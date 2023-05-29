A heat pump is key to a more sustainable, and secure heating system. The energy used for heating is one of the highest contributors to our individual carbon footprints. With this shift towards intelligent solutions, it is known that the beauty of the heat pump is that it aids in the eco-conscious movement and saves energy at the same time. When combined with solar panels and ESS, a heat pump can be part of an integrated home energy package. That is why heat pumps are preferred as a future heating solution for the earth, our bigger home.