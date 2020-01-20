LG LAUNCHES THE NEW ERGO MONITOR FOR NEXT-LEVEL ERGONOMICS AND EFFICIENCY WITH ULTRA FINE DISPLAY



India, January 20, 2020 —LG today launched its new range of LG Ultrafine Display Ergo 4K Monitors - 32UN880, that enable the user to customize the workstation the way they want by adjusting the pivot, swivel, extend/retract, height and tilt for improved posture and productivity. The new LG 32UN880 Monitor also comes with an innovative Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp that allows full movement of display for a comfortable, more flexible desktop setup, that further helps to provide next-level efficiency while working for long hours.

At 80.01cm (31.5)and 3840 x 2160 resolution, LG's new monitors with UHD 4K IPS Display offer exceptional image quality and feature realistic and enhanced color, contrast and clarity at wide angles which lets the user see a clearer lifelike vision of productivity, play and entertain and reimagine new ways of doing work. The new Ergo Monitor comes with HDR10 which helps in exceptional image quality and DCI P3 95% for color accuracy. Interestingly, its compact design takes up very little desk surface and offers easier installation. Ergo’s USB-C One Cable solution also conveniently provides fast data transfer and power for laptop charging through a single cable, helping users achieve a clutter-free working experience and environment.

Commenting on the launch, Hak Hyun Kim, Director- Home Entertainment, LG Electronics said,“Despite the widespread economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the lockdown has significantly increased the amount of time people spend at their desk which has created massive health issues and affected the productivity of employees. We at LG are extremely delighted to announce our new and innovative launch of monitors specially designed to help users experience maximum productivity and efficiency during times like these.

“We are certain that Ergo will prove to be a welcome innovation for anyone who spends a significant time at their desk through its technologically and ergonomically advanced design and start-of-the-art features that helps to promote good posture through its high degree of adjustability and ton range of movement, enabling each user to create a perfectly customized workstation”, he added.

The LG 32UN880 UltraFine™ Display Ergo 4K HDR10 Monitor carries a price tag of INR 59,999.

The monitor was also an Innovation Awards Honoree in Computer Peripherals & Accessories category at CES 2020 Awards.

Screen Size 80.01cm (31.5) Panel Type IPS Color Gamut (Typ.) DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976) Color Depth (Number of Colors) 1.07B Pixel Pitch (mm) 0.18159 x 0.18159 mm Response Time (GTG) 5ms (GTG) Refresh rate 60Hz Aspect Ratio 16:9 Resolution 3840 x 2160 Brightness 350nits (typ) Contrast ratio 1000:1 Viewing angle 178º (R/L), 178º (U/D) Surface treatment Anti-glare HDMI Yes x 2 DisplayPort Yes x 1 Headphone Out Yes USB Type-C Yes (Power Delivery ~60W) USB Down-stream Yes x 2 USB-C (DP Alternate Mode) Yes USB-C (Data Transmission) Yes Ergo Stand Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/ Extend/Retract Tilt (Angle) -25~25° Swivel (Angle) -280~280° Height (mm) 130mm Pivot Yes Extend/Retract (mm) 180mm Game mode Yes Dynamic Action Sync® Yes Smart Energy Saving Yes Super Resolution+ Yes Dual Controller Yes HDR (High Dynamic Range) HDR 10 HDR Effect Yes Adaptive Sync AMD FreeSync™

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC, IT hardware and mobile communications space. In India for a decade, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.



