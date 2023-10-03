About Cookies on This Site

27CN650N-6A

27” FHD All-in-One Thin Client with IPS Display, Quad-core Intel® Celeron J4105 Processor, USB Type-C™

27CN650N-6A-Front View
DISPLAY

Diagonal

27”

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Panel Type

IPS

Resolution

Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Brightness

300nits (Typ.)

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1(Typ)

Response Time (GTG)*

5ms ((GTG*) at Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178° x 178°

*

GTG: Gray to gray response time.

SYSTEM

Processor

Intel® Celeron J4105 (Quad Core 1.5GHz, up to 2.5GHz burst)

OS

27CN650N: Non OS

Memory

27CN650W: 8GB (2x4GB) DDR4, 27CN650N: 4GB DDR4

Graphics

Integrated

Storage (SSD)

27CN650W: 128GB SSD (M.2) / 27CN650N: 16GB eMMC

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

1 x DisplayPort (Output)

HDMI

1 x HDMI (Input)

USB

2 x USB 2.0, 4 x USB 3.1 gen1, 1 x USB Type-C™

Mic-in

Mic-in & Headphone Out Combo

Headphone out

Mic-in & Headphone Out Combo

NETWORK

Wireless

Dual Band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 (BT 5.0 Combo, Internal Antenna)

BT

BT5.0

SOUND

Built-in Stereo Speakers

3W x 2

MECHANICAL

Dimensions with Stand (W x H x D)

24.5 x 9.4 x 20.9 (in)/622.3 x 239.6 x 531.7 (mm)

Shipping Dimensions (W x H x D)

27.8 x 20.3 x 9.2 (in)/707 x 516 x 233 (mm)

Dimensions without Stand (W x H x D)

24.5 x 2.4 x 14.6 (in)/622.3 x 61.0 x 371.5 (mm)

Weight with Stand

17.19 lbs/7.8kg

Weight without Stand

12.34 lbs/5.6kg

Shipping Weight

23.1 lbs/10.5kg

VESA

100 x 100 (mm)

Adjustable Stand

Pivot : Bi-Direction, Swivel : 0°~355° (±5°), Tilt : -5°~35°, Height Range : 130mm

WEBCAM

Webcam

Yes (Pop-up Type)

SOFTWARE

Management Console S/W

LG Cloud Device Manager*

*

LG Cloud Device Manager is supported in Windows 10 OS

SECURITY

TPM

Hardware TPM 2.0

What people are saying