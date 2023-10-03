We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ProBeam WUXGA (1,920x1,200) Laser Projector with 5,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness, HDR10, 20,000 hrs. life, webOS 4.5, Wireless & Bluetooth Connection
Small to Enterprise Businesses
Hospital and Medical Offices
Education: Effective Audiovisual Classes
*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) : BU50NST complies with medical digital imaging and communications standards and provides performance suitable for visual representation used in medical practices.
Flexible and Easy Installation
With Lens Shift & Zoom x1.6 functionality, you can install this laser projector virtually anywhere and set the screen to the exact size and location. With HDBaseT™ compatibility, the ProBeam can use a single, long-distance cable to carry up to five different signals for the transmission of ultra-high-definition video & audio, Ethernet, controls, USB and even power up to 100W.
LG ProBeam 4K Laser Projector Compact
Compact Design
The BF50NST laser projector has a compact design to fit discretely in your work space.
Smart Wireless Connection
LG ProBeam 4K Laser Projector Smart Wireless
20,000 hrs. Life
LG ProBeam 4K Laser Projector 20,0000 Hrs life
All Spec
-
Changeable F#
-
YES
-
Projection System
-
DLP
-
Native Resolution
-
WUXGA (1920 x 1200)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
5000
-
Contrast Ratio
-
3,000,000:1 ↑
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
-
26dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
-
27dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
-
29dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Off (Max)
-
29dB(A)
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
-
85%
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
-
Manual
-
Zoom
-
1.6x
-
Screen Size
-
40" ~ 300"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
-
Wide 2880 /Tele 4630 (@ 100")
-
Throw Ratio
-
1.30 - 2.08
-
Lens Shift
-
YES ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )
-
Projection Offset
-
100%
-
Life Hours
-
20,000 Hrs
-
Type
-
Laser (LD + P/W)
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
16:9/16:10/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom
-
Clear Voice
-
YES (Clear Voice lll)
-
Dolby Surround Audio
-
YES
-
DTS-HD
-
YES
-
Output
-
10W (5W+5W)
-
Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
580 x 441 x 273
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
370 x 290 x 155.7 370 x 290 x 143.7 (Without Leg)
-
Gross Weight (kg or g)
-
11
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
9.2
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
380W
-
Power Supply
-
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
-
Stand-by Power
-
0.5W↓
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 ~ 40℃
-
Digital(HDMI)
-
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
-
Audio out
-
YES
-
HDBaseT
-
1
-
HDMI
-
2
-
IP control
-
YES
-
RJ45
-
1
-
RS-232C
-
YES
-
USB Type-A
-
2 (USB2.0)
-
Background Image
-
YES
-
Black Level Control
-
YES
-
Blank
-
YES
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Sound out
-
YES
-
Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)
-
YES
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
-
YES
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
-
YES
-
Contents Suggestion
-
Home
-
DICOM
-
YES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
4 coner Keystone (H/V)
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
-
YES (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
-
YES (On / Off)
-
Expert controlvADJ
-
YES
-
File(Office) Viewer
-
YES
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
-
YES
-
HDCP
-
HDCP 2.2
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
-
YES
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
-
YES
-
HDR
-
HDR10
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
-
YES
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
-
YES
-
Image Flip
-
YES (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Internet Browser
-
YES
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
-
YES
-
Noise Reduction
-
YES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
-
webOS 4.5 (Smart)
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
-
YES
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
-
YES (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
YES
-
Self Diagnosis
-
YES
-
Setting Guide
-
YES (Bean Bird)
-
Store Mode
-
YES
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
-
YES
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
-
YES (Thru TV Plus App)
-
Cabinet Color
-
Top/Bottom - White Front/Rear - Black
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
-
YES
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
Leg-Stand
-
YES (4 Leg)
-
Local Key
-
Joystick
-
Conformances(Regulation)
-
FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
-
YES
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
-
YES
-
Remote Control - Normal
-
YES
-
Warranty Card
-
YES
