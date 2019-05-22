LG to Aggressively Expand Market Reach of Advanced Dryer in 2019

SEOUL, May 22, 2019 — As a key component of its aggressive strategy to expand its share of the global clothing care market, LG Electronics (LG) is committed to expanding the reach of its advanced DUAL Inverter Heat Pump dryer to 50 markets this year, greatly increasing availability of this popular appliance worldwide.

With energy efficiency and airborne particulate management becoming more and more important world over, new dryer technologies are being embraced by consumers in both developed as well as emerging markets. LG’s new DUAL Inverter Heat Pump dryer with Auto Cleaning Condenser are expected to meet and exceed the expectations of consumers in North America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, regions where LG home appliance products already have strong brand recognition.

LG’s advanced dryer incorporates the company’s industry-leading DUAL Inverter Heat Pump to deliver efficient and effective drying that today’s consumers desire. The pump employs two cylinders that work simultaneously to compress the refrigerant, enabling the appliance to achieve faster drying times, enhanced performance and a stellar energy efficiency rating of A+++-10 percent. And because the DUAL Inverter Heat Pump dryer operates at a lower temperature than most, it is gentler on clothes and minimizes shrinkage.

In addition to greater efficiency and results, the LG dryer offers more convenience with its Auto Cleaning Condenser feature. One of the most annoying aspects of today’s dryers is the amount of lint, dust and fibers that accumulate on the condenser, blocking proper air circulation and increasing energy consumption. The LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump dryer uses powerful jets of water to remove lint and dust from the condenser automatically, making regular manual cleaning a thing of the past.

“Busy consumers in both developed and emerging markets show that they’re willing to pay for appliances that are more efficient and save them time,” said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “Our DUAL Inverter Heat Pump dryer is a clear customer favorite in the markets where it’s available and we are confident that new customers will embrace the benefits of this dryer as well.”