garantindo um melhor fluxo de ar.

Área de jantar em tons de preto e branco com mesas, cadeiras e um sofá expostos. Round Cassete LG montada no teto.

Round Cassete

Fluxo de ar confortável com um design arredondado para espaços internos elegantes

 

Recursos Entre em contato conosco
Recursos
Contato para Comprar
Uma complexa rede de tubos e vigas adornam um teto preto. No centro, o LG Round Cassete é exibido.

Design Redondo super elegante

O Round Cassete da LG possui design elegante que torna o espaço mais luxuoso e convidativo

Compacto

O Round Cassete da LG tem altura de 330mm, que mantem o ambiente interno mais amplo

Painel elegante

O painel branco deixa o espaço mais elegante, criando um espaço convidativo para visitas mais longas

Fluxo de Ar Perfeitamente Uniforme

O Round Cassete LG resfria uma ampla área devido ao seu design redondo. Além disso, com um fluxo de ar maior e direcionado, o ambiente é condicionado de maneira uniforme

O LG Round Cassete montado no teto dispersa o fluxo de ar visível em 360 graus. Luzes em forma de cone flanqueiam a sala, estabelecendo simetria.

Resfriamento preciso

A Guia de Ar Cristal possui 6 posições para assegurar um resfrimanento preciso em todo ambiente

Resfriamento Rápido

O resfriamento é até 30% mais rápido*, portanto o tempo para atingir a temperatura desejada é menor

*Condições de teste: pé-direito de 3,2m, modo resfriamento, 14,5 kW, fluxo de ar modo alto, direção horizontal do fluxo de ar

O LG Round Cassete, exibido no canto superior direito, é acompanhado por gráficos de barras e pizza que indicam uma taxa de fluxo de ar maior e menor nível de ruído.

Operação Silenciosa, Fluxo de Ar Potente

Equipado com o seu Ventilador Full 3D, a taxa de fluxo de ar aumentou 5% em relação ao cassete convencional de 4-vias. O nível de ruído da operação diminuiu para 39dB (A) *, que é menor que o da biblioteca (40dB (A)), e proporciona um local confortável e silencioso.

*14,5kW Fluxo de Ar Baixo

Um homem de macacão azul trabalha à esquerda com dois tubos do LG Round Cassette e atende à caixa de controle externo da unidade à direita.

Instalação e Manutenção Convenientes

Ambos os tubos de dreno e refrigerante ficam no mesmo lado, tornando a instalação mais rápida e fácil. A caixa de controle está na parte externa do produto, facilitando o serviço

Um homem de terno segura um smartphone na mão direita, exibindo o site da LG.

Contato para Comprar

Contato para Comprar Saiba mais