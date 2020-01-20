Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG LAUNCHES THE NEW ERGO MONITOR FOR NEXT-LEVEL ERGONOMICS AND EFFICIENCY WITH ULTRA FINE DISPLAY

Computers 01/20/2020
The new #LG Ultra FineTM #ERGO monitors let you customize your workstation
the way you like it for improved posture and productivity along with providing an enhanced visual experience
Twist, swivel and completely manipulate the monitor to whatever your setup needs

 
India, January 20, 2020 —LG today launched its new range of LG Ultrafine Display Ergo 4K Monitors - 32UN880, that enable the user to customize the workstation the way they want by adjusting the pivot, swivel, extend/retract, height and tilt for improved posture and productivity. The new LG 32UN880 Monitor also comes with an innovative Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp that allows full movement of display for a comfortable, more flexible desktop setup, that further helps to provide next-level efficiency while working for long hours.
 
At 80.01cm (31.5)and 3840 x 2160 resolution, LG's new monitors with UHD 4K IPS Display offer exceptional image quality and feature realistic and enhanced color, contrast and clarity at wide angles which lets the user see a clearer lifelike vision of productivity, play and entertain and reimagine new ways of doing work. The new Ergo Monitor comes with HDR10 which helps in exceptional image quality and DCI P3 95% for color accuracy. Interestingly, its compact design takes up very little desk surface and offers easier installation. Ergo’s USB-C One Cable solution also conveniently provides fast data transfer and power for laptop charging through a single cable, helping users achieve a clutter-free working experience and environment.
 
Commenting on the launch, Hak Hyun Kim, Director- Home Entertainment, LG Electronics said,“Despite the widespread economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the lockdown has significantly increased the amount of time people spend at their desk which has created massive health issues and affected the productivity of employees. We at LG are extremely delighted to announce our new and innovative launch of monitors specially designed to help users experience maximum productivity and efficiency during times like these.
 
“We are certain that Ergo will prove to be a welcome innovation for anyone who spends a significant time at their desk through its technologically and ergonomically advanced design and start-of-the-art features that helps to promote good posture through its high degree of adjustability and ton range of movement, enabling each user to create a perfectly customized workstation”, he added.
 
The LG 32UN880 UltraFine™ Display Ergo 4K HDR10 Monitor carries a price tag of INR 59,999.
 
The monitor was also an Innovation Awards Honoree in Computer Peripherals & Accessories category at CES 2020 Awards.
 
Specifications:

Screen Size  

80.01cm (31.5)

Panel Type  

IPS  

Color Gamut (Typ.)  

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)  

1.07B

Pixel Pitch (mm)  

0.18159 x 0.18159 mm

Response Time (GTG)  

5ms (GTG)

Refresh rate

60Hz

Aspect Ratio  

16:9

Resolution  

3840 x 2160

Brightness

350nits (typ)

Contrast ratio

1000:1

Viewing angle

178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

Surface treatment

Anti-glare

HDMI  

Yes x 2  

DisplayPort  

Yes x 1  

Headphone Out  

Yes  

USB Type-C

Yes (Power Delivery ~60W)

USB Down-stream  

Yes x 2  

USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)

Yes

USB-C (Data Transmission)

Yes

Ergo Stand

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/ Extend/Retract

Tilt (Angle)

-25~25°

Swivel (Angle)

-280~280°

Height (mm)

130mm

Pivot

Yes

Extend/Retract (mm)

180mm

Game mode

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync®

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

Dual Controller

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR 10

HDR Effect

Yes

Adaptive Sync

AMD FreeSync™

 
# # #
 

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC, IT hardware and mobile communications space. In India for a decade, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.


For further details please contact:

LG
Neeta Linz– neeta.linz@lge.com
Deepika Kukreti– deepika.kukreti@lge.com

LG-One
Megha Behl– megha.behl@lg-one.com
Saba Gupta– saba.gupta@lg-one.com
