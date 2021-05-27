2021 Life’s Good Campaign Kicks Off with Charlie Puth and Jackson Tisi

SEOUL, May 27, 2021 — LG Electronics (LG) today announced that its 2021 Life’s Good campaign will consist of two exciting components: Life’s Good Music Project in collaboration with acclaimed singer, songwriter and producer Charlie Puth and the Life’s Good Film, to be directed by rising star Jackson Tisi.

LG’s Life’s Good campaign gives young people around the world the opportunity to let their creativity and talent shine. First launched last year, the Life’s Good Music Project calls on aspiring, young performers to share their own compositions expressing LG’s uplifting Life’s Good message. Anyone who loves music and can hum a tune is invited to submit an original accompaniment based on the 2021 version of the Life’s Good song, produced by Charlie Puth. The talent behind the winning entries will receive OLED TVs along with other LG products and the opportunity to complete and perform the song with Puth.

Submissions to the Life’s Good Music Project can be made by posting to Instagram or YouTube with the hashtag #LifeisGoodMusic_LG until June 27. Full entry details can be found here .

“I can’t wait to listen to everyone’s submissions and hear their take on the melody and chorus,” said Puth. “Music has always been a source of healing and empowerment for me, and I know this is going to be a memorable experience for everyone.”

This year’s Life’s Good Film will be directed by Jackson Tisi, who won Gold at the Young Director Award 2020 for his moving short documentary, LEON. LG is further challenging the next generation of filmmakers to visually capture the moments and places that have meaning in their lives and how they interpret LG’s Life’s Good philosophy.

The accompanying Life’s Good Film Project is intended to convey a universal message of hope and celebrate the diversity of experiences and viewpoints of young auteurs from all over the globe through their inspiring, unique stories. Submissions can be made by posting to Instagram or YouTube with the hashtag #LifeisGoodFilm_LG until June 27. Details for participation in the Life’s Good Film Project can be seen here .

“I believe there’s something profound in our everyday thoughts and the places we go to seek inspiration or solace,” said Tisi. “By sharing what we find in our everyday, this film will convey a resonating message of what life still holds.”

To accompany the 2021 Life’s Good campaign, LG has also created a brand channel on GIPHY offering a variety of cheerful GIF stickers – including those from both the Life’s Good Music Project and Life’s Good Film Project – for use on Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and other social platforms.