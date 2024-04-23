About Cookies on This Site

SuperSign M

Com o LG SuperSign M , você tem soluções tecnológicas abrangentes e recursos digitais personalizados para as necessidades de sua empresa. Conheça as soluções corporativas que só a LG tem para ampliar os horizontes de sua empresa.

ID_SuperSignM_Hero_1461291238789

SuperSign
MSuperSign M

O software de gestão de conteúdos da sinalização móvel ajuda você a editar e fazer um cronograma, e distribuir o conteúdo por via móvel com um serviço incrivelmente conveniente.

Introdução Vídeo
Introdução

Introdução

O SuperSign M é um software de gestão de conteúdos da sinalização móvel. Funções básicas: Editar, criar um cronograma e distribuir conteúdos por via móvel

Software de gestão de conteúdos por via móvel

Recursos completos de CMS e um editor simples também estão inclusos

- Conteúdo: Criar conteúdo de imagem e lista de reprodução
- Cronograma: Definir e modificar cronograma de conteúdos
- Reprodutor: Monitorar por imagem capturada e controle simples
- Distribuição: Distribuir conteúdo
- Mensagem: Enviar mensagem de emergência

Método de conexão

O software do servidor licenciado deve estar instalado para ativar o SuperSign M

Suporte para especificação móvel

UI somente em modo de retrato, o modo de paisagem estará disponível em 2016
* iPad não compatível

Menu deslizante

Fornece o perfil do usuário e árvore de menu para outras guias
- Painel de controle: Verificar aprovação e status de erro
- Conteúdo: Criar conteúdo de imagem e verificar lista de conteúdos
- Cronograma: Criar cronograma e verificar lista de cronogramas
- Reprodutor: Verificar reprodutores conectados e controlá-los
- Usuário: Verificar membros participantes (grupo de trabalho, função...)
- Distribuição: Definir a distribuição (padrão, video wall...)
- Mensagem: Criar mensag

Painel de controle

O principal recurso do painel de controle é verificar e processar a lista de aprovações pendentes. E também verificar o status de erro dos visores conectados.
- Status de aprovação: Verificar aprovação e status de erro
- Status de erro: Monitoramento e controle de erros imediatos

Conteúdo

Um conteúdo de imagem simples pode ser criado pelo editor do SuperSign M. UI fácil e simples, semelhante ao estilo de carregar fotos no SNS.

Cronograma

A UI com estilo semelhante ao Google Calendar ajuda você a criar o conteúdo agendado imediatamente.

Reprodutor

O status do visor conectado pode ser verificado nesta página; também há suporte para monitoramento e controle simples.

Distribuição

Gerencie a lista de distribuição nesta página. O conteúdo do video wall também pode ser distribuído por via móvel.

Mensagem

A função de mensagem é útil para situações urgentes ou promoções instantâneas.

SuperSign M_1460943802099_1461559922343

Tutorial do SuperSign M

O SuperSign M fornece uma solução rápida e fácil para gerenciar conteúdo, cronograma, reprodutor e distribuição.