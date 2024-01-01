Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Labs 

An innovator at heart and pioneer of future technologies,  

LG has never been afraid of thinking outside the box. 

LG Labs is LG’s new marketing platform established to deliver 

experimental and innovative product and service experiences to our customers.

LG Labs Product image.

Check out the latest LG Labs inventions at CES 2024!

DUKEBOX by LG Labs

Reinventing the ultimate audio-video experience with a modernized jukebox,

DukeBox is an all-in-one audio that combines a vacuum tube motif with 

Transparent OLED technology to create a unique new music experience. 

DUOBO by LG Labs

The first capsule coffee machine that extracts and blends two coffee capsules simultaneously, providing a personalized coffee making experience.

bon voyage by LG Labs

Extending smart life solutions to above and beyond the home.

An experimental approach to different lifestyles and spaces.

LG's innovative products and the luxury of glamping experience, all included within a practical teardrop trailer.