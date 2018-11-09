LG HONORED WITH CES 2019 INNOVATION AWARDS

SEOUL, Nov. 9, 2018 — The Consumer Technology Association (CTA™) is recognizing LG Electronics (LG) for groundbreaking innovations in technology and design with CES® 2019 Innovation Awards – led by Best of Innovation wins and multiple honors for flagship smartphones, wearables, LG OLED TVs, soundbar and home appliances.

This marks the seventh consecutive year that flagship smartphones, LG OLED TVs and home appliances all have received CES Innovation Awards, the official industry recognition for the most innovative products introduced at the annual consumer technology show known as CES®. LG will receive CTA’s highest honor, CES Best of Innovation Awards, for the LG V40 ThinQ smartphone and an innovative new soundbar product, both to be introduced at the 2019 show.

Leading the company’s multiple CES 2019 Innovation Award winners are the LG V40 ThinQ smartphone, LG LG G7 ThinQ smartphone and LG Watch W7. Other CES 2019 Innovation Award-winning LG products include advanced new laundry appliances, advanced TVs, audio systems, computers and more, all being introduced at CES 2019.

Sponsored by CTA and endorsed by the Industrial Designers Society of America, CES Innovation Awards highlight product advancements across technology design and engineering. The awards are selected annually by a panel of esteemed industry designers, engineers and journalists who judge submissions on a variety of criteria, which span user value, aesthetics, innovative design, quality and contributions to quality of life.

The full list of LG’s CES 2019 Innovation Awards, including yet another Best of Innovations Award, will be announced in conjunction with LG’s CES press conference at 08:00 PST on January 7, 2019 in Las Vegas.