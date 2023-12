Brightness, Contrast – Adjusts the color contrast and brightness of the screen.

Volume – Adjusts the volume level. You can adjust Mute/Unmute by moving the joystick button to bottom in the Volume menu.

Color Temp:

Custom – you can adjust it to red, green or blue by customization.

Warm – sets the screen color to a reddish tone.

Medium – sets the screen color between a red and blue tone.

Cool – sets the screen color to a bluish tone.

Screen Off – turns off the monitor’s backlight and plays only the audio from the connected input or Bluetooth device. The audio continues to play even after the screen turns off. To turn the screen back on, press the joystick button

Bluetooth Audio – Reconnects to previously connected Bluetooth devices or disconnects from already connected Bluetooth devices. The monitor can only reconnect if it was previously connected to a Bluetooth device.