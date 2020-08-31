NEW LG CINEBEAM PROJECTOR ELEVATES HOME MOVIE VIEWING TO NEW HEIGHTS

SEOUL, Aug. 31, 2020 — The newest LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector (model HU810P) from LG Electronics (LG) is designed to deliver an authentic movie theater experience to consumers in the comfort of their own homes. The latest innovation in LG’s popular high-resolution projector lineup, this projector offers features and technologies that make it the perfect choice for movie lovers and families who are entertaining at home. In addition to its cinematic quality picture, this model offers easy and convenient access to movies released direct to streaming services via compatibility with popular content streaming apps.

LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector delivers sumptuous, 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution up to 300 inches (diagonally) with a dazzling 2,700 ANSI lumens of brightness, covering 97 percent of the DCI-P3 color space with its dual laser system. The projector’s laser light source is extremely reliable and durable, with a lifespan of approximately 20,000 hours of brilliance.

No matter how bright the room, how dark the scene, the projector delivers vibrant, crystal clear images via LG’s new Adaptive Picture Pro technology. Iris Mode offers two presets – Bright Room Mode and Dark Room Mode – that detects the amount of light in the room to deliver the best picture possible, even delivering a true movie theater environment if desired. And Adaptive Contrast automatically adjusts each frame to achieve the optimal contrast ratio in darker scenes.

With support for Real Cinema Mode and TruMotion Mode, the new LG CineBeam can show movies as their directors originally intended by adjusting the frame rate of the projected image to match the original source at 24Hz. LG’s TruMotion is especially well-suited for action movies, rendering quick movements and fast scenes smoothly and naturally. The projector supports a variety of popular HDR formats, including HDR10 and HLG, as well as Dynamic Tone Mapping.

For maximum convenience, LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector features wireless connectivity with home theater audio systems via WiSA and Bluetooth. When connecting via HDMI 2.1 with enhanced audio return channel (eARC), the projector delivers 4K images in 10-bit color with nearly lossless audio quality. Positioning the CineBeam anywhere in the room is a cinch thanks to its 1.6X zoom and horizontal and vertical lens shift.

The projector runs LG’s newest webOS 5.0 platform for intuitive control and navigation as well as quick access to popular streaming services such as and Disney+ and YouTube. It is compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 and Screen Share, giving viewers the ability to share content from smartphones and tablets at cinematic scale. And with Auto Calibration II software, owners can get results that were previously only possible with professional picture calibration.

“Our new CineBeam projector performs equally well with bright or dark scenes, elevating picture quality and enhancing the viewing experience to a whole new level,” said Jang Ik-hwan, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “There is currently no other product like it on the market today, a demonstration of how LG continues to deliver innovation that improve lives.”

At IFA 2020, LG will present a virtual exhibition throughout the month of September featuring its latest innovations including LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector. Visit http://Exhibition.LG.com for more information.

Key Specifications: