About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Side-by-Side mit InstaView® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | EEK E | Interner Wassertank | GSGV81PYLL
GSGV81PYLL.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

Händler

Side-by-Side mit InstaView® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | EEK E | Interner Wassertank | GSGV81PYLL

GSGV81PYLL.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
GSGV81PYLL

Side-by-Side mit InstaView® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | EEK E | Interner Wassertank | GSGV81PYLL

  InstaView®

Zweimal klopfen und hineinsehen

Klopfen Sie zweimal und sehen Sie dank der neuesten Generation des  InstaView Door-in-Door® 23 % mehr von dem, was sich im Inneren befindet.

*Verglichen mit herkömmlichem Side-by-Side-Kühlschränken von LG mit InstaView® (GSX971NEAE).

Eine Nahaufnahme von Wasser, das von knackigem grünem Salat tropft, befindet sich neben einer Nahaufnahme von Wasser, das auf frische rote Tomaten fällt, sowie neben einem Video von glänzenden nassen Blaubeeren, die bewegt werden.

LinearCooling®

Hält Obst und Gemüse länger frisch

LinearCooling® reduziert Temperaturschwankungen und erhält den frischen Geschmack für bis zu 7 Tage.

*Basierend auf den Testergebnissen des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung einer internen Testmethode von LG, um die Zeit zu messen, die benötigt wurde, um eine Gewichtsverlustrate von 5 % für Pak Choi in der Ablage im Frischwarenfach des LGE-LinearCooling®-Modells GSXV91NSAE zu erreichen. Das Ergebnis kann während des tatsächlichen Gebrauchs variieren.

Die Vorderansicht eines schwarzen InstaView-Kühlschranks mit eingeschalteter Beleuchtung. Der Inhalt des Kühlschranks kann durch die InstaView-Tür eingesehen werden. Von der DoorCooling-Funktion ausgehend strahlen blaue Lichtstrahlen über den Inhalt.

DoorCooling+®

Sorgt gleichmäßig und schnell für Frische

Dank der gleichmäßigen und schnellen Leistung von DoorCooling+® sind Getränke kälter und Lebensmittel bleiben frischer.

*Basierend auf den Testergebnissen des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung einer internen Testmethode von LG zum Vergleich der Zeit für das Absinken der Temperatur des Wasserbehälters im oberen Korb zwischen Modellen mit und ohne DoorCooling+®. Gilt nur für zutreffende Modelle.
*Die Produktabbildungen dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.
*DoorCooling+® soll beim Öffnen der Tür stoppen.

Die unteren Schubladen des Kühlschranks sind mit bunten Frischwaren gefüllt. Ein eingefügtes Bild vergrößert die Steuerung, mit der die optimale Luftfeuchtigkeit ausgewählt werden kann, um Obst und Gemüse frisch zu halten.

FRESHBalancer®

Steigern Sie die Frische mithilfe von optimaler Luftfeuchtigkeit

Sorgen Sie für eine optimale Luftfeuchtigkeit, um Obst und Gemüse länger frisch zu halten.

Seitenansicht einer Küche mit eingebautem schwarzen InstaView-Kühlschrank.

Verschönern Sie Ihre Einrichtung mit UltraSleek Door

UltraSleek Door wertet sofort die Optik jeder Küche auf.

Ein Video beginnt mit der Frontansicht des Kühlschranks bei weit geöffneten Türen. Der Innenbereich ist mit neonfarbenen Linien umrandet, und Pfeile beginnen, die Linien nach außen zu drücken, um anzuzeigen, dass jetzt mehr Platz im Inneren herrscht. Das Neonquadrat um die Innenräume blinkt, um den Unterschied zwischen dem größeren Platz und dem ehemals geringeren Platz zu verdeutlichen, der jetzt von einer gepunkteten weißen Linie umrandet ist.
Große Kapazität

Sie können im Innenraum mehr aufbewahren

Genießen Sie viel Platz zum Aufbewahren all Ihrer Speisen und Getränke, was Ihre Küche schön ordentlich aussehen lässt.

Moderne Eleganz in jedem Detail

Die silbernen Akzente und die Wand aus Metall verleihen dem Design auch von innen eine Premium-Anmutung.
Diagonale Ansicht einer Ablage mit Metallverkleidung im Inneren des Kühlschranks.

Metallic-Dekor

Eine abgeschrägte Ansicht der Oberseite des Kühlschranks zeigt die sanfte LED-Beleuchtung.

Sanfte LED-Beleuchtung

LG ThinQ®

Dank intelligenter Steuerung intelligent leben

Stimmenkontrolle

Intelligenter Alarm

Überwachung

Einfache Steuerung mit Sprachassistent

Sagen Sie Ihrem Kühlschrank genau, was Sie brauchen, wenn Sie es brauchen. Sagen Sie „Express Freeze einschalten“, und der AI-Lautsprecher hört zu und sorgt dafür, dass Ihre Einkäufe schnell eingefroren werden.

Verbinden für eine einfachere Steuerung

Vergessen, die Kühlschranktür zu schließen? Kein Problem! Die App LG ThinQ® sendet eine Benachrichtigung direkt an Ihr Telefon, um Sie zu informieren.

Effiziente Produktpflege

Die App LG ThinQ® überwacht Ihren Kühlschrank kontinuierlich. Egal, ob es sich um die alltägliche Wartung oder etwas anderes handelt, mit der App können Sie den Energieverbrauch einfach überwachen.

*Google und Google Home sind Marken von Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo und alle zugehörigen Logos und Bewegungsmarken sind Marken von Amazon.com, Inc oder seinen verbundenen Unternehmen.
*LG SmartThinQ wird jetzt in LG ThinQ® umbenannt.
*Smart-Funktionen und Sprachassistenten können je nach Land und Modell variieren. Erkundigen Sie sich bei Ihrem Händler vor Ort oder bei LG nach der Verfügbarkeit des Service.
*Sprachfähiges Smart-Speaker-Gerät ist nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Fernbedienung

Intelligenter Alarm

Überwachung

Verbinden und steuern von überall

Mithilfe der LG-ThinQ®-App können Sie sich ganz einfach mit Ihrem Kühlschrank verbinden, wie es bisher nicht möglich war. Aktivieren Sie „Express Freeze“ mit nur einem Tastendruck.

Verbinden für eine einfachere Steuerung

Vergessen, die Kühlschranktür zu schließen? Kein Problem! Die App LG ThinQ® sendet eine Benachrichtigung direkt an Ihr Telefon, um Sie zu informieren.

Effiziente Produktpflege

Die App LG ThinQ® überwacht Ihren Kühlschrank kontinuierlich. Egal, ob es sich um die alltägliche Wartung oder etwas anderes handelt, mit der App können Sie den Energieverbrauch einfach überwachen.

*Google und Google Home sind Marken von Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo und alle zugehörigen Logos und Bewegungsmarken sind Marken von Amazon.com, Inc oder seinen verbundenen Unternehmen.
*LG SmartThinQ wird jetzt in LG ThinQ® umbenannt.
*Smart-Funktionen und Sprachassistenten können je nach Land und Modell variieren. Erkundigen Sie sich bei Ihrem Händler vor Ort oder bei LG nach der Verfügbarkeit des Service.
*Sprachfähiges Smart-Speaker-Gerät ist nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Das Logo „10 Year Warranty for the Smart Inverter Converter“ befindet sich neben dem „Inverter Linear“-Logo.

Frischer, schneller gekühlt und sparsamer

Der LG Smart Inverter Compressor® hält Lebensmittel bei geringerem Energieverbrauch länger frisch.

*Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Smart Inverter Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).

Zusammenfassung

Drucken

Abmessungen

GSGV81PYLL
Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)
635
Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)
913 x 1.790 x 735
Energieeffizienzklasse
E
Produktart
Side-by-Side

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

Produktart

Side-by-Side

Standard/Tresentiefe

Arbeitsplattentiefe

Energieeffizienzklasse

E

KAPAZITÄT

Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

635

Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

190

Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

416

Kapazität Gefrierbereich (2 Sterne)

15

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

Internes LED-Display

Ja (LED Display)

Express Freeze

Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

Packungsgewicht (kg)

148

Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

913 x 1.790 x 735

Produktgewicht (in kg)

138

Tiefe ohne Tür

620

Produkttiefe bei geöffneter Tür 90˚ (in mm)

735

Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Gehäuses (in mm)

1.750

Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Scharniers oder der Türkappe (in mm)

1.790

Verpackungsabmessung (LxBxH, mm)

972 x 1.891 x 770

MERKMALE

DoorCooling+®

Ja

Door-in-Door®

Nein

LINEARCooling®

Ja

InstaView®

Ja

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

Eisbereiter_manuell

Nein

Festwasseranschluss

Nein

Wasserversorgung

Interner Wassertank (4L) / kein Festwasseranschluss notwendig

Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

Ice Maker (automatisch)

Ja

LG Craft Ice

Nein

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

Tür (Material)

PET

Frontfarbe

Prime Silver

Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

Nein

Grifftyp

Edel-Komfortgriff

LEISTUNG

Kompressortyp

Smart Inverter Compressor®

Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

350

Klimaklasse

T

Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

36

Luftschallemissionsklasse

C

KÜHLFACH

Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

4

Beleuchtung Kühlteil

LED oben

Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

3

Türeinsatz Utility Box/Snack Corner

Nein

Gemüsefach

Ja (2)

Multi-Airflow

Ja

Pure N Fresh

Nein

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

Smart Diagnosis®

Ja

ThinQ® (WLAN)

Ja

EAN CODE

EAN

8806084564504

GEFRIERFACH

Beleuchtung Gefrierteil

LED oben

Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

3

Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

2 (transparent)

Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

2

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(GSGV81PYLL)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (GSGV81PYLL)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

Empfehlungen für dich

Direkt kaufen

GSGV81PYLL

Side-by-Side mit InstaView® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | EEK E | Interner Wassertank | GSGV81PYLL

GSGV81PYLL.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt