About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Multi V 5

LG MULTI V 5 é uma solução integrada que combina tecnologias avançadas para edifícios de grande altura. Proporciona a máxima eficiência energética enquanto minimiza os custos operacionais e o seu Controle de Duplo Sensor detecta a humidade e a temperatura.

Com uma vista panorâmica desfocada da metrópole, a unidade exterior Multi V 5 é exibida à direita.

MULTI V 5

O Multi V 5, juntamente com as unidades internas e a ventilação eficiente, permite que você e seu prédio respirem um ar limpo e fresco, como na natureza

Recursos Aplicação de solução Linha Entre em contato conosco
Recursos
Contato para Comprar

Três gráficos de barras são exibidos lado a lado, significando maior eficiência energética do Multi V 5 em comparação aos modelos anteriores.

Eficiência definitiva

O MULTI V 5 assegura a melhor eficiência energética do mundo com tecnologias inovadoras.

Uma unidade externa do Multi V 5 é exibida no centro com o fundo de uma vista meio ensolarada e meio chuvosa.

Dual Sensing Control

O MULTI V 5 assegura a melhor Dual Sensing Control que sente a umidade e a temperatura para uma operação econômica, confortável e eficiência energética do mundo com tecnologias inovadoras.

Controle de carga inteligente

Gerencia a carga de refrigeração sentindo a temperatura e a umidade aumentando a eficiência.

Refrigeração confortável

Ajuda a manter a operação no modo de refrigeração baixa sem parar entre operações.

Aquecimento aprimorado

Hora aprimorada com atraso congelamento trocador calor graças à predição precisa ponto de orvalho.

Uma curva ascendente vermelha variando de 10Hz a 165Hz significa maior eficiência energética e confiabilidade do Multi V 5.

Compressor com Ultimate Inverter

O compressor com Ultimate Inverter melhora a eficiência de energia e aumenta a confiabilidade do equipamento.

Rolamento aprimorado com material PEEK

Rolamento aprimorado com material PEEK (Polieteretercetona) melhora a durabilidade e confiabilidade do compressor por meio do material de rolamento lubrificante e formato refinado.

Injeção de vapor

O efeito da compressão em dois estágios fornece uma operação de aquecimento eficiente em condições de temperatura baixa.

Gerenciamento de óleo inteligente

O sensor de óleo executa a operação de recuperação de óleo somente se necessário para aumentar a eficiência do compressor. Também equilibra e gerencia o nível do óleo em ambos os compressores.

HiPOR™

HiPOR™ (Retorno de óleo de alta pressão) minimiza a perda de energia com retorno de óleo direto.

Vista lateral de um escritório com uma unidade interna MULTI V montada no teto e LG ERV fornecendo fluxo de ar enquanto uma unidade externa fica do lado de fora.

A Melhor Solução com Alta Eficiência em Qualidade do Ar

Instale a ERV LG junto com o Multi V 5 e obtenha uma solução em ventilação com economia de energia. A ERV responde à temperatura externa e aos níveis de concentração de CO2 para prover resfriamento e aquecimento mais eficientes.

Duas unidades externas do Multi V 5 em pé em um telhado de um edifício, enquanto um cubo preto semitransparente ao lado delas significa economia de espaço.

Maior Capacidade da Unidade Externa

A unidade externa do Multi V 5 tem capacidade máxima de 26 HP por módulo, reduzindo o espaço necessário para instalação.

Tecnologia Biomimética

Ventiladores aprimorados aumentam fluxo de ar de até 10％, reduzindo o consumo de energia em até 20％.

Melhor faixa de fluxo de ar

Uma capa maior fornece mais capacidade de troca de calor para melhorar a faixa de fluxo de ar.

Trocador de calor de 4 lados

Melhora a transferência de calor até 20％, o que acaba melhorando a capacidade e o desempenho.

Uma unidade externa do Multi V 5 com vista interna semitransparente em pé em um telhado de um edifício enquanto uma verificação de teste de desempenho é exibida à esquerda.

Ocean Black Fin

O novo trocador de calor Ocean Black Fin possui proteção extra à corrosão por maresia ou poluição.

Silhueta da unidade exterior Multi V 5 com ícones circulares que significam humidade, descongelamento de tubos e óleo.

Aquecimento Contínuo

A função de aquecimento contínuo foi melhorada devido às tecnologias de descongelamento tardio via sensor de umidade, descongelamento parcial e gerenciamento de óleo inteligente via sensor de óleo no compressor.

Uma unidade externa conectada com DDC, kit de comunicação AHU, kit EEV e AHU. À direita está uma sala de conferências com unidades internas ocultas no teto, proporcionando fluxos de ar.

Controle Fácil com Conexão Multi V - AHU

O Multi V pode ser conectado a uma AHU para prover ar fresco condicionado ao ambiente. Várias opções de controle para controladores LG ou DDC fornecidos, que podem entrar em contato com protocolos de sinal ou Modbus

Ícones circulares de hospital, escola, arranha-céus, apartamento e aeroporto expostos lado a lado.

O MULTI V 5 é uma solução aplicável para

Um gráfico da linha Multi V 5 exibido verticalmente.

Linha do MULTI V 5

A mão direita de um homem segurando um smartphone exibindo a página da LG na tela.

Contato para Comprar

Contato para Comprar Saiba mais