Hydro Kit (Solução em Água Quente)

Conheça o Hydro Kit LG: a solução que faltava para fornecimento de água quente sem a necessidade de consumo adicional de energia que só a LG proporciona. Conheça as soluções LG e se surpreenda.

Vista lateral de uma banheira cheia de vapor à esquerda em um banheiro, comodidades próximas. Pequenas plantas enfeitam o lado direito.

Hydro Kit

Fornecendo aquecimento de chão e água quente para um ambiente interno aquecido

Recursos
O diagrama mostra a operação do sistema LG Multi V e Hydro Kit, fornecendo resfriamento, aquecimento de piso e água quente em toda a casa.

Solução de água quente com MULTI V

Operações de refrigeração e aquecimento, bem como fornecimento de água quente, estão disponíveis com a combinação das soluções MULTI V e Hydro Kit.

Três gráficos de barras comparam uma caldeira a gás, uma caldeira a óleo e um LG Hydro Kit. A unidade LG lidera em emissões de CO2, custos iniciais e custos operacionais anuais.

Economize energia como
Hydro Kit LG

O Hydro Kit reduz as emissões de CO₂ com sua solução de alta eficiência. Também é possível instalar níveis equivalentes de custos capitais como um sistema de caldeiras para minimizar as contas de energia graças aos custos operacionais mais baixos.

Economia de Energia através do sistema de recuperação de calor MULTI V

 

Custos de energia podem ser minimizados reutilizando o calor desperdiçado das unidades internas.

Os contornos de um escritório, universidade/escola, hospital/clínica, shopping/restaurante, hotel e fábrica são colocados centralmente em seis respectivos círculos brancos.

O Hydro Kit é uma solução aplicável para

O gráfico da linha de kits LG Hydro inclui os modelos de baixa e alta temperatura, tipo de detalhamento e quilowatt.

Line up Hydro Kit

Um homem de terno segura um smartphone na mão direita, exibindo o site da LG.

