Sobre os Computadores LG

Com os computadores LG, você tem facilidade, potência e portabilidade. Tenha o mínimo de peso e o máximo de performance com os notebooks LG. Conheça a linha completa de informática da LG e se surpreenda.

BR_SC_computer_hero_001_1477640369951_1478486068569

All-in-one PC

Unindo Desktop e Monitor em um Único Produto

O modelo 22V240 ocupa menos espaço e facilita a montagem.

m_BR_GF_computer_AboutLG_M02A_001_1478479839249

Tela de alta definição

Tecnologia IPS em Uma Tela 21.5" Ful HD

A resolução 1920*1080 proporciona uma experiência muito mais imersiva ao trabalhar com vídeos e imagens.

BR_SC_computer_M02A_002_1478760460223

Design minimalista

Desenho Levemente Curvado e Cor Glossy White

O simplificado gerenciamento de cabos do 22V240 irá deixar o interiro do seu escritório muito mais harmonioso.