About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Spring deals

Spring deals

Technologie für die ganze Familie: 10% LG Member Willkommensrabatt

Als neues LG Member sicherst du dir 10 % Rabatt auf deine erste Bestellung und profitierst zusätzlich von einer kostenlosen Lieferung.

Delivery

kostenlose Lieferung

für LG Member

Installation

Installation

Kostenlos für Waschmachinen, Waschtrockner und Side-By-Sides mit Festwasseranschluss

Altgerätemitnahme

Altgerätemitnahme

Kostenlos für Großgeräte

2 Jahre Garantie

Garantie

2 Jahre Herstellergarantie

So gelingt der Einlöseprozess ganz einfach

Aktionsprodukt auf LG.com kaufen

Aktionsprodukt auf LG.com kaufen

 

Kaufe bis zum 03.05.2026 ein Produkt auf LG.com und erstelle dir einen neuen LG Member Account vor dem Kauf. Der Coupon Code kann nicht kombiniert werden.

Oster-Überraschung via Email

LG Member Account erstellen

 

Erstelle dir einen neuen LG Member Account und logge dich vor dem Kauf in deinem Account ein. Profitiere nun von 10% Rabatt und einer kostenlosen Lieferung.

Highlights der Kampagne

Entdecke unsere Produktvielfalt

TVs
TVs entdecken
Monitore
Monitore entdecken
Kühlschränke
Kühlschränke entdecken
Wäschepflege
Waschgeräte entdecken
Wireless Earbuds
Earbuds entdecken
Notebooks
Notebooks entdecken
Audio
Lautsprecher entdecken
Beamer
Beamer entdecken
Mikrowellen
Mikrowellen entdecken
background
Hand sign

Du möchtest keine Aktionen mehr verpassen?

Werde jetzt ein LG Member!

 

Account erstellen, Newsletter abonnieren & los geht's!

Erfahre mehr über Produktneuheiten und profitiere als erstes von exklusiven Angeboten, Vorbestell-Aktionen & weiteren Highlights.

 

Kostenlos registrierenNewsletter abonnieren

Wichtige Hinweise:

  • Das Angebot ist gültig bis zum 03.05.2026 exklusiv auf LG.com und nur verfügbar solange der Vorrat reicht.
  • LG behält sich das Recht vor, das Angebot frühzeitig zu beenden oder abzuändern.
  • Gültig für alle verfügbaren Produkte.
  • Der 10% Member Rabatt ist nicht kombinierbar.
  • Der LG Member Account muss vor dem Kaufabschluss erstellt werden, um den Rabatt nutzen zu können.