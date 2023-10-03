Desktop Thin Client

About Cookies on This Site

All Spec

ACCESSORY

CD (Manual / Software)

YES(Paper Manual)

D-Sub

No

DVI to VGA Gender

Yes

DVI-D

No

Easy Setup Guide

No

External Antenna (Wi-Fi)

Yes

External Calibrator

No

HDMI

No

HDMI to VGA Gender

No

Input Device

No

PC Audio

No

Power Adapter

Yes

Power Cord

Yes

RJ45 Gender

No

USB

No

VESA Bracket

Yes

COLOR

Back Cover

Matt Black (Texture)

Front

Matt Black (Texture)

CONTROL KEY

[ Key Location ]

Front

Key Description

Power

Key Number

1

Key Type

Tact

LED Color(On Mode)

White (PC Power / HDD)

LED Color(Power save mode)

LED OFF

ETC

Humidity Range

Operating : 20%~80%, Storage : 10%~90%

Temperature Range

Operating : 10°C ~ 40°C, Storage : -20°C ~ 60°C

Warranty

3 Years

INTERFACE

Audio Input - [ Jack Location ]

Horizontal

Audio Input - Mic In

Yes

Audio Input - PC Audio In

No

Audio Output - [ Jack Location ]

Horizontal

Audio Output - Headphone Out

Yes

Audio Output - Line-out

No

Audio Output - Optical out

No

Audio Output - RCA

No

DC-In

Yes

Networking - BT

BT4.0

Networking - Fiber

No

Networking - LAN

1 x RJ45 : Ehternet 10/100/1000 (Support Wake on LAN)

Networking - LTE Communication

No

Networking - Wireless

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168 1x1 AC (AGN support, BT 4.0 + LE Combo), Extermal Antenna (Dipole)

Signal Input - [ Jack Location ]

Horizontal

Signal Input - DC-in

Yes

Signal Input - DisplayPort

No

Signal Input - D-Sub

No

Signal Input - DVI

No

Signal Input - HDMI

No

Signal Input - mini DisplayPort

No

Signal Input - Thunderbolt (Ver)

No

Signal Output - DisplayPort Out

Yes(1.2)

Signal Output - DVI out

Yes

Signal Output - HDMI Out

Yes

USB

4 x USB2.0, 2 x USB3.0

PC

Certifications (Based on US ratings)

No

Display Support

4096x2160@50Hz, 3840x2160@60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.2 out), 4096x2160@24Hz, 3840x2160@30Hz, 2560x1440@60Hz (via HDMI1.4 out), 1600x1200@60Hz (via DVI out)

Expansion Slot

M.2 Slots x 2 (Slot 1 : 32GB SSD, Slot 2 : WiFi + Bluetooth card) * Note: Slot 1 should be capable of supporting both SATA and PCIe NVMe SSDs. SO-DIMM x 1 (Slot 1 : 4GB DDR4)

Graphics

Integrated Graphics

Management Console

No

ODD

No

Operation System

Non OS

Processor

AMD Pairie Falcon GX-212JJ

S/W (Pre-Installed App)

No

Storage

32GB (M.2 SSD), M.2 2280/2242 SSD Supported (SATA/PCIe supported)

System Memory

4GB DDR4

TPM (Trust Platform Module)

Software TPM

POWER

Consumption - DC Off(Max)

0.6Watt

Consumption - Long Idle(Display OFF)

6.0Watt

Consumption - Short Idle(Display ON)

10Watt

Consumption - Sleep Mode(Max)

1.0Watt

Consumption - TEC (kWh)

41.4 kWh

Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Output

48 Watt

Type

Adapter

SECURITY

Kenshinton Lock Slot

Yes

SIZE/WEIGHT

Dimension (WxDxH) - Box (mm)

231mm x 81mm x 179mm

Dimension (WxDxH) - Set (without Stand, mm)

180mm x 39.9mm x 117mm

Dimension (WxDxH) - VESA / Wall Mount (mm)

100 x 100, 75 x 75 (wall mount)

Stuffing - Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

2,500/5,250/-(Air), 3,000/6,300/-(Vessel)

Weight - Box (Kg)

1.85kg

Weight - Set (without Stand, Kg)

1kg

SPEAKER

Audio Output (Watt)

No

Type

No

SPECIAL FEATURE

General Function - DDC/CI

No

General Function - HDCP

No

General Function - Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

No

General Function - Key Lock

No

General Function - Plug & Play

No

General Function - Remote Control

No

General Function - Response Time Control

No

General Function - sRGB

No

PC Features - Etc.

No

PC Features - SD Card Slot

No

PC Features - Webcam

No

Picture - PBP / PIP

No

Picture - Picture Mode

No

Picture - Ratio

No

Picture - Reader Mode

No

Sound - Maxx Audio

No

Special Feature - Color Calibrated

No

Special Feature - Dual Control

No

Special Feature - Dual Smart Solution (Dual web, Dual Display, Smart Resolution )

No

Special Feature - Flicker safe

No

Special Feature - Motion Energy Saver

No

Special Feature - Off Timer

No

Special Feature - OSC (On Screen Control / Screen Split)

No

Special Feature - Power Charge

No

Special Feature - SIX Axis Control

No

Special Feature - Smart Energy Saving

No

Special Feature - Super Resolution+

No

Special Feature - Touch

No

Special Feature - True Color Pro / Finder

No

STANDARD

Bluetooth

No

CB

Yes

CE

Yes

DisplayPort

No

EPA

No

EPEAT

No

FCC-B

Yes

IEC60601

No

ISO 9241-307

No

PVC-Free

No

ROHS, REACH

ROHS, REACH

TCO (Ver.)

No

TUV-Ergo

Yes

TUV-GS

Yes

TUV-type

Yes

UL(cUL)

Yes

Wi-Fi

No

Windows

No

WRAP

Box Printing Type

Flexo

Handle

No

Packing Material

A-Flute

Stacking Type

Vertical

Stand Packing Type

No

