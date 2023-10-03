We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Desktop Thin Client
All Spec
-
Processor
-
Intel® Celeron J4105 (Quad Core 1.5GHz, up to 2.5GHz burst), Fanless
-
Operation System
-
Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSB
-
Management Console support
-
Yes (LG Cloud Device Manager)
-
System Memory
-
8GB (2x4GB) DDR4, 2666MHz, 2 SODIMM slots
-
Graphics
-
Integrated Graphics
-
Storage
-
128GB, M.2 SSD
-
Display Support
-
Up to 3 displays :
2560x1600@60Hz (via 1st DisplayPort 1.2 out)
3840x2160@60Hz (via 2nd DisplayPort 1.2 out)
3840x2160@60Hz (via USB Type-C)
-
TPM (Trust Platform Module)
-
Hardware TPM 2.0
-
Expansion Slot
-
M.2 Slots x 2 (Slot 1 : 128GB SSD, Slot 2 : WiFi + Bluetooth card) * Note: Slot 1 should be capable of supporting SATA SO-DIMM x 2 (Slot 1 : 4GB DDR4, Slot 2 : 4GB DDR4)
-
VDI Support
-
Vmware View, Citrix Receiver, MS RDP
-
Certifications (Based on US ratings)
-
Citrix, Microsoft RDP, VMware, PCoIP SW Ready
-
Networking - Wireless
-
Dual Band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 (BT 5.0 Combo, External Antenna)
-
Networking - BT
-
BT5.0
-
Networking - LAN
-
1 x RJ45 : 10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet (Wake on LAN)
-
Signal Input - DC-in
-
Yes
-
Signal Input - [ Jack Location ]
-
Horizontal
-
Signal Output - DisplayPort Out
-
2 x DisplayPort 1.2 out
-
Audio Input - Mic In
-
1 x 3.5mm audio-mic combo jack (CTIA Type)
-
Audio Input - [ Jack Location ]
-
Horizontal (Front)
-
Audio Output - Headphone Out
-
1 x 3.5mm audio-mic combo jack (CTIA Type)
-
Audio Output - [ Jack Location ]
-
Horizontal (Front)
-
DC-In
-
Yes
-
Type
-
mono speaker
-
Audio output (watt)
-
1.2W
-
Type
-
Adapter
-
Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Output
-
65 Watt
-
Sleep Mode(Max)
-
1.2Watt (In DV Stage)
-
DC Off (Max)
-
1.0Watt (In DV Stage)
-
Long Idle (Display OFF)
-
6.0Watt (In DV Stage)
-
Short Idle (Display ON)
-
6.0Watt (In DV Stage)
-
TEC (kWh)
-
27.0kWh (In DV Stage)
-
USB
-
2 x USB 2.0 Type-A (Front)
4 x USB 3.1 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-A (Rear)
1x USB 3.1 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-C with DP1.2 (Rear)
-
Key Number
-
1
-
Key Description
-
Power
-
Key Type
-
Tact
-
LED Colour (On mode)
-
White (PC Power/HDD)
-
LED Colour (Power save mode)
-
LED OFF
-
Key Location
-
Front
-
Front
-
Matt Black (Texture)
-
Back Cover
-
Matt Black (Texture)
-
Stand
-
Matt Black (Texture)
-
Kenshinton Lock Slot
-
Yes
-
Dimension (WxDxH) - Set (without Stand, mm)
-
199mm x 35mm x 137mm
-
Dimension (WxDxH) - Box (mm)
-
260mm x 101mm x 164mm
-
Dimension (WxDxH) - VESA / Wall Mount (mm)
-
100 x 100, 75 x 75 (wall mount)
-
Weight - Set (with Stand, Kg)
-
0.82kg
-
Weight - Set (without Stand, Kg)
-
0.8kg
-
Weight - Box (Kg)
-
1.685kg
-
Stuffing - Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
-
3,000/6,300/7,560
-
Packing Material
-
A-Flute
-
Stacking Type
-
Vertical
-
Box Printing Type
-
Flexo
-
UL(cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV-GS
-
Yes
-
TUV-Ergo
-
Yes
-
TUV-type
-
Yes
-
CB
-
Yes
-
FCC-B
-
Yes
-
CE
-
Yes
-
EPA
-
Yes (7.0)
-
EPEAT
-
Yes (Bronze, US/DG)
-
ROHS, REACH
-
ROHS, REACH
-
Power Adapter
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
CD (Manual / Software)
-
Yes (Paper Manual)
-
VESA Bracket
-
Horizontal/Vertical feet and
VESA/wall mounting
-
External Antenna (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Temperature Range
-
Operating : 10°C ~ 40°C, Storage : -20°C ~ 60°C
-
Humidity Range
-
Operating : 20%~80%, Storage : 10%~90%
