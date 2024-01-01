We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SIGNATURE X LG Arts Center SEOUL
2023 LG SIGNATURE Title sponsorship 『Ballet Preljocaj ‘Swan Lake’
LG SIGNATURE, the ultra-premium brand of LG Electronics, presented Ballet Preljocaj’s Swan Lake at the LG Arts Center Seoul from June 22 to 25, 2023 as part of its global culture and art sponsorship activities. Angelin Preljocaj is a highly esteemed choreographer with a remarkable flair for melding classic ballet with contemporary dance. Over several past decades, he has produced 56 sophisticated works that traverse the classics and the modern. Even as a figure with such a longstanding and prolific career, Preljocaj claimed, “Swan Lake is like Mt. Everest” — “a challenge to take on such a masterpiece.” Though in wildly dissimilar fields, LG SIGNATURE and choreographer Angelin Preljocaj, technology innovator and master of modern ballet, respectively, show what it means to keep aflame a trailblazing spirit.
Aside from the artistic cross-genre mix, Preljocaj bestowed another twist to his Swan Lake: relayed on its plot is the context of a universal, present-day ecological tragedy. Imbuing a socially meaningful context of a tangible, ongoing dilemma to his work is something he has adeptly done in previous works, too.
His desire to tackle societal issues signifies an unrelenting drive toward novelty and unabashed openness of expression. Such sincere concern for the environment is an enduring trait of LG, too, as reflected in its ESG vision, ‘Better life for all’. As such, LG SIGNATURE’s title sponsorships reflect LG’s values on many fronts, as well as its ongoing commitment to invigorating the culture and arts scene.
Driven by the philosophy that the finesse in both art and technology make the finest appliances,
LG SIGNATURE paves the way forth with products that transform lifestyles. Much like Preljocaj’s relentless thirst for the next-level performance that ventures onto new grounds, LG SIGNATURE persistently innovates.
After having brought the world's largest 8K OLED TV in 2019 and the world’s first rollable OLED TV in 2020, it now sets out to launch 97-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M (model M3), the world’s first wireless TV with Zero Connect technology, a wireless solution capable of real-time video and audio transmission at up to 4K 120Hz. It delivers superior picture and sound quality as well as greater flexibility to install and connect.
Visitors to the performance at LG Arts Center were treated to a special exhibition titled “OLED on the Lake.”. The exhibition is an artistic representation of OLED M’s freedom from wires alongside the swan and lake motif. The OLED M is placed on a floor that appears like an aquatic surface, as if the TV is floating on water. Théa Martin and Laurent Legall, Ballet Preljocaj dancers who performed as Princess Odette and Prince Siegfried, respectively, were impressed by the exhibition and were able to relate LG SIGNATURE’s brand theme of “Live beyond.”.
LG SIGNATURE aims to reinvent and innovate in ways that allow customers to ‘Live beyond.’ every moment of their lives. It does so through its unrelenting dedication to artistic and technological finesse.
Discover more at www.lg.com/global/lg-signature