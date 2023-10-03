About Cookies on This Site

Smart Top Control Dishwasher with 1-Hour Wash & Dry, QuadWash Pro™, TrueSteam® and Dynamic Heat Dry™

Smart Top Control Dishwasher with 1-Hour Wash & Dry, QuadWash Pro™, TrueSteam® and Dynamic Heat Dry™

LDPH7972S

Smart Top Control Dishwasher with 1-Hour Wash & Dry, QuadWash Pro™, TrueSteam® and Dynamic Heat Dry™

LDPH7972S
Do the Dishes at the Speed of Life

Do the Dishes at the Speed of Life

LG's exclusive QuadWash Pro™ and Dynamic Heat Dry™ technologies combine to deliver the industry's leading 1-hour wash and dry cycle* for sparkling, table-ready dishes in less time. So you can spend more time on what matters.

*Based on 2022 third-party testing comparing competitive consumer products.

Pro-level cleaning performance

Tackle post-dinner cleanup like a pro with the enhanced cleaning power of QuadWash Pro™. High-pressure jets with 38% more cleaning power*, spray dishes from multiple angles, while soaking them with over one million microbubbles to help break down stubborn food residue and provide exceptional cleaning performance.

*As compared to our standard QuadWash™.

Drier than ever

Our Dynamic Heat Dry™ technology circulates hot air throughout the dishwasher for faster, more complete drying*, delivering sparkling, table-ready dishes right off the rack—including hard-to-dry plastics.

*As compared to LG dishwasher without Dynamic Heat Dry technology.

Powerful cleaning, Fewer water spots

LG TrueSteam® uses the power of steam to penetrate food residue and help eliminate water spots by up to 60%*. Plus, LG dishwashers are certified by the National Sanitation Foundation to reduce bacteria on dishes by 99.999% and reach a final rinse temperature greater than 150°F when operated on the Steam cycle** for peace of mind.

**LG TrueSteam Dishwashers certified by NSF achieve a minimum 99.999 percent reduction of bacteria when operated on the Steam cycle.

Keep an eye on the clock

Keep an eye on the clock

Conveniently manage your time with a hidden LED display that counts down the remaining cycle time. When the dishwasher is not in use, the display disappears for a sleek look.
Make room for last-minute items

Make room for last-minute items

Use the handy slider to adjust the 3rd rack height—even when fully loaded—to make room for taller items at the last minute. Not only can you save time and wash fewer loads, it’s also a convenient spot for hard-to-fit items like flatware, long-handled utensils or small espresso cups.
More flexibility means no dish gets left behind

More flexibility means no dish gets left behind

EasyRack™ Plus lets you fit more dishes, run fewer loads and make short work of after-dinner cleanup. With three height settings, the upper rack adjusts effortlessly and smoothly to make room for tall stemware on top or oversize pans below. Customizable tines offer greater flexibility for loading dishes of all shapes and sizes without compromising cleaning performance.
Brilliant visiblity

Brilliant visiblity

Check on your dishes with the help of interior LED lighting. Two integrated tub lights turn on when the dishwasher door is opened so, you can easily check on your favorite mug.
Resists smudges for an effortless shine

Resists smudges for an effortless shine

Smudge Resistant finish resists fingerprints and smudges to keep your kitchen looking its best. Available in black and classic stainless steel, now you can have all of the things you love about stainless steel appliances—the premium look, the professional-grade durability—without the need for special cleaners or constant attention. Plus, it easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth.

Manage your smart appliances with ThinQ®

Think you have to check on the dishes? LG smart dishwashers come with LG ThinQ® technology built-in, so you can get smartphone notifications when a cycle is complete.

Start your Dishwasher from Anywhere

Conveniently start your dishwasher remotely with the ThinQ® app, so no matter where you are, your dishes will be ready when you need them

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

LDPH7972S
CAPACITY
15 Place Settings
Dimensions (WxHxD)
23 3/4" x 33 5/8" x 24 5/8"
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

All Spec

BASIC SPEC.

Control Panel(Material)

ABS

Handle Type

Bar Handle

Panel Type

Top Control

Total Place Settings

15

GENERAL

Color

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel

Manufacturer

LG

RACK FEATURES

Cutlery Baskets

Yes

EasyRack™ Plus System

Yes

Gliding Type_Lower

Gliding Wheel

Gliding Type_Upper

Gliding Rail

Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

Yes

Maximum Height of Lower Rack (in)

12.5

Maximum Height of Upper Rack (in)

7.1

CYCLE/OPTION

Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

10 (Auto, Heavy, Delicate, Refresh, Normal, 1Hour, Download Cycle, Machine Clean, Rinse, Express)

Auto

Yes

Heavy

Yes

Delicate

Yes

Refresh

Yes

Normal

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Machine Clean

Download cycle

Express

Download cycle

Rinse

Download cycle

1 Hour

Yes

Number of Options

8 (Flex Zone, Steam, High Temp, Dry Boost, Delay Start, Control Lock, Night Dry, Remote Start)

Steam

Yes

High Temp.

Yes

Delay Start

Up to 12 hours

Control Lock

Yes

DryBoost

Yes

Flex Zone

Yes

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

CEE Tier Level

1

Energy Star

Yes

Energy Use (kWh/Year)

238

Water Use (Gallons/Cycle)

2.9

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

28 1/32 x 34 7/8 x 29 5/8

Packing Weight (lbs)

109.1

Product Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

23 3/4 x 33 5/8 x 24 5/8

Product Weight (lbs)

97

KEY FEATURE

Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

Yes

DirectDrive Motor™

Yes

Drying System

Dynamic Heat Dry™

Hidden Water Heater

Yes

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Yes

LoDecibel Quiet Operation (dBA)

42

Number of Spray Arms

3 (Top, Upper, Lower)

QuadWash™

QuadWash Pro™

Safety Float Switch (Leaks)

Yes

SenseClean Wash System

Yes

Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

Yes

TrueSteam™

Yes

Vario Washing System

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Remote Monitoring

Yes

APPEARANCE

Fingerprint Resistant

Yes

Rinse Refill Indicator

Yes

Status Indicators

888 Hidden LED

Time Remaining Indicator

LED

Tub Light(Tub Lamp)

Yes

Tub Material

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel

