LG ELECTRONICS LAUNCHES HEALTH & HYGIENE DRIVE ACROSS ITS BRAND SHOPS CONSIDERING PANDEMIC COVID-19

NEW DELHI, MARCH 19, 2020: LG Electronics, India’s leading consumer durable major has put together guidelines for its Brand Shops across India to help maintain health and hygiene standards taking in view of current pandemic COVID19. The guidelines include mandatory use of masks and hand sanitizers by the staff as well as product and store cleaning every hour. There are hand sanitizers kept in the store for customers as well, in addition to the staff being advised to exercise social-distancing like avoiding handshakes, with the customers present. Through these efforts, LG hopes to keep people safe & healthy.





Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Vijay Babu, -VP-Home Appliances, LG Electronics India said “As a brand, LG has always been known for encouraging a lifestyle emphasizing health and hygiene for all its customers which is imperative in current scenario. India is still at an initial stage in fighting the Coronavirus which has become a global pandemic. Our measures have been specially designed keeping in mind the well-being of our customers across India.”





With the rise in the confirmed cases for Covid-19 in India, the WHO (World Health Organization) and the Indian Government is emphasizing various social-distancing and hygiene standards among the current population in order to combat the pandemic. LG’s efforts to combat the virus by keeping its stores clean and implementing social-distancing training for its staff ensures that it adheres to the Government’s advice while also continuing to provide excellent service to its customers.

LG has launched various innovative technologies which enhances health & hygiene like True Steam technology in washing machines which provides 99.99% Germ free & allergen free environment. LG air conditioners with in built Air purifier help purifying the indoor air from outdoor dust, pollen, pet dander, particulate matter, smoke, smog odor and so on. LG AC with double filtaration ensures that air inside your home is free of various harmful particles such as hair, dust mites, pollen, fungi spores, bacteria, exhaust fumes and smoke. In LG’s water purifier first of its kind Digital Sterilizing Care™ provides most hygienic method to sterilize the entire water path, faucet, and tank with unique sterilizing kit that does not use any harmful chemical. Thanks to the LG water purifier’s Dual Protection Stainless Steel Water Tank™, the growth of bacteria and algae is dramatically reduced compared to a conventional plastic tank. LG Refrigerators that comes with Hygiene Fresh+ feature involves 5 step air-purifying system that not only removes bacteria up to 99.999%*, but also minimizes bad odor in the refrigerator. Not just this, it keeps your food items clean and fresh for a longer duration of time.



