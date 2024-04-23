About Cookies on This Site

Evaporadora Cassete 1-via AMNW18GTTC0

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Suporte

Recurso

Procure um distribuidor

AMNW18GTTC0

AMNW18GTTC0

Evaporadora Cassete 1-via AMNW18GTTC0

Cassete 1 - via LG

O design elegante do cassete 1 - via se adequa a qualquer ambiente, pois não tem dutos aparentes.

Flexibilidade na Instalação

O design compacto do Cassete 1-via minimiza o espaço de instalação.

Design Slim & Compacto

Design Slim & Compacto

A altura mais baixa do Cassete 1-via reduziu as restrições de instalação e torna a instalação mais flexível.

Controle Remoto via Aplicativo LG ThinQ™

Monitore e controle o consumo de energia para um consumo mais consciente. Verifique a temperatura na sua casa, mesmo quando estiver fora. O controle remoto via aplicativo funciona a qualquer hora e em qualquer lugar.

Controle Remoto via Aplicativo LG ThinQ™

*Dependendo do modelo do produto, pode ser necessária a aquisição de um modem wi-fi adicional para habilitar a função.

Todas as especificações

CORRENTE (EVAPORADORA)

  • A/M/B (A)

    0.31 / - / -

VENTILADOR EVAPORADORA

  • Tipo

    Cross Flow Fan

MOTOR DO VENTILADOR DA EVAPORADORA

  • Saída (Nº)

    1

  • Saída (W)

    30

  • Tipo

    BLDC

TROCADOR DE CALOR

  • Área de Face (m²)

    0.24

  • Líquido (L x A x P) (mm)

    1180 x 132 x 450

  • 1

  • Linhas x Colunas x FPI

    2 x 12 x 18

  • Embalagem (L x A x P) (mm)

    1445 x 252 x 538

PESO

  • Peso Líquido (kg)

    14.5

  • Embalagem (kg)

    17.8

CONEXÃO DA TUBULAÇÃO

  • Gás (mm(pol))

    Φ12.7 (1/2)

  • Líquido (mm(pol))

    Φ6.35 (1/4)

REFRIGERANTE

  • Tipo

    R410A

CABO DE CONEXÃO

  • Cabo de Alimentação e Comunicação (H07RN-F, incluso terra) (mm² x núcleos)

    4C x 0.75

ALIMENTAÇÃO

  • Caso 1

    60 Hz 220 V~

