Proving That Indoor Comfort and Sustainability Can Coexist

After the conclusion of Korea Energy Show 2021, LG donated the exhibition containers to Habitat Korea, the South Korean branch of the global nonprofit Habitat for Humanity. The repurposed containers will be utilized by the organization as a dedicated education center.

As LG’s efficient, eco-responsible HVAC solutions demonstrate, creating a healthy, comfortable indoor environment doesn’t have to come at the expense of sustainability. With innovations that carefully consider the needs of its customers and the well-being of the planet, LG is helping to bring about a brighter, better tomorrow.

1 Testing conducted by FITI Testing and Research Institute verified the LG DUAL Vane Cassette resulted in the reduction of 99 percent of Staphylococcus bacteria and colon bacillus.

2 Based on cooling/heating load of 52HP (GHP 32HP and Multi V 20HP) and the proper energy source (electricity or gas), the LG GHP Hybrid Heat Pump can save up to 28 percent of the energy cost (electricity and gas combined) compared to the energy cost of using Multi V alone. Operation cost may vary depending on load conditions, climate and other environmental factors.