The Art of Hosting

Keep your cool – the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator is here to
help you make a good impression.
Prepare to be the host with the most. With the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator, LG has thought of everything, not least the InstaView door: two quick knocks on the glass panel and it goes transparent. So you’ve got a bit more time to look after your guests – and look out over the Sydney skyline while you’re at it.
Want to mark the occasion? Grab a bottle of your finest
vintage from the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar.
A bottle of the white soave or the red primitivo? Available early next year, the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar has room for both thanks to its multi-temperature control, which allows every shelf to be individually adjusted. Darkened glass on the InstaView Door-in-Door protects your bottles from the Roman sun and turns clear with just two knocks. Saluti!
Make more space for the people who matter to you with the
LG SIGNATURE Wallpaper TV.
Berlin is a city known for its buzzing nightlife but with a screen as handsome as the LG SIGNATURE Wallpaper TV, it won’t be difficult to convince your closest friends to stay in. Its super slim frame – the width of four credit cards – makes it sit like a window on your wall, and the 4.2 channel speaker means a sound system is just a touch away.
When life gets busy, make sure there's time for staying in
and slowing down with the LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K.
Welcome to Hollywood – indoors and out. There's no place better than Los Angeles to enjoy the world's first 88-inch OLED 8K. With an 80 watt output (the highest of any LG TV) and 33 million pixels to the screen, it means that you won’t miss a thing when you’re watching the latest blockbuster. Meanwhile the handcrafted aluminium stand will catch the eye of any design-savvy director who comes knocking at your door.
Scrub up your look with the clean silhouette of the
LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine.
Make a fresh start in London with the LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine, which is meticulously handcrafted in batches of just 25 a day to make the most of your whites. It even stays white longer itself: the porcelain enamel coating is scratchproof and corrosion resistant. TWINWash, a pedestal type washing machine, helps give special care to your laundry by washing two separate loads simultaneously. That's fresh.
Take a deep breath – the new LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier is
something to get excited about.
Take a trip to Red Square and see Moscow's city sights – and then go home for a breath of fresh air. The LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier powerfully cleans your home's atmosphere with its special Black Filter System, providing the clearest air quality you can get. That's one more reason to breathe easy in Russia's biggest city.