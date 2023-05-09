Esquadrão 2023 LG

About Cookies on This Site

Esquadrão 2023 LG1

09/05/2023

Visita de Embaixadores da Marca do Brasil ao BSC Panamá.

No dia 20 de junho, recebemos em nosso LG Business Solutions Center, localizado na Cidade do Panamá, a visita dos embaixadores da marca na categoria Ar Condicionado do Brasil. Esses embaixadores são formadores de opinião e representam um pilar muito importante para a unidade de negócios de ar condicionado da subsidiária brasileira, especificamente encarregados de promover projetos da linha comercial leve. Dentro da linha de produtos que a LG tem para esse tipo de projeto estão: Multi V S, Multi Split, Comercial Leve (1:1)

 

 

Em pé (da esquerda para a direita): Carlos Djones, Léo Guimarães, Pedro Ribeiro, Kleber França, Arthur Lyra, Job Ney.

Sentados (da esquerda para a direita): Roberto Utida, Deivi Homem, Saulo Maia, Rodrigo Rofran, Michael Carvalho.

 

 

Dentro da programação, o time do Esquadrão aproveitou para conhecer as novas instalações da LG no Panamá, LG Business Solutions Center; onde as principais soluções de Ar Condicionado Comercial LG foram demonstradas na teórica e na prática.

Linha VRF:

As soluções LG VRF estão entre as mais versáteis e eficientes, oferecendo um sistema econômico e uma instalação mais fácil. As soluções LG VRF fornecem uma ótima experiência para unidades internas e externas.

 

 

Linha Single CAC:

Os sistemas de ar condicionado comercial LG Single Split proporcionam economia de energia significativas, climatização eficiente e verdadeiro conforto. Esses sistemas de ar condicionado maximizam o conforto do usuário para todos os negócios.

 

Controle e BMS:

As soluções em automação da LG oferecem uma série de controles convenientes que permitem definir a temperatura perfeita para o seu ambiente de trabalho. Além do nosso Sistema de Gerenciamento Predial (BMS), os produtos Gateway (BACnet, Modbus e LonWorks) conectam facilmente condicionadores de ar LG e outros sistemas prediais existentes.

 

 

Linha Comercial:

Em que se destacam as nossas soluções Chillers (Água Gelada) e Rooftop* (Inverter).

 

*Não faz parte do line up Brasil.

 

 

Soluções em Ventilação:

Em que se destacam as nossas unidades Split DOAS* (Dedicated Outdoor Air System). Que se integram perfeitamente com nossos sistemas VRF.

*Não faz parte do line up Brasil.

Agradecemos à subsidiária LG Brasil e esperamos que esta não seja a última visita de um grupo tão seleto de especialistas.