About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Multi V S

O Multi V S é uma solução VRF compacta, porém poderosa para residências e escritórios menores. Apresenta alta performance e baixos custos de operação. Descubra o menor, mais potente e eficiente Multi V S.

Casa de dois andares em tons de branco e madeira. Ambas as escadas possuem unidades de ar condicionado montadas no teto com fluxo de ar visível. Uma entrada frontal com grama.

Multi V S

VRF mais compacto, potente e ecologicamente
correto para residências e escritórios menores.

Características Aplicações Saiba Mais
Características
Contato para Comprar
Uma vista em corte da casa onde uma unidade externa LG Multi V S está conectada a sete unidades internas, com uma linha azul destacando o caminho de conexão.

Uma Solução para Qualquer Espaço

Conecte múltiplos ambientes em apenas uma unidade externa. Várias unidades internas podem ser conectadas a apenas uma unidade externa, se adequando aos mais diversos projetos.

Cassete 4-vias

Cassete 1-via

Hi Wall

Unidades internas integradas ao ambiente

Combine as unidades internas com os ambientes da sua casa. Além disso, as unidades Cassete LG possuem um kit de purificação de ar opcional que melhora a qualidade do ar que você respira.

Unidades internas integradas ao ambiente

Combine as unidades internas com os ambientes da sua casa. Além disso, as unidades Cassete LG possuem um kit de purificação de ar opcional que melhora a qualidade do ar que você respira.

Unidades internas integradas ao ambiente

Combine as unidades internas com os ambientes da sua casa. Além disso, as unidades Cassete LG possuem um kit de purificação de ar opcional que melhora a qualidade do ar que você respira.

*O Hi Wall não é compatível com o kit de purificação de ar.

Compacto & Leve

O Multi V S compacto, com apenas um ventilador, possui a mesma tecnologia e eficiência do modelo com dois ventiladores. Por ser mais compacto e leve, sua instalação é mais fácil e não polui visualmente o ambiente.

Uma varanda de azulejos cinza com cerca xadrez apresenta uma unidade externa central LG Multi V S. Montanhas e campos verdes são visíveis à esquerda.

*Modelos com apenas um ventilador: 4, 5 e 6 HPs.

Aletas Resistentes à Corrosão Black Fin

O revestimento preto nas aletas com resina epóxi aumenta a proteção do produto quando aplicado em ambientes corrosivos.
O LG R1 Compressor é ampliado e exibido à esquerda, ao lado do LG Multi V S à direita. O complexo interior do compressor é visível.

Exclusivo Compressor LG R1

O Multi V S é equipado com o Compressor R1, que possui uma estrutura híbrida scroll, aumentando a faixa de operação, através da estrutura de compressão na sua parte inferior, diminuindo o consumo de energia. Além disso, os níveis de vibração e ruído também são menores.

Controle Dual Sensing

O Controle Dual Sensing monitora e controla umidade e temperatura ambientes para uma operação mais econômica e confortável. Em dias quentes e úmidos, o ar gelado é insuflado para eliminar rapidamente o calor latente. Em dias secos de verão, quando a umidade está mais baixa, o ar insuflado possui uma temperatura mais amena para não deixar o ambiente tão seco.

Um usuário toca no aplicativo ThinQ em seu telefone. Uma unidade interna LG no teto dispersa o fluxo de ar visível, com a unidade externa mostrada abaixo.

Controle seu Equipamento à Distância

Com o aplicativo ThinQTM, os usuários podem controlar o sistema a qualquer momento, de qualquer lugar.

Monitoramento Simples via LG MV

O LG MV permite que os técnicos realizem a inspeção e monitoramento do sistema de maneira simples e rápida.

Automação

O sistema de controle pode ser conectado a qualquer outro dispositivo, como sensores e iluminação, por exemplo.

Da esquerda para a direita, há três círculos brancos, cada um contendo o contorno de um escritório de pequeno porte, condomínio e lojas de varejo em seus centros.

O Multi V S é uma Aplicação Ideal para

MULTI V S Line Up

O gráfico da linha LG Multi V S inclui um modelo R32 e três modelos R410A, detalhando recursos, refrigerante, aparência e potência.

Um homem de terno segura um smartphone na mão direita, exibindo o site da LG.

Contato para Comprar

Contato para Comprar Saiba mais