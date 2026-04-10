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SO FUNKTIONIERT'SHIGHLIGHT DER KAMPAGNEPRODUKTETEILNAHMEBEDINGUNGEN
Spring deals

Spring deals

Frühlings‑Vorteile für LG Member: 13% Rabatt

Mach dein Zuhause frühlingsfit und genieße als LG Member 13 % Rabatt und eine kostenlose Lieferung auf ausgewählte Produkte - exklusiv auf LG.com.

Delivery

kostenlose Lieferung

für LG Member

Installation

Installation

Kostenlos für Waschmachinen, Waschtrockner und Side-By-Sides mit Festwasseranschluss

Altgerätemitnahme

Altgerätemitnahme

Kostenlos für Großgeräte

2 Jahre Garantie

Garantie

2 Jahre Herstellergarantie

So gelingt der Einlöseprozess ganz einfach

LG Produkt auf LG.com aussuchen

Aktionsprodukt auf LG.com kaufen

 

Kaufe bis zum 19.04.2026 ein Aktionsprodukt auf LG.com und sichere dir 13% Rabatt und eine kostenlose Lieferung als LG Member.

 

Oster-Überraschung via Email

LG Member Account erstellen & doppelt sparen

 

Registriere dich als LG Member und kombiniere deinen 5% Willkommensrabatt inkl. kostenloser Lieferung mit dem 8% Frühlingsrabatt.

Highlights der Kampagne

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Du möchtest keine Aktionen mehr verpassen?

Werde jetzt ein LG Member!

 

Account erstellen, Newsletter abonnieren & los geht's!

Erfahre mehr über Produktneuheiten und profitiere als erstes von exklusiven Angeboten, Vorbestell-Aktionen & weiteren Highlights.

 

Kostenlos registrierenNewsletter abonnieren

Wichtige Hinweise:

  • Das Angebot ist gültig bis zum 19.04.2026 exklusiv auf LG.com und nur verfügbar solange der Vorrat reicht.
  • LG behält sich das Recht vor, das Angebot frühzeitig zu beenden oder abzuändern.
  • Gültig für alle verfügbaren Aktionsprodukte.
  • Der 5% Willkommensrabatt kann in diesem Fall ausnahmsweise mit dem 8% Frühlingsrabatt kombiniert werden.
  • Es gelten die Teilnahmebedingungen.

 