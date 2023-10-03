We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Desktop Thin Client
All Spec
-
CD (Manual / Software)
-
YES(Paper Manual)
-
D-Sub
-
No
-
DVI to VGA Gender
-
Yes
-
DVI-D
-
No
-
Easy Setup Guide
-
No
-
External Antenna (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
External Calibrator
-
No
-
HDMI
-
No
-
HDMI to VGA Gender
-
No
-
Input Device
-
No
-
PC Audio
-
No
-
Power Adapter
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
RJ45 Gender
-
No
-
USB
-
No
-
VESA Bracket
-
Yes
-
Back Cover
-
Matt Black (Texture)
-
Front
-
Matt Black (Texture)
-
[ Key Location ]
-
Front
-
Key Description
-
Power
-
Key Number
-
1
-
Key Type
-
Tact
-
LED Color(On Mode)
-
White (PC Power / HDD)
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
-
LED OFF
-
Humidity Range
-
Operating : 20%~80%, Storage : 10%~90%
-
Temperature Range
-
Operating : 10°C ~ 40°C, Storage : -20°C ~ 60°C
-
Warranty
-
3 Years
-
Audio Input - [ Jack Location ]
-
Horizontal
-
Audio Input - Mic In
-
Yes
-
Audio Input - PC Audio In
-
No
-
Audio Output - [ Jack Location ]
-
Horizontal
-
Audio Output - Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Audio Output - Line-out
-
No
-
Audio Output - Optical out
-
No
-
Audio Output - RCA
-
No
-
DC-In
-
Yes
-
Networking - BT
-
BT4.0
-
Networking - Fiber
-
No
-
Networking - LAN
-
1 x RJ45 : Ehternet 10/100/1000 (Support Wake on LAN)
-
Networking - LTE Communication
-
No
-
Networking - Wireless
-
Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168 1x1 AC (AGN support, BT 4.0 + LE Combo), Extermal Antenna (Dipole)
-
Signal Input - [ Jack Location ]
-
Horizontal
-
Signal Input - DC-in
-
Yes
-
Signal Input - DisplayPort
-
No
-
Signal Input - D-Sub
-
No
-
Signal Input - DVI
-
No
-
Signal Input - HDMI
-
No
-
Signal Input - mini DisplayPort
-
No
-
Signal Input - Thunderbolt (Ver)
-
No
-
Signal Output - DisplayPort Out
-
Yes(1.2)
-
Signal Output - DVI out
-
Yes
-
Signal Output - HDMI Out
-
Yes
-
USB
-
4 x USB2.0, 2 x USB3.0
-
Certifications (Based on US ratings)
-
No
-
Display Support
-
4096x2160@50Hz, 3840x2160@60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.2 out), 4096x2160@24Hz, 3840x2160@30Hz, 2560x1440@60Hz (via HDMI1.4 out), 1600x1200@60Hz (via DVI out)
-
Expansion Slot
-
M.2 Slots x 2 (Slot 1 : 32GB SSD, Slot 2 : WiFi + Bluetooth card) * Note: Slot 1 should be capable of supporting both SATA and PCIe NVMe SSDs. SO-DIMM x 1 (Slot 1 : 4GB DDR4)
-
Graphics
-
Integrated Graphics
-
Management Console
-
No
-
ODD
-
No
-
Operation System
-
Non OS
-
Processor
-
AMD Pairie Falcon GX-212JJ
-
S/W (Pre-Installed App)
-
No
-
Storage
-
32GB (M.2 SSD), M.2 2280/2242 SSD Supported (SATA/PCIe supported)
-
System Memory
-
4GB DDR4
-
TPM (Trust Platform Module)
-
Software TPM
-
Consumption - DC Off(Max)
-
0.6Watt
-
Consumption - Long Idle(Display OFF)
-
6.0Watt
-
Consumption - Short Idle(Display ON)
-
10Watt
-
Consumption - Sleep Mode(Max)
-
1.0Watt
-
Consumption - TEC (kWh)
-
41.4 kWh
-
Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Output
-
48 Watt
-
Type
-
Adapter
-
Kenshinton Lock Slot
-
Yes
-
Dimension (WxDxH) - Box (mm)
-
231mm x 81mm x 179mm
-
Dimension (WxDxH) - Set (without Stand, mm)
-
180mm x 39.9mm x 117mm
-
Dimension (WxDxH) - VESA / Wall Mount (mm)
-
100 x 100, 75 x 75 (wall mount)
-
Stuffing - Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
-
2,500/5,250/-(Air), 3,000/6,300/-(Vessel)
-
Weight - Box (Kg)
-
1.85kg
-
Weight - Set (without Stand, Kg)
-
1kg
-
Audio Output (Watt)
-
No
-
Type
-
No
-
General Function - DDC/CI
-
No
-
General Function - HDCP
-
No
-
General Function - Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)
-
No
-
General Function - Key Lock
-
No
-
General Function - Plug & Play
-
No
-
General Function - Remote Control
-
No
-
General Function - Response Time Control
-
No
-
General Function - sRGB
-
No
-
PC Features - Etc.
-
No
-
PC Features - SD Card Slot
-
No
-
PC Features - Webcam
-
No
-
Picture - PBP / PIP
-
No
-
Picture - Picture Mode
-
No
-
Picture - Ratio
-
No
-
Picture - Reader Mode
-
No
-
Sound - Maxx Audio
-
No
-
Special Feature - Color Calibrated
-
No
-
Special Feature - Dual Control
-
No
-
Special Feature - Dual Smart Solution (Dual web, Dual Display, Smart Resolution )
-
No
-
Special Feature - Flicker safe
-
No
-
Special Feature - Motion Energy Saver
-
No
-
Special Feature - Off Timer
-
No
-
Special Feature - OSC (On Screen Control / Screen Split)
-
No
-
Special Feature - Power Charge
-
No
-
Special Feature - SIX Axis Control
-
No
-
Special Feature - Smart Energy Saving
-
No
-
Special Feature - Super Resolution+
-
No
-
Special Feature - Touch
-
No
-
Special Feature - True Color Pro / Finder
-
No
-
Bluetooth
-
No
-
CB
-
Yes
-
CE
-
Yes
-
DisplayPort
-
No
-
EPA
-
No
-
EPEAT
-
No
-
FCC-B
-
Yes
-
IEC60601
-
No
-
ISO 9241-307
-
No
-
PVC-Free
-
No
-
ROHS, REACH
-
ROHS, REACH
-
TCO (Ver.)
-
No
-
TUV-Ergo
-
Yes
-
TUV-GS
-
Yes
-
TUV-type
-
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
No
-
Windows
-
No
-
Box Printing Type
-
Flexo
-
Handle
-
No
-
Packing Material
-
A-Flute
-
Stacking Type
-
Vertical
-
Stand Packing Type
-
No
