LG LAUNCHES THE NEW ERGO MONITOR FOR NEXT-LEVEL ERGONOMICS AND EFFICIENCY WITH ULTRA FINE DISPLAY
The new #LG Ultra FineTM #ERGO monitors let you customize your workstation
the way you like it for improved posture and productivity along with providing an enhanced visual experience
Twist, swivel and completely manipulate the monitor to whatever your setup needs
Screen Size
80.01cm (31.5)
Panel Type
IPS
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.18159 x 0.18159 mm
Response Time (GTG)
5ms (GTG)
Refresh rate
60Hz
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Brightness
350nits (typ)
Contrast ratio
1000:1
Viewing angle
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
Surface treatment
Anti-glare
HDMI
Yes x 2
DisplayPort
Yes x 1
Headphone Out
Yes
USB Type-C
Yes (Power Delivery ~60W)
USB Down-stream
Yes x 2
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
Yes
USB-C (Data Transmission)
Yes
Ergo Stand
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/ Extend/Retract
Tilt (Angle)
-25~25°
Swivel (Angle)
-280~280°
Height (mm)
130mm
Pivot
Yes
Extend/Retract (mm)
180mm
Game mode
Yes
Dynamic Action Sync®
Yes
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
Super Resolution+
Yes
Dual Controller
Yes
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR 10
HDR Effect
Yes
Adaptive Sync
AMD FreeSync™
About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC, IT hardware and mobile communications space. In India for a decade, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.
For further details please contact:
