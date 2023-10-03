About Cookies on This Site

CL600W-AC

CL600W-AC-Center product
Productivity and Efficiency
Why Cloud Computing?

Productivity and Efficiency

LG offers various Thin Client form factors. LG’s excellence in display products can add value to your work environment with better performance and lower costs than a conventional PC device.
Powerful Performance
Quad-core Processor

Powerful Performance

With advanced Quad-core Processor (Intel® Celeron J4105) and a powerful system memory option (8GB DDR4), CL600W helps you complete your work faster and easier than ever.
The Most Productive Workstation
Supports up to 3 Displays

The Most Productive Workstation

CL600W supports up to 3 displays: two 4K displays and one QHD display. With the most flexibility for multi-monitor set-up options, you can get more done in less time.
Various Interface : DisplayPort, USB Type-C™, USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, USB 2.0, Headphone

Various Interface

1) DisplayPort 2) USB Type-C™ 3) USB 3.0
4) Gigabit Ethernet 5) USB 2.0 6) Headphone & Mic Combo
High-Performance Connection
USB Type-C™

High-Performance Connection

CL600W with USB Type-C™ port provides fast data transfer speeds along with high levels of power flow. With a single USB Type-C™ cable, you can simultaneously transmit data, video, and audio as well as charging CL600W.
Silent and Cost-efficient
Fanless Design

Silent and Cost-efficient

The fanless design increases the CL600W's lifespan and also reduces replacement costs. Also its low-noise performance and excellent thermal controls provide a pleasant work environment.
Print

All Spec

PC

Processor

Intel® Celeron J4105 (Quad Core 1.5GHz, up to 2.5GHz burst), Fanless

Operation System

Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSB

Management Console support

Yes (LG Cloud Device Manager)

System Memory

8GB (2x4GB) DDR4, 2666MHz, 2 SODIMM slots

Graphics

Integrated Graphics

Storage

128GB, M.2 SSD

Display Support

Up to 3 displays :
2560x1600@60Hz (via 1st DisplayPort 1.2 out)
3840x2160@60Hz (via 2nd DisplayPort 1.2 out)
3840x2160@60Hz (via USB Type-C)

TPM (Trust Platform Module)

Hardware TPM 2.0

Expansion Slot

M.2 Slots x 2 (Slot 1 : 128GB SSD, Slot 2 : WiFi + Bluetooth card) * Note: Slot 1 should be capable of supporting SATA SO-DIMM x 2 (Slot 1 : 4GB DDR4, Slot 2 : 4GB DDR4)

VDI Support

Vmware View, Citrix Receiver, MS RDP

Certifications (Based on US ratings)

Citrix, Microsoft RDP, VMware, PCoIP SW Ready

INTERFACE

Networking - Wireless

Dual Band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 (BT 5.0 Combo, External Antenna)

Networking - BT

BT5.0

Networking - LAN

1 x RJ45 : 10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet (Wake on LAN)

Signal Input - DC-in

Yes

Signal Input - [ Jack Location ]

Horizontal

Signal Output - DisplayPort Out

2 x DisplayPort 1.2 out

Audio Input - Mic In

1 x 3.5mm audio-mic combo jack (CTIA Type)

Audio Input - [ Jack Location ]

Horizontal (Front)

Audio Output - Headphone Out

1 x 3.5mm audio-mic combo jack (CTIA Type)

Audio Output - [ Jack Location ]

Horizontal (Front)

DC-In

Yes

SPEAKER

Type

mono speaker

Audio output (watt)

1.2W

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Output

65 Watt

Sleep Mode(Max)

1.2Watt (In DV Stage)

DC Off (Max)

1.0Watt (In DV Stage)

Long Idle (Display OFF)

6.0Watt (In DV Stage)

Short Idle (Display ON)

6.0Watt (In DV Stage)

TEC (kWh)

27.0kWh (In DV Stage)

CONNECTIVITY

USB

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A (Front)
4 x USB 3.1 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-A (Rear)
1x USB 3.1 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-C with DP1.2 (Rear)

CONTROL KEY

Key Number

1

Key Description

Power

Key Type

Tact

LED Colour (On mode)

White (PC Power/HDD)

LED Colour (Power save mode)

LED OFF

Key Location

Front

COLOUR

Front

Matt Black (Texture)

Back Cover

Matt Black (Texture)

Stand

Matt Black (Texture)

SECURITY

Kenshinton Lock Slot

Yes

SIZE/WEIGHT

Dimension (WxDxH) - Set (without Stand, mm)

199mm x 35mm x 137mm

Dimension (WxDxH) - Box (mm)

260mm x 101mm x 164mm

Dimension (WxDxH) - VESA / Wall Mount (mm)

100 x 100, 75 x 75 (wall mount)

Weight - Set (with Stand, Kg)

0.82kg

Weight - Set (without Stand, Kg)

0.8kg

Weight - Box (Kg)

1.685kg

Stuffing - Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

3,000/6,300/7,560

WRAP

Packing Material

A-Flute

Stacking Type

Vertical

Box Printing Type

Flexo

STANDARD

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-GS

Yes

TUV-Ergo

Yes

TUV-type

Yes

CB

Yes

FCC-B

Yes

CE

Yes

EPA

Yes (7.0)

EPEAT

Yes (Bronze, US/DG)

ROHS, REACH

ROHS, REACH

ACCESSORY

Power Adapter

Yes

Power Cord

Yes

CD (Manual / Software)

Yes (Paper Manual)

VESA Bracket

Horizontal/Vertical feet and
VESA/wall mounting

External Antenna (Wi-Fi)

Yes

ETC

Temperature Range

Operating : 10°C ~ 40°C, Storage : -20°C ~ 60°C

Humidity Range

Operating : 20%~80%, Storage : 10%~90%

What people are saying