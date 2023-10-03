About Cookies on This Site

36" French Door Super Capacity Refrigerator with Smart Cooling Plus System, 31 cu.ft.

LFCS31626S

36" French Door Super Capacity Refrigerator with Smart Cooling Plus System, 31 cu.ft.

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

20.5 cu.ft.

Freezer

10.1 cu.ft.

Total

30.6 cu.ft

FEATURES

Freezer Door Type

SmartPull™ Handle

Energy Star

Yes

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

499

Multi-Air Flow Cooling

Yes

Tall Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Dispenser Light

Yes

Water Filtration System

LT700P

Fresh Air Filter

Yes

Digital Temperature Controls

Electronic/Digital

Control & Display

Membrane/Green LED

Digital Temperature Sensors

7

LoDecibel Operation

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

IcePlus

Yes

Icemaker

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Linear Compressor

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Split (3 Fixed, 1 Slide-in)

Cantilevered Shelves

Yes

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 Humidity Crispers / 1 Bonus Drawer

Glide N Serve™ Drawer

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Premium LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Door Bins

8 Total

Door Bin Construction

3 Piece (Clear+Opaque+Decor)

FREEZER

Upper Drawer

Plastic Drawer

Middle Drawer

Plastic Drawer

Divider

Yes (Only Lower)

IcePlus™

Factory Installed Ice Maker

Freezer Light

Premium LED

MATERIALS/FINISHES/STYLE

Foam Door Insulation

Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Back

Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts

Available Colors

Stainless Steel

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Depth with Handles

36 1/4''

Depth without Handles

33 3/4''

Depth without Door

29 1/2''

Depth (Total with Door Open)

48 1/8"

Height to Top of Case

68 7/8"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

70 1/4"

Width

35 3/4"

Width (Door Open 90° with Handle)

44 1/4''

Width (Door Open 90° without Handle)

40''

Door Edge Clearance with Handle

4 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance without Handle

2 1/8"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 1"

Weight (lbs): Unit / Carton

286 lbs / 320 lbs

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

38" x 73" x 39"

UPC CODE

LFC31626S

048231786249

WARRANTY

WARRANTY

1 year Parts & Labour, 7 years on Sealed System, 10 years parts on Linear Compressor

