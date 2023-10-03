About Cookies on This Site

LMQ620WA

Google Assistant

Google Assistant

DTSX

DTSX

Bezel-less, Notch-less
Punch-Hole Camera Display

Bezel-less, Notch-less

Enjoy an infinite viewing experience in the palm of your hand with a bezel-less punch hole selfie camera display – the standard for premium smartphones for an immersive content viewing experience.

*5MP camera only functions as depth sensor and cannot be used for taking pictures.

High Resolution
Dual Rear Cameras

High Resolution & Bokeh Effect Camera

Now you can add bokeh effect to Video. The dual camera recognizes the exact distance to subject for a natural video out focus effect that makes your subjects stand out.

*Screen images simulated.

Bokeh Selfies
Portrait

Bokeh Selfies

Stand out with portrait mode on the front facing 16MP camera. The Portrait feature makes selfies look professional with greater depth. It keeps you in clear focus against an elegantly blurred background.

*Screen images simulated.

Bokeh Selfies
AI CAM

Each Shot, Thought Out for You

The Q70 provides the creative eye, so you can get your perfect shot. AI CAM analyzes subjects in your frame and provides easy recommendations on how to improve your picture.

*Screen images simulated.

Superior Sound, All Around
DTS:X 3D Surround Sound

Superior Sound, All Around

7.1 channel surround sound delivers cinematic audio on the go and brings a new sense of realism to your listening experience.

Battery That Keeps Up With You
Flagship Battery Power

Battery That Keeps Up With You

Fuel up the 4,000 mAh battery once for all-day power, and maximize phone use without thinking about your charger.

*When using the screen at default brightness.

One Press Wakes Up Google
Google Assistant Button

One Press Wakes Up Google

The Google Assistant now has a dedicated button. Press once to wake, and double press to see your day's snapshot, without a wake word. Integrated LG command lets you access Q70's special features with just your voice.

Ready to Last by Your Side
Mil Spec & IP68

Ready to Last by Your Side

Prepared for every situation. Go about your day in confidence with military-grade durability and IP68 rating. This phone proves it can keep up with you wherever you go.

*MIL-Specs tested based on MIL-STD-810G requirements by MET Labs. This in no way implies endorsement or approval by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Print

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATIONS

FORM FACTOR

Full Touch Screen

FREQUENCY

LTE

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

PROCESSOR

SM6150 Octa core (2x 2.OG + 6x 1.7G)

MEMORY (RAM / ROM)

4G/64GB

BATTERY, Typ (mAh)

4,000mAh Non-Removable Battery

CHARGING

Quick Charge 3.0 (16.2W)

COLOURS

Mirror Black

CAMERA

DUAL REAR CAMERAS

32MP AF FOV80°, 0.8um, F1.8, PDAF, CIS
5MP FF Depth Camera

FRONT CAMERAS

PUNCH HOLE FRONT CAMERA 16MP, FOV 79° , F1.9, 1.12um

DISPLAY

TYPE

FHD+ Display (2310 x 1080)

SOUND

Mono Speaker

SIZE (inch)

6.4”

RESOLUTION

2310 x 1080

ASPECT RATIO

19.5:9

ADDITIONAL SPECIFICATIONS

SECURITY (BIOMETRIC ACCESS)

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

INTELLIGENCE (AI)

The Google Assistant, Google Lens

WATER & DUST RESISTANT

IP68

DATA CONNECTIVITY

BLUETOOTH

Bluetooth 5.0BLE

USB

USB 2.0 (3.1 Compatible) Type C

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (Dual Band)

GPS

A-GPS, Glonass

NFC

Yes

LMQ620WA

LG Q70