Era of New Elegance Starts With LG VELVET

SEOUL, June 15, 2020 — On the heels of its South Korea launch, the new LG VELVET smartphone will begin rolling out in key European markets this month. LG VELVET arrives in Germany, Italy, Spain, Hungary and Poland first, followed by various countries in North America, Asia, Middle East, Africa and Latin America in the weeks ahead.

LG VELVET’s new design, characterized by flowing lines, curved corners and symmetrical front and rear edges are all implementations of the new 3D Arc Design language. Smooth, polished surfaces, shimmering colors and elegant touches such as the “Raindrop” camera that evokes imagery of falling rain set LG VELVET apart from its peers. This new, nature-inspired design language makes LG VELVET visually striking and comfortable to hold.

Key to the design is LG VELVET’s thin 7.9 millimeter profile, only made possible with its 6.8-inch P-OLED Cinematic FullVision display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, the first mobile platform from the company to integrate an application processor and 5G modem for superb performance in a smaller package that requires less power. Compatible with the enhanced LG Dual Screen (sold separately), both the VELVET and Dual Screen displays work with compatible active stylus pens.

“Powered by the Snapdragon 765G, the LG VELVET is equipped to deliver exceptional performance to meet even the most demanding 5G use cases, while also enabling intelligent multi-camera capture, high-speed gaming and all-day battery life,” said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager of the Mobile Business Unit, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We’re excited to continue working with LG to help deliver 5G to more consumers with this truly global device.”

LG VELVET offers a fully immersive mobile viewing and gaming experience thanks to an easy-to-hold 6.8-inch P-OLED Cinematic FullVision display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. To limit accidental touches on the bright, slightly curved display, LG developed the Grip Suppression algorithm that identifies deliberate versus unintentional screen touches. To match the sumptuous visuals, VELVET delivers realistic and detailed audio through its stereo speakers enhanced by LG 3D Sound Engine. And with the headphone jack nearly extinct on today’s smartphones, it is reassuring for audiophiles to know that LG VELVET has their backs.

LG VELVET offers a suite of advanced imaging solutions called LG Creator’s Kit that takes maximum advantage of the phone’s 48MP main camera, other high-quality lenses and unique camera software. Timelapse Control lets users adjust exactly how fast they want their videos to look, while ASMR Recording employs the two high-sensitivity microphones to capture the faintest of sounds in all their magnificent detail. Voice Bokeh minimizes background noise in videos to keep the focus on the subject while 3D AR Sticker and 3D Photo Effect make taking portraits of friends and family a whole new experience.

To meet the diverse tastes of consumers, LG VELVET comes in a range of expressive, nature-inspired colors – Illusion Sunset, Aurora Green, Aurora White and Aurora Gray – with more colors such as Aurora Silver, New Black and others coming soon. Illusion Sunset is particularly unique in that it is the first phone from LG to utilize a customized optical pattern repeated in intervals of less than one micron, or one-hundredth the width of a human hair. This pattern is covered in a special film created with nano-stacked lamination technology to reflect and refract light for a shimmering effect.

“We think today’s smartphone customers want and deserve more than cookie-cutter designs and tried-and-true features,” said Johan Chung, executive vice president of overseas sales and marketing at the LG Mobile Communications Company. “In LG VELVET, we’ve created a differentiated smartphone with a design that can’t be confused for anything else and features with unique propositions that provide considerable value. We’re confident in the message LG VELVET communicates and believe that there are customers out there who agree it’s time for a change in the way smartphones are developed and marketed.”

Key Specifications:

LG VELVET

Chipset: 1 Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 765G 5G Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 765G 5G Mobile Platform Display: 6.8-inch 20.5:9 FHD+ P-OLED Cinematic FullVision (2,460 x 1,080 / 395ppi)

Memory: 6GB RAM / 128GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera:

– Rear: 48MP 2 Standard (F1.8 / 0.8μm / 79˚) / 8MP Wide (F2.2 / 1.12μm / 120˚) /5MP Depth (F2.4 / 1. 12μm / 81˚)

– Front: 16MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.0μm / 73˚)

Battery: 4,300mAh

Operating System: Android 10

Size: 3 167. 2 x 74.1 x 7.9mm

167. 2 x 74.1 x 7.9mm Weight: 3 180g

180g Network: 5G / LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.1 / NFC /USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Compatible)

Biometrics: In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

Colors: Illusion Sunset / Aurora White / Aurora Gray / Aurora Green / Aurora Silver 4 / New Black 4

/ New Black Others: Stereo Speaker / AI CAM / Google Lens / Google Assistant / LG 3D Sound Engine / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / HDR10 / Qualcomm Quick Charge™ 4+ Technology / MIL-STD 810G Compliance / LG Pay / FM Radio

LG Dual Screen

Display: 6.8-inch 20.5:9 FHD + P-OLED Cinematic FullVision (2,460 x 1,080 / 395ppi)

Cover Display: 2.1-inch Mono

Size: 174.4 x 84.6 x 14.4mm

Weight: 129g

Display Contact Type: USB Type-C

Folding Type: 360 Freestop Hinge

Colors: White / Gray / Silver