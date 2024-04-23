About Cookies on This Site

SuperSign Media Editor

Com o LG SuperSign Media Editor , você tem soluções tecnológicas abrangentes e recursos digitais personalizados para as necessidades de sua empresa. Conheça as soluções corporativas que só a LG tem para ampliar os horizontes de sua empresa.

Editor de mídia SuperSign

Descubra o editor profissional, configurando o layout projetado com modelos, e faça seu trabalho ser processado de forma mais ágil e inteligente.

Introdução Recurso Principal
Introdução

Introdução

O Editor de mídia SuperSign é um software de edição profissional.

Criação de várias mídias

Permite a criação e edição de conteúdos com vários layouts

Conteúdo personalizado que pode ser criado fácil e intuitivamente pelo editor de mídia

 

- Nenhum outro aplicativo de edição especial é necessário
- O suporte de designer profissional não é necessário

Editor de mídia

Através do método simples de arrastar e soltar, a mídia pode ser criada. Suporte para formatos de vídeo e imagem.

 

1. Indicador da etapa atual (etapa de layout ou etapa de conteúdo)
2. Lista de modelos e lista de monitor VW (arraste e solte para inserir a tela)
3. Tela principal (o trabalho de edição ocorre aqui)
4. Informações do monitor (tamanho, chanfro, resolução)

Etapa 1: Definir layout

Criar layout regular e irregular Propriedade e local do monitor podem ser verificados facilmente

Video wall sem computador

- Sincronização de SoC Distribuição: O video wall sem computador tem suporte perfeito para a solução SuperSign

Melhor distribuição

- Distribuição em grupo: Com base em cada grupo de reprodutores (ou grupo de trabalho), distribui uma vez
- Failover de rede: Sempre que houver falha de rede na distribuição, o suporte do servidor é ativado para continuar a distribuição enquanto a rede é recuperada

Editar posição do monitor

- Cada monitor pode ser reposicionado
- A propriedade e local são exibidos

Etapa 2: Editar conteúdo

Inserir conteúdo de mídia do computador para a pasta ou servidor Verificar a pré-visualização e então registrar o conteúdo finalizado nesta etapa

Inserir conteúdos de mídia

① Definir pasta de entrada e saída
② Arrastar e soltar no layout

Editar conteúdo

- O conteúdo cabe em um único monitor
- Um conteúdo cobre todos os monitores

Pré-visualizar e registrar

- Verificar imagem efetiva no ícone de pré-visualização
- Após editar, a codificação terá início ao clicar no botão de registrar

Etapa 3: Distribuição com SuperSign W

Abra o software de servidor do SuperSign W para a distribuição O conteúdo será distribuído com sincronização

Distribuição de formato regular

① Criar bloco (2x2, 3x3…) *Máx. 15x15
② Selecionar conteúdo: só funciona com conteúdo do mesmo tipo
③ Selecionar reprodutor: A sincronização só funciona no tipo de reprodutor de mídia
④ Distribuição: Configuração mestre do reprodutor para sincronização, configuração de tempo

Distribuição de formato irregular

① Seleção de layout e conteúdo: A lista de layouts pode ser importada do servidor ou pasta do computador
② Selecionar reprodutor: A sincronização só funciona no tipo de reprodutor de mídia
③ Distribuição: Configuração mestre do reprodutor para sincronização, configuração de tempo

Para facilitar ainda mais a utilização, alguns recursos serão atualizados

Mais layouts estendidos

Suporte para monitor padrão