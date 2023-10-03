About Cookies on This Site

23.8" Full HD All-in-One Thin Client

24CN650I-6N

front view
Why Cloud Device

Productivity and Efficiency

LG offers various thin client form factors. LG’s excellence in display products can add value to your work environment with better performance and lower costs than a conventional PC device.

lg thin client offering better performance and lower costs than a conventional PC device

Enhanced Security icon

Enhanced Security

Access Anytime, Anywhere icon

Access Anytime, Anywhere

Making Operations More Efficient Icon

Making Operations More Efficient

Improved Collaboration icon

Improved Collaboration

Business Continuity icon

Business Continuity

cost savings icon

Cost Savings

Quad-core Processor

More Powerful Performance

With advanced Quad-core Processor and a powerful system memory option, 24CN650I helps you complete your work faster and easier than ever.

quad-core processor enabling you to get work done fast, and easily

icon

Processor

Intel® Celeron J4105

icon

RAM & Storage

4GB DDR4 / 16GB eMMC

icon

OS

IGEL OS Pre-installed

*RAM and storage specifications as detailed above apply only to the model with IGEL operating system, and may differ by model.
*IGEL OS is pre-installed as a trial version, and the Warranty & Repair service of OS is only available to IGEL.

23.8" Full HD IPS Display

True Color at Wide Angles

LG Full HD display with IPS technology delivers a clearer and consistent true color. It provides visual comfort for viewing charts and reports with others, presenting clear images at wide angles of up to 178 degrees.

full HD IPS display providing with wide viewing angle

Up to 2 Display Support

The Most Productive Workstation

LG 24CN650I supports up to 4K UHD resolution dual displays. With the most flexibility for multi-monitor set-up options, you can get more done in less time.

24CN650I enabling to connect up to two uhd 4k resolution displays

*Supporting connected displays via USB Type-C™ and DisplayPort out.

USB Type-C™

With a single USB Type-C™ connection, delivers up to 4K hi-resolution image and transmits data with faster transfer speeds at once.

Various Interface

*Types of Inputs specified in the right side are numbered from left to right, top to bottom of the image on the right.

Pop-up Type Full HD Webcam offering improved security and the integrated speaker

Pop-up Type Full HD Webcam

Enhanced Usability & Security

Featuring the pop-up type built-in Full HD webcam with improved security and the integrated speaker, to host various meetings and video conferences.

fanless design contributing to creating a pleasant office environment and increasing cost efficiency
Fanless Design

Silent and Cost-efficient

The fanless design increases LG 24CN650I’s lifespan and also reduces replacement costs. The low noise and heat provide a pleasant office environment, and its lower power consumption reduces management costs.

Ergonomic Design

Smart Workspace

You can create the comfort workspace with versatile screen tilt, height, pivot and swivel adjustments. By featuring the one click stand, allows you to save time and reduce a loss of work for multiple thin clients setup.
One Click Stand for an easy set-up of monitor without any other equipment

One Click Stand

The monitor offering swivel adjustment

Swivel

The monitor offering pivot adjustment

Pivot

The monitor offering height and tilt adjustable stand

Tilt & Height

the monitor in the ergonomic design supporting tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustment options and offering one click stand

Print

All Spec

INFO

Product name

Cloud Device

Year

2022

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 1.0W

Power Consumption (Max.)

68W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

1.24W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

25W

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

NO

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

NO

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

8.6

Weight without Stand [kg]

4.1

Weight with Stand [kg]

6.2

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

614x462x174

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

553.4x332.7x59.4

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

553.4x382.7x240

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2745 x 0.2745

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [Inch]

23.8

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

200

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

600:1

Panel Type

IPS

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Size [cm]

60.47

Color Gamut (Min.)

N/A

Curvature

NO

SOUND

Maxx Audio

YES

Speaker

3W x 2

Bluetooth Conectivity

YES

DTS HP:X

NO

Rich Bass

NO

ACCESSORY

Display Port

NO

HDMI

NO

USB-C

NO

DVI-D

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

CONNECTIVITY

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

YES(Out 1ea)

DVI-D

NO

D-Sub

NO

HDMI

YES(1ea)

Headphone out

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

DP Version

1.2

USB-C

YES(Out 1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Power Delivery)

N/A

Mic In

NO

Audio In

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

Line out

NO

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR 10

NO

HDR Effect

NO

HW Calibration

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

NO

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

NO

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

NO

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

Auto Brightness

NO

Auto Input Switch

NO

Dolby Vision™

NO

FPS Counter

NO

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

OverClocking

NO

RGB LED Lighting

NO

User Defined Key

NO

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

VRR

NO

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

What people are saying