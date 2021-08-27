Jackson Tisi’s Life’s Good Film Project Debuts

SEOUL, Aug. 27, 2021 — The Life’s Good Film, helmed by the up-and-coming director Jackson Tisi with support from LG Electronics (LG), debuts today on LG’s YouTube channel. Woven together from videos submitted by hundreds of young filmmakers from around the world, the Tisi-produced work delivers a beautiful and touching meditation on life as interpreted by young creatives.

A key component of LG’s Life’s Good campaign which kicked off in May, the Life’s Good Film Project invited 531 young auteurs from 33 countries to share their creative submissions with Jackson. Using the best footage, Tisi produced a 20-minute story showcasing the world’s budding visual storytellers’ distinctive voices, fresh perspectives and undeniable talent. The project generated considerable interest online, garnering over 140 million impressions and more than 44 million total views of related posts on social media platforms during the production process.

“I wanted to share the emotions we all have and feel in life no matter what corner of the world we come from,” explained Tisi. “Empathy is the key to communication with one another, especially when we’re getting through tough days.” At previews earlier this month, Tisi’s short was praised for its uplifting message and Tisi’s unique vision.

“An exploration through many eyes around the world, Life’s Good, is a truly singular experiment,” said Diva Vélez of New York Film Critics Online. “The film demonstrates the beautiful differences of the human diaspora and our various environments, while also revealing how completely tied in soul and spirit we are and have further become due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.”

The 20-minute short explores different aspects of a good life in six chapters: Life’s Beautiful, Life’s Community, Life’s Lonely, Life’s In Motion, Life’s an Adventure and Life’s Good. The first five chapters visualize a wide range of subject matter, from the beauty of nature, the vitality of physical movement, personal growth nurtured in times of solitude to the togetherness and warmth of a close-knit community. The final chapter depicts today’s young generation united in celebration of life, eloquently bringing the film to a close.