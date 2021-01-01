The Art of Hosting

ENTERTAIN IN SYDNEY Keep your cool – the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator is here to

help you make a good impression. Prepare to be the host with the most. With the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator, LG has thought of everything, not least the InstaView door: two quick knocks on the glass panel and it goes transparent. So you’ve got a bit more time to look after your guests – and look out over the Sydney skyline while you’re at it.

1 The refrigerator uses Type 304 stainless steel, inside and out, for better strength and resistance to corrosion.

The refrigerator uses Type 304 stainless steel, inside and out, for better strength and resistance to corrosion. 2 Production of the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator is capped at 25 units per day to ensure the highest quality.

Production of the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator is capped at 25 units per day to ensure the highest quality. 3 The reinforced-glass InstaView panel is filled with argon to create a vacuum and maintain a perfect temperature.

The reinforced-glass InstaView panel is filled with argon to create a vacuum and maintain a perfect temperature. 4 There is a 24-hour temperature inspection conducted with every refrigerator in production, to maintain standards.

CELEBRATE IN ROME Want to mark the occasion? Grab a bottle of your finest

vintage from the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar. A bottle of the white soave or the red primitivo? Available early next year, the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar has room for both thanks to its multi-temperature control, which allows every shelf to be individually adjusted. Darkened glass on the InstaView Door-in-Door protects your bottles from the Roman sun and turns clear with just two knocks. Saluti!

1 The LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar features voice activation and a smart sensor that helps to open it.

The LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar features voice activation and a smart sensor that helps to open it. 2 The InstaView Door-in-Door lets you easily access bottles and helps reduce cold air loss.

The InstaView Door-in-Door lets you easily access bottles and helps reduce cold air loss. 3 The pantry compartment is the perfect place to store a good cheese to accompany your fine wine.

BOND IN BERLIN Make more space for the people who matter to you with the

LG SIGNATURE Wallpaper TV. Berlin is a city known for its buzzing nightlife but with a screen as handsome as the LG SIGNATURE Wallpaper TV, it won’t be difficult to convince your closest friends to stay in. Its super slim frame – the width of four credit cards – makes it sit like a window on your wall, and the 4.2 channel speaker means a sound system is just a touch away.

1 A new processor chip displays the best picture quality form any source and resolution.

A new processor chip displays the best picture quality form any source and resolution. 2 Up/front-firing speakers provide an immersive surround sound experience.

Up/front-firing speakers provide an immersive surround sound experience. 3 The 4mm thin frame harmonises with your space and magnetic brackets eliminate any gap between the TV and wall.

LOOSEN UP IN LOS ANGELES When life gets busy, make sure there's time for staying in

and slowing down with the LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K. Welcome to Hollywood – indoors and out. There's no place better than Los Angeles to enjoy the world's first 88-inch OLED 8K. With an 80 watt output (the highest of any LG TV) and 33 million pixels to the screen, it means that you won’t miss a thing when you’re watching the latest blockbuster. Meanwhile the handcrafted aluminium stand will catch the eye of any design-savvy director who comes knocking at your door.

1 This TV stand is made from top-of-the-range aluminium to enhance rigidity and make for a flawless design.

This TV stand is made from top-of-the-range aluminium to enhance rigidity and make for a flawless design. 2 The world's largest OLED 8K provides an ultravivid picture and powerful sound.

The world's largest OLED 8K provides an ultravivid picture and powerful sound. 3 A durability test places the TV under harsh conditions for 168 hours to ensure perfect performance.

MAKE A CLEAN BREAK IN LONDON Scrub up your look with the clean silhouette of the

LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine. Make a fresh start in London with the LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine, which is meticulously handcrafted in batches of just 25 a day to make the most of your whites. It even stays white longer itself: the porcelain enamel coating is scratchproof and corrosion resistant. TWINWash, a pedestal type washing machine, helps give special care to your laundry by washing two separate loads simultaneously. That's fresh.

1 With a slight tilt of 17 degrees, the washing machine's door is perfect for an easy load and unload.

With a slight tilt of 17 degrees, the washing machine's door is perfect for an easy load and unload. 2 LG SIGNATURE Washing Machines go through 61 more quality tests than their peers.

LG SIGNATURE Washing Machines go through 61 more quality tests than their peers. 3 The porcelain enamel coating of the washing machine is hardened at a temperature of 825C.

BREATHE EASY IN MOSCOW Take a deep breath – the new LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier is

something to get excited about. Take a trip to Red Square and see Moscow's city sights – and then go home for a breath of fresh air. The LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier powerfully cleans your home's atmosphere with its special Black Filter System, providing the clearest air quality you can get. That's one more reason to breathe easy in Russia's biggest city.