Easy Installation with LG HVAC Solutions

We offer the best HVAC solutions for your business as well as helpful support.

 

HVAC installer wearing a safety helmet

Training Courses
Content Us

Join Our Training Program!

We provide educational programs to help you advance in your HVAC career.

LEARN MORE

Seminars

Join our online and offline seminars to stay up to date on the latest HVAC technology and industry trends.

Technical Training Courses

Our Professional Academy offers a variety of hands-on training courses to enable you to have a complete understanding of the technology.

Explore Our Products

An image of Multi V 5
VRF: MULTI V
Images of indoor and outdoor AC units.
MULTI SPLIT
Images of indoor and outdoor AC units.
SINGLE SPLIT
An image of ERV
VENTILATION SOULTION
An image of controller
CONTROL SOLUTIONS

Engineering Support

We provide resources and support to help your business stay ahead.

Technical Data

We offers a broad range of resources to our partners to get extensive product data, proposals, and certificate reports on our products and solutions by downloading documentation.

Tools & Software

We provide engineering tools and software such as analysis, calculations, simulations, and modeling resources, to help engineers and consultants stay ahead of the competition as well-equipped specialists.

Video Guide

Check out our product installation and troubleshooting guides. The simple instructions video can assist you with any questions or issues you may have on your projects.

Download Resources

You can find a variety of information here, such as product catalogues, manuals, and more.

Contact Us

Please contact us for more information, and we will get in touch with you soon.

Contact Us CONTACT US

HVAC Blog - ON AIR

Read the latest articles, news, and more on our blog.

HVAC Blog - ON AIR READ MORE